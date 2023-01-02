Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Cowboys Beat No. 13 St. ThomasHardin-Simmons UniversitySaint Paul, MN
Target Donates 100 Cartons of Eggnog to Cancer Patient in Minneapolis, it Helps to Maintain his Weight for ChemotherapyZack LoveMinneapolis, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Don't forget to clear your fire hydrants, gas meters, and vents!Limitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Related
Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Are We Serious?’ Says Cowboys’ Micah Parsons in Defense of Tee Higgins
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons let his voice be heard on social media Tuesday to defend Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who was directly involved in the play that came seconds before Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.
For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
Dolphins news: Teddy Bridgewater injury takes surprising turn ahead of crucial Week 18 game vs. Jets
The Miami Dolphins have a huge game ahead of them in Week 18, with their playoff hopes on the line against the New York Jets at home on Sunday. However, they are amidst a quarterback quandary. Tua Tagovailoa is unlikely to suit up against the Jets because of a concussion,...
Andrew Wiggins return timetable for Warriors revealed after massive Stephen Curry update
It looks like it’s not only Stephen Curry who could make his return to the Golden State Warriors soon. Andrew Wiggins, who has been dealing with an adductor injury and a non-COVID illness, could be back as early as this week up to the next. The Warriors made the...
RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal
The trade deadline is fast approaching and the rumor mill should heat up even more as February draws closer. One player who many expect to be with a different team after February 9th is Jae Crowder, who himself is currently in the midst of a season-long holdout with the Phoenix Suns. The Milwaukee Bucks have […] The post RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
REPORT: NFL makes final decision on Bills-Bengals game amid Damar Hamlin situation
The NFL has decided against resuming the Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals following the injury to Damar Hamlin, according to AP’s Rob Maaddi. With the league preparing for the Week 18 slate, Roger Goodell and the NFL have made the decision to forgo the Week 17 clash that was suspended […] The post REPORT: NFL makes final decision on Bills-Bengals game amid Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Mike Vrabel’s Titans job security after 2022 season, revealed
Mike Vrabel’s job security has come into question amid the Tennessee Titans’ lackluster second half of the 2022 season. A recent reported suggested that there will be a number of changes to the Titans’ coaching staff over the offseason, per analyst Ken Moore. However, Moore adds that Vrabel will “not be among those changes,” and that Vrabel will be involved in GM discussions.
2 best trades Bucks must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Milwaukee Bucks are comfortably in the hunt in the Eastern Conference, and MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo is making another strong case to take home the top award. With the NBA Trade Deadline just over a month away, what direction should the Bucks go?. Fighting amongst teams like the Boston...
Davante Adams gets brutally honest on future with Raiders amid Derek Carr uncertainty
The Las Vegas Raiders had a disappointing season in 2022, to the extent that they could be looking to change things up at quarterback going forward. With Derek Carr’s Raiders’ future unclear, wide receiver Davante Adams got brutally honest on the prospects of his own playing career in Las Vegas. Adams, who is longtime best […] The post Davante Adams gets brutally honest on future with Raiders amid Derek Carr uncertainty appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Official playoff scenarios for Bills, Bengals, Chiefs after owner vote
The NFL and its owners passed a resolution on Friday specifying AFC playoff scenarios after Monday’s marquee matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was suspended as a result of Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field. The full resolution that just passed https://t.co/HK3W3qCyQ2 pic.twitter.com/IMD5w3IxKW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2023 The […] The post Official playoff scenarios for Bills, Bengals, Chiefs after owner vote appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zac Taylor gets brutally honest on NFL’s proposed playoff changes
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor shared his thoughts on the NFL’s proposed AFC playoff changes after Monday’s game against the Buffalo Bills was cancelled and ruled a no contest, Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer wrote in a Friday tweet. “It’s opportunities lost for us,” Zac Taylor...
Chargers’ Parham conflicted after what happened to Hamlin
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Donald Parham experienced his most satisfying moment of the season Sunday when he caught first touchdown pass in nearly 14 months. One night later though, the Los Angeles Chargers tight end was feeling conflicted emotions when he saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin being loaded into an ambulance after suffering cardiac arrest in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Aaron Rodgers, Packers get massive warning from Lions star ahead of crucial Week 18 game
It looks like DeShon Elliott and the Detroit Lions don’t need any more motivation as they prepare for their Week 18 showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Sure the fact that their playoff hopes lean on them beating the Packers is another fuel for the Lions. Nonetheless, as Elliott said, they are just tired of being disrespected by Rodgers and co. And that is enough reason for them to go all-out and try to destroy Green Bay.
Brian Kelly won’t love potential breakout star hitting transfer portal
LSU freshman linebacker DeMario Tolan entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, leaving head football coach Brian Kelly with one less young star to build the Tigers’ defense around, according to a Wednesday tweet from On3 Sports. The former four-star linebacker from Orlando, Florida earned 10 total tackles, three solo, in six games played […] The post Brian Kelly won’t love potential breakout star hitting transfer portal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damar Hamlin talking again, addresses Bills teammates on FaceTime
After some scary moments on and off the field, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is well on his way to recovering. The safety underwent cardiac arrest on the field after making a routine tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field, and was immediately placed in the ICU. Now, a […] The post Damar Hamlin talking again, addresses Bills teammates on FaceTime appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens best, worst-case scenarios for NFL Wild Card round opponent
After months of football, it all comes down to Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season. Teams such as the Baltimore Ravens still have a lot at stake. The Ravens are set to travel and face the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Sunday. Baltimore is currently 10-6, sixth in the AFC and has […] The post Ravens best, worst-case scenarios for NFL Wild Card round opponent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kansas State basketball stuns Texas with feat not seen before in college basketball
The Kansas State Wildcats woke up Tuesday ranked 65th nationally with an average of 75.6 points per game. They ended their night with way more than their season average, as they crushed No. 6 Texas Longhorns in Austin in a 116-103 victory. In the process, Kansas State basketball pulled off something that the college basketball […] The post Kansas State basketball stuns Texas with feat not seen before in college basketball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims makes huge NFL Draft decision
Marvin Mims Jr. is now the latest Oklahoma Sooners player to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. Mims took to Twitter on Friday to announce that he will be “entering” his name in the upcoming NFL Draft. Thank you Oklahoma ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6MOEzsmXDS — Marvin Mims Jr. (@marvindmims) January 6, 2023 There was some doubt over […] The post Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims makes huge NFL Draft decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers make major Austin Reaves decision, gets set to add player to roster
The Los Angeles Lakers have been sitting on an open roster spot since waiving Matt Ryan in late November. With a razor-thin squad around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers need every bit of help they can get. Thus, it’s no surprise that the Lakers are throwing darts on the 10-day contract wall to see what sticks, all the while making crucial decisions on the contracts of Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel.
Jordan Battle hypes up Crimson Tide 2023 secondary after NFL Draft move
Alabama football senior safety Jordan Battle hyped up the team’s secondary days after he declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, 247Sports Alabama beat writer Charlie Potter wrote in a Friday article. “I think they’re gonna be great,” Battle said before the Sugar Bowl. “Probably just as great as every other defense is, every other DB […] The post Jordan Battle hypes up Crimson Tide 2023 secondary after NFL Draft move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
214K+
Followers
129K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0