NHL
Blues recover, defeat Maple Leafs in shootout
TORONTO -- Brayden Schenn had a goal and two assists and scored the deciding goal in the shootout for the St. Louis Blues in a 6-5 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. "It's huge," Schenn said. "It's a building block, something to build on for...
NHL
Final Buzzer: The Avengers
EDMONTON - The Kraken to a man were embarrassed by the 7-2 loss to Edmonton back home in Seattle and equally determined to show a much better side of their second season Tuesday in a Pacific Division rematch. You could sense it on the team plane flying here, the lively locker room before and after the game-day morning skate, and most decidedly, during a four-goal outbreak in the middle period of this resounding 5-2 victory.
NHL
Dallas Stars announce partnership with SprintAI
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today a partnership with SprintAI, a leading artificial intelligence platform focused on elite sports, to bolster the hockey operations department's commitment to cutting-edge hockey analytics. SprintAI's elite athlete performance platform is built on digital twin technology, which creates a virtual...
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Staal still sizzling; Smith settling in
SUNRISE, Fla. - Eric Staal has been turning back the clock in South Florida. Netting a pair of important goals during Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes, the 38-year-old center has quickly evolved from PTO to an important piece for the Florida Panthers. Given his pedigree, that has come...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Jan. 5
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Centre ahead of tonight's matchup against the New York Rangers. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Thursday, January 5. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 77 - Kirby...
NHL
U.S. defeats Sweden to win bronze at World Junior Championship
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Chaz Lucius (Winnipeg Jets) scored his third goal at 2:06 of overtime to give the United States an 8-7 win against Sweden in the bronze-medal game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship on Thursday. Sweden goalie Carl Lindbom (Vegas Golden Knights) stopped a shot by...
NHL
Ondrej Palat Has Done All He Can to Prepare for Impending Return |FEATURE
Hopping over a bench for a shift in a hockey game is nothing new for Ondrej Palat. He's been doing it all his life, stretching his legs up and over the 40-inch boards from the bench to the playing surface. It's a second nature movement. But when his next shift...
NHL
Jets at World Juniors - Final
Lucius' hat trick, McGroarty's three assists help USA to bronze. The final day at the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship is a special one. Three of the four teams competing on the final day leave the tournament with a medal. The ones with gold are no doubt the happiest, those who earn the silver should be proud of their accomplishment after an exciting tournament with upsets all over the place - but it's usually a bittersweet feeling. The bronze medal victors also feel the joy of a job well done, especially after tasting defeat in the semi-final the night before.
NHL
Sabres Slide By Caps in OT, 5-4
When it was all said and done however, it was Thompson who one-upped Ovechkin and the Caps. With exactly two minutes remaining in overtime, Thompson scored his third goal of the night to send Washington to a 5-4 defeat. Alex Tuch forced a turnover behind the Washington net and got...
NHL
Blues Spoil Palat's Return, Hughes' 2 Goals, Beat Devils 5-3 | GAME STORY
Jack Hughes had two goals on the night he was announced as an NHL All-Star, but the Blues take the two points. It was a rollercoaster of emotion at Prudential Center on Thursday night. The excitement for the return of Ondrej Palat, Jack Hughes was named an NHL All-Star while...
NHL
Bedard, Canada surge past U.S. in World Junior Championship semifinals
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Connor Bedard had a goal and an assist, and Canada rallied for a 6-2 win against the United States in the semifinals of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship at Scotiabank Centre on Wednesday. Bedard, a 17-year-old forward who is the projected No. 1 pick in...
NHL
Talbot reveals new Deadpool goalie mask, Ryan Reynolds responds
Senators goalie has fun Twitter exchange with Canadian actor. Cam Talbot is trying to woo the Ottawa Senators potential new owner with his goalie mask. Talbot revealed his new mask, which pays tribute to the comic book character Deadpool, who is played by Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds has openly...
NHL
Sidney Crosby Named to Ninth Career NHL All-Star Game
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been named to his ninth career All-Star Game, it was announced today. The NHL named one representative from all 32 teams and the remaining 12 players - two skaters and one goaltender per division - will be decided by the 2023 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by Guaranteed Rate beginning at 9:00 PM tonight at NHL.com/Vote.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Lightning
WINNIPEG - The energy in the Winnipeg Jets room has been noticeable for the last couple of days. Injured players Nate Schmidt, Nikolaj Ehlers, Cole Perfetti, and Blake Wheeler have been inching closer to a return for a while now. Tonight, against the Tampa Bay Lightning (24-12-1), they return. "I...
NHL
Preds Prospects Ufko, Matier to Face Off at World Juniors Semifinal Game
Semifinal Contest Between Team USA and Team Canada Set for 5:30 p.m. CT on NHL Network. Two Nashville Predators fourth-round picks will go head to head this evening for a spot in the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship Gold Medal Game on Thursday. Defensemen Jack Matier of Team Canada and...
NHL
BLOG: Blackhawks Hope to Continue Success on Power Play Against Arizona
Chicago's power play unit has recorded a power play goal three times over the last seven games. After Seth Jones notched the Blackhawks' lone goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, the first Blackhawks defenseman to score a power play goal in 123 games, the team hopes to continue strengthening the power play against the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. ISLANDERS
FLAMES (18-14-7) VS. ISLANDERS (22-16-2) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (35) Goals - Tyler Toffoli (15) Islanders:. Points - Mathew Barzal (41) Goals - Brock Nelson...
NHL
'VERY PRIVILEGED AND HUMBLED'
Kadri feted with All-Star nod, can't wait to represent Flames in south Florida. A lot of what Nazem Kadri brings to the table can be measured on the scoresheet. But even more of it, can't. "He should show them his ring first," Head Coach Darryl Sutter said of what he...
NHL
2023 World Junior Championship: 10 things learned
The dramatic conclusion came five months after the country celebrated its last WJC title following a 3-2 overtime victory in the gold medal game against Finland on Aug. 20. It was the second straight gold medal for Canada and 20th overall. Canada forward Connor Bedard, the projected No. 1 pick...
NHL
Game Day: Preds at Hurricanes Preview
The Nashville Predators (16-14-6) will begin a five-game road trip against Eastern Conference opponents with a visit to the Carolina Hurricanes (25-7-6) Thursday at PNC Arena. The puck drops at 6 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio. Here's everything you need to know:
