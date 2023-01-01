Read full article on original website
XFL Football: The Las Vegas Vipers coaching staff includes several notable namesEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders may have lost, but at least they were finally fun to watchEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las VegasRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Raiders' Jarrett Stidham Entire Post-Game Comments
The Las Vegas Raiders fell in over time to the San Francisco 49ers, and we have everything Jarrett Stidham said afterward.
Raiders' Josh McDaniels Entire Comments Post Loss to 49ers
The Las Vegas Raiders fell in overtime to the San Francisco 49ers, and we have everything Josh McDaniels said afterward.
Damar Hamlin’s teammates, coaches will ‘guide’ NFL’s decision on whether to play Patriots game
NFL executive Vice President Troy Vincent said the league hasn't ruled out postponing the game. The NFL is planning to proceed with its Week 18 schedule following the on-field collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin earlier this week. However, in a tragic and uncertain situation like this, things can change.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Olivia Culpo parties with 49ers WAGs in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve
What happens in Vegas goes up on the ‘gram. Olivia Culpo rang in 2023 on Saturday night in Sin City, where she celebrated with Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk, the wives of 49ers stars George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk, respectively. Culpo — whose longtime boyfriend, running back Christian McCaffrey, was traded to San Francisco from the Carolina Panthers in October 2022 — enjoyed part of the night at Drais Nightclub with Claire, who posted a snap Sunday on her Instagram Stories. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, also tagged Kristin in a separate post. Culpo, a former Miss Universe, revealed earlier in the...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Raiders make ugly NFL history with latest major collapse
The Las Vegas Raiders made a big switch under center ahead of Week 17, with Derek Carr getting replaced by Jarrett Stidham. It looked as though that change was going to reap the Raiders a tantalizing result in the form of an upset victory over the streaking San Francisco 49ers, with Las Vegas establishing a double-digit lead in the second half. Instead, the Raiders melted once again, as they eventually lost the game, 37-34 in overtime.
Valley football fans gather for the Raiders vs 49ers game
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Football fans across the valley are celebrating after watching the Las Vegas Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers game. The Roundtable on First Street in Fresno is a normal pizza joint during the week, but on game day, it is the hub for the valley’s 49er fans. Niner fans from far […]
Raiders eliminated from the playoffs after a 37-34 loss against the 49ers
(KTNV) — It's been a season Raiders fans say they will not remember fondly. They fell to the 49ers Sunday, but fans say they'll be right back here next week and next year to cheer the team on. In Jarrett Stidham's first start, the Raiders scored 34 points against...
Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders Week 18 Odds, Time, and Prediction
The Kansas City Chiefs have secured their place in the playoffs, but it’s still not certain whether they’ll finish no. 1 in the AFC and get a first-round bye. Likely for them, their destiny is in their hands – they just need to beat the unmotivated Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18.
