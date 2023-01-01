ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Olivia Culpo parties with 49ers WAGs in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve

What happens in Vegas goes up on the ‘gram. Olivia Culpo rang in 2023 on Saturday night in Sin City, where she celebrated with Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk, the wives of 49ers stars George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk, respectively. Culpo — whose longtime boyfriend, running back Christian McCaffrey, was traded to San Francisco from the Carolina Panthers in October 2022 — enjoyed part of the night at Drais Nightclub with Claire, who posted a snap Sunday on her Instagram Stories. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, also tagged Kristin in a separate post. Culpo, a former Miss Universe, revealed earlier in the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
ClutchPoints

Raiders make ugly NFL history with latest major collapse

The Las Vegas Raiders made a big switch under center ahead of Week 17, with Derek Carr getting replaced by Jarrett Stidham. It looked as though that change was going to reap the Raiders a tantalizing result in the form of an upset victory over the streaking San Francisco 49ers, with Las Vegas establishing a double-digit lead in the second half. Instead, the Raiders melted once again, as they eventually lost the game, 37-34 in overtime.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy