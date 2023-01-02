Read full article on original website
247Sports
Excerpt: Cronin on Clark's Winning Shot, Second Half Issues Vs. USC
In this except, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin talked about the second chance basket by Jaylen Clark that won the game, but also discussed the issues that plagued UCLA in the second half against USC.
247Sports
Support the Men of Westwood NIL Collective for Football
The Men of Westwood NIL Collective needs your support for football! This officially sanctioned UCLA NIL Collective is working to support both the football and men's basketball teams, and the Collective is working with BRO to help crowdfund to support these efforts. The Collective has been accepting donations for basketball since early summer, and is now expanding its support to include football. Every little bit helps, whether you can give $10/month or $500/month. As of now, the average monthly donation is in the vicinity of $30/month. We strongly recommend monthly donations as they help for planning purposes, but one-time donations are also welcome.
Former Sun Devils ER Joe Moore Won't Join Huskies After All
The transfer signed a UW letter of intent, but is not coming.
As Huskies Stock Up on Running Backs for 2023, We Rank Them
The UW currently has nine scholarship players at this position.
BREAKING: Additional Big Transfer on Official Visit This Weekend
UCLA will host another elite transfer this weekend, to go with the other four official visitors we've already reported...
Louisville QB signee Pierce Clarkson having 'a lot of fun' at All-American Bowl
SAN ANTONIO - One last game for Bellflower, Calif., St. John Bosco quarterback Pierce Clarkson before he makes his move to Louisville. The four-star signee will help guide the West squad in Saturday's All-American Bowl at the Alamodome. The honor of playing in the game provides an opportunity to compete...
uwdawgpound.com
Report: OL Victor Curne Enters Transfer Portal
On3’s Matt Zenitz was the first to report that Washington offensive lineman Victor Curne has entered the transfer portal. This is definitely a loss for Washington’s depth chart but a move that makes sense for Curne and the Huskies. In both the 2020 and 2021 seasons Curne was a starter at right tackle and earned an honorable mention all-Pac-12 nod in 2021. Despite the accolades he was beaten out last year by Roger Rosengarten for the starting right tackle job.
MyNorthwest.com
A collection of the all-time best Dori Monson stories
With the passing of Dori Monson, MyNorthwest presents a collection of some of his top stories through the years to remember all the hard work that Dori brought to Seattle-area journalism. Dori wants YOUR help supporting a local bakery (April 5, 2012) There’s something special about a bakery. Is...
Chronicle
Dori Monson, Conservative Seattle Radio Host, Dies at 61
Dori Monson, the Puget Sound region’s longtime conservative radio host from “the mean streets of Ballard,” died suddenly Saturday night at 61, in a Seattle hospital, according to KIRO Newsradio. In addition to his highly rated three-hour show each weekday, he was part of the Seahawks radio...
seattlerefined.com
Ballard's wizard bar The Splintered Wand is permanently closed
The Splintered Wand has brewed its final potion. Ballard's wizard bar, which was highly anticipated for years before finally opening in late 2021, is now permanently closed, according to a statement on its website. "It is with great sadness that the Splintered Wand will be closing its doors effective immediately....
Washington City Ranked Among The Best College Towns In America
WalletHub has the scoop on the best college towns and cities in the country.
Northwest Native Canoe Center preps for 2023 construction
The long-planned South Lake Union project will start with the Canoe Carving House.
This Is Washington's Best Pancake House
LoveFood pinpointed the most amazing pancake houses in every state.
tourcounsel.com
Westfield Southcenter | Shopping mall in Seattle, Washington State
Westfield Southcenter is the largest shopping center in Seattle. It has more than 50 years of history and since then it has been a favorite with both locals and tourists for its excellent variety of shops. There are four department stores including the luxury store Nordstrom and Macy's (which has its Macy's Backstage outlet section). Other stores that you cannot miss in this mall are Michael Kors, the Japanese fast fashion brand Uniqlo, Abercrombie and the athleisure brand Lululemon.
Over 18K without power as high winds, rain hit Puget Sound region
With a Wind Advisory in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday, for the east Puget Sound lowlands, some residents in the region are already starting to see their lights go out. Latest outages:. 11 p.m. Puget Sound Energy reports 17,322 customers without power. Snohomish County PUD reports...
KATU.com
Dori Monson, longtime Puget Sound radio host, dies at 61
SEATTLE, Wash. — Longtime radio host Dori Monson died at a Seattle hospital Saturday. He was 61. Monson was hospitalized after suffering a “cardiac event” at home on Thursday, Dec. 29. He died at a Seattle hospital on Dec. 31. Monson was the host of the highly-rated...
These high-interest laws go into effect in Washington state in 2023
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A number of new laws go into effect Jan. 1, 2023, in Washington state, including some that will impact jobs and the environment. The state minimum wage for 2022 was $14.49 per hour. Workers 14 or 15 years old may be paid $12.32 per hour. Some...
This Is Washington's Best Restaurant For Pasta
24/7 Wall St. curated a list of the best Italian restaurants for pasta lovers.
