The Men of Westwood NIL Collective needs your support for football! This officially sanctioned UCLA NIL Collective is working to support both the football and men's basketball teams, and the Collective is working with BRO to help crowdfund to support these efforts. The Collective has been accepting donations for basketball since early summer, and is now expanding its support to include football. Every little bit helps, whether you can give $10/month or $500/month. As of now, the average monthly donation is in the vicinity of $30/month. We strongly recommend monthly donations as they help for planning purposes, but one-time donations are also welcome.
On3’s Matt Zenitz was the first to report that Washington offensive lineman Victor Curne has entered the transfer portal. This is definitely a loss for Washington’s depth chart but a move that makes sense for Curne and the Huskies. In both the 2020 and 2021 seasons Curne was a starter at right tackle and earned an honorable mention all-Pac-12 nod in 2021. Despite the accolades he was beaten out last year by Roger Rosengarten for the starting right tackle job.
With the passing of Dori Monson, MyNorthwest presents a collection of some of his top stories through the years to remember all the hard work that Dori brought to Seattle-area journalism. Dori wants YOUR help supporting a local bakery (April 5, 2012) There’s something special about a bakery. Is...
Dori Monson, the Puget Sound region’s longtime conservative radio host from “the mean streets of Ballard,” died suddenly Saturday night at 61, in a Seattle hospital, according to KIRO Newsradio. In addition to his highly rated three-hour show each weekday, he was part of the Seahawks radio...
The Splintered Wand has brewed its final potion. Ballard's wizard bar, which was highly anticipated for years before finally opening in late 2021, is now permanently closed, according to a statement on its website. "It is with great sadness that the Splintered Wand will be closing its doors effective immediately....
Westfield Southcenter is the largest shopping center in Seattle. It has more than 50 years of history and since then it has been a favorite with both locals and tourists for its excellent variety of shops. There are four department stores including the luxury store Nordstrom and Macy's (which has its Macy's Backstage outlet section). Other stores that you cannot miss in this mall are Michael Kors, the Japanese fast fashion brand Uniqlo, Abercrombie and the athleisure brand Lululemon.
SEATTLE, Wash. — Longtime radio host Dori Monson died at a Seattle hospital Saturday. He was 61. Monson was hospitalized after suffering a “cardiac event” at home on Thursday, Dec. 29. He died at a Seattle hospital on Dec. 31. Monson was the host of the highly-rated...
