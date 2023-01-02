Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Deegan gets 4 goals to lead Newington Co-op to 11-2 victory
NEWINGTON - The Newington Co-op boys ice hockey team (6-0) earned their most lopsided win of the season on Wednesday night over the Southington/Coginchaug/Westbrook Co-op (0-6). The 11-2 victory ties this year’s team with the 2012-13 Nor’easters for the best start in the last decade. The Nor’easters were...
New Britain Herald
Cucuta, Miller and early 3s help Newington rout E.O. Smith in girls basketball
NEWINGTON - Bela Cucuta and Kendall Miller combined to score 34 points and Newington made nine 3-pointers en route to beating Edwin O. Smith 58-31 Wednesday night in girls basketball from Richard E. Rogalski Gymnasium. “I thought we played our best 32 minutes of basketball all season,” began Newington head...
New Britain Herald
New Britain takes down Berlin behind strong nights from Johnson and Bishop
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Golden Hurricanes (3-3) got back to even on Thursday night when they took down the Berlin Redcoats (1-6) by a 53-44 final. Sophomore point guard Demari Johnson paced the Hurricanes with 19 points in the victory. Senior Dontay Bishop trailed Johnson with 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting. Jackson Forte also quietly added 12 point for the Canes.
South Windsor youth hockey coach fired after video shows him pulling opposing player to ice
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A South Windsor youth hockey coach has been fired following an incident in which he grabbed and pulled an opposing player during a game. This happened during a tournament in New Hampshire where the South Windsor team was taking on a team from Haverhill, Massachusetts.
New Britain Herald
Rodgers lead four in double-digit scoring as CCSU beat LIU 78-59
NEW BRITAIN – Jay Rodgers scored 15 points and Andre Snoody had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead four players in double digit scoring as Central Connecticut State beat Long Island University Thursday night 78-59 from Detrick Gymnasium. The victory officially made the Blue Devils be on a...
New Britain Herald
Late rally falls short as New Britain loses to Bristol Eastern in girls basketball
BRISTOL - The Bristol Eastern Lancers held off a late fourth quarter surge by the New Britain Hurricanes Wednesday night. The Lancers, who had held the Hurricanes to nine total points in the first half, slowly lost the grip of the game but was able to hold on as they defeated the Hurricanes 40-31. New Britain coach Michael Jones said his players didn’t quit.
New Britain Herald
Bristol Central uses 4th quarter spurt to beat Plainville, 50-41
BRISTOL - What started off as a game Bristol Central controlled early on, quickly turned into a battle that required the Rams to dig deep and recover the lead late to walk away with the win. Down at the half, Plainville came out and used their speed to their advantage....
The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut
In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
Police chase in Hartford connected to UConn armed robbery
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A stolen car that engaged Hartford police on a chase Friday is connected to an armed robbery that occurred at the UConn campus on Thursday evening. Hartford police said they received a complaint of a BMW that was stolen at gunpoint in the Hillside Avenue area on Thursday. That stolen car […]
New Britain Herald
New Britain native, Rev. Ed Nadolny, receives humanitarian spirit award
BRISTOL - Rev. Ed Nadolny, a local priest who has been active in area churches and on radio, television and social media for 63 years, has been presented this year's Betty Kroher Humanitarian Spirit Award. Nadolny, who was born in New Britain and will turn 90 this February, was given...
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
1 dead in Route 275 crash in Coventry
COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — A driver was killed Wednesday afternoon in Coventry, according to police. The car crashed on Route 275, also known as Stonehouse Road. The road was closed while police investigated the scene. Only one vehicle was involved in the crash. Officials have not publicly announced the driver’s name, but did say that […]
Arrest made in West Hartford police chase after stolen car plowed into multiple vehicles
HARTFORD, Conn. — A serial carjacking suspect was apprehended Friday, but not before he led police on a brief chase that left a path of destruction. Hartford Police have arrested 18-year-old Jadin Roberts of Hartford for his alleged role in several armed carjackings across Connecticut. It started on Hillside Ave in Hartford on Thursday. A resident Roberts rummaging through his BMW SUV.
Eyewitness News
New proposal would allow bars to stay open till 4 a.m.
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There’s a proposal in the state legislature that would be welcoming news to bar crawlers. That proposal would allow bars to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. Nothing is certain yet, but it would be a pilot program in the state. Only nine cities were chosen...
Ponderosa Steakhouse Needs to Come Back to Danbury
UPDATE as of 1/3/23 4:30 PM: The source was unfortunately incorrect and FAT Brands says they will not be opening in the near future. Since 2017, FAT Brands has owned Ponderosa Steakhouse. While we are always looking to build upon our presence, there are no active plans to open in Chicopee and West Springfield, MA with the JK Polk Investment Group. To date, the global franchising company has had no affiliation with the JK Polk Investment Group.
West Hartford gym sees business boom after New Year's ball drops
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — When the crystal ball dropped to usher in 2023 in Times Square, membership inquiries went up about 25% at the BodyRoc FitLab in West Hartford. BodyRoc owner Shaun Chambers is accustomed to seeing a bump in business each January, and never tires of it. "Once...
Non-profit group catches alleged online predator for police in Wolcott
WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — A non-profit organization played a major role in the arrest of a Vernon man who was enticing minors online, according to Wolcott police. On Friday morning, members of the Wolcott Police Department arrested 58-year-old Gregory Yount on charges of enticing a minor by computer. The arrest stemmed from an incident on […]
connecticutexplorer.com
6 Restaurants for the BEST Pizza in Vernon, CT in 2023
Are you looking for some amazing pizza in Vernon, CT? If so, then you have come to the right place. Connecticut does pizza right – and Vernon has some great pizza restaurants to choose from. Whether you’re trying to dazzle your guest or treat your family to a special...
New Britain Herald
Jackie Hall
Jackie Hall, of New Britain, beloved Father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, was born May 8, 1952. He departed this life on Dec. 26, 2022 at John Dempsey Hospital, Farmington, Conn. Jackie was predeceased by his parents, Arthur Hall Sr. and Mamie (Yopp) Hall, his brothers Arthur Hall Jr., Robert “Ray” Hall Sr.,
NBC Connecticut
Tracking Rain Becoming Scattered Tonight
The rain will started in the morning and became scattered going into the evening. Highs will be in the low 40s around the Hartford area. Elsewhere, it warmed to the upper 40s to low 50s. Wednesday will feature more rain with a few sunny breaks. It will be warm with...
