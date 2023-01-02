Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Related
New Britain Herald
New Britain takes down Berlin behind strong nights from Johnson and Bishop
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Golden Hurricanes (3-3) got back to even on Thursday night when they took down the Berlin Redcoats (1-6) by a 53-44 final. Sophomore point guard Demari Johnson paced the Hurricanes with 19 points in the victory. Senior Dontay Bishop trailed Johnson with 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting. Jackson Forte also quietly added 12 point for the Canes.
New Britain Herald
Rodgers lead four in double-digit scoring as CCSU beat LIU 78-59
NEW BRITAIN – Jay Rodgers scored 15 points and Andre Snoody had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead four players in double digit scoring as Central Connecticut State beat Long Island University Thursday night 78-59 from Detrick Gymnasium. The victory officially made the Blue Devils be on a...
New Britain Herald
New Britain native, Rev. Ed Nadolny, receives humanitarian spirit award
BRISTOL - Rev. Ed Nadolny, a local priest who has been active in area churches and on radio, television and social media for 63 years, has been presented this year's Betty Kroher Humanitarian Spirit Award. Nadolny, who was born in New Britain and will turn 90 this February, was given...
Manchester's Tyson shows scoring punch
Tiara Tyson was too much for the RHAM High girls basketball team to handle Tuesday. The Manchester junior scored a career-high 43 points as the Red Hawks pulled away in the second half to defeat the Raptors 66-53 in CCC East action in Hebron. “Heck of a night for Tiara...
Police chase in Hartford connected to UConn armed robbery
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A stolen car that engaged Hartford police on a chase Friday is connected to an armed robbery that occurred at the UConn campus on Thursday evening. Hartford police said they received a complaint of a BMW that was stolen at gunpoint in the Hillside Avenue area on Thursday. That stolen car […]
Eyewitness News
Vernon police officer fired as youth hockey coach after incident during game
(WFSB) - A Vernon police officer was fired as a youth hockey coach after an incident at a game over the weekend. The South Windsor Youth Hockey Association said Corey Sutherland reached onto the ice and grabbed an opposing player and pulled him down as he skated by. This happened...
The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut
In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
Eyewitness News
New proposal would allow bars to stay open till 4 a.m.
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There’s a proposal in the state legislature that would be welcoming news to bar crawlers. That proposal would allow bars to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. Nothing is certain yet, but it would be a pilot program in the state. Only nine cities were chosen...
New Britain Herald
Berlin looking to improve trail system in different areas
BERLIN – The town is looking to improve its trail system in several different areas with the help of state and federal funds. Berlin Economic Development Coordinator Jim Mahoney approached elected officials at the most recent Town Council meeting with a project proposal that would encompass Pistol Creek, Lamentation Mountain and Hungerford Park.
historicbuildingsct.com
New Video: A Lost Section of Main Street, Hartford CT
What used to be on Main Street between Center Church and the Gold Building? In this video I talk about a 1771 schoolhouse, the original 1764 home of the Hartford Courant, the Kellogg Brothers lithographers who rivaled Currier and Ives, Augustus Washington, who was a successful African-American daguerreotypist, John Porter, who founded one of New England’s first lunchroom chains, and more!
Arrest made in West Hartford police chase after stolen car plowed into multiple vehicles
HARTFORD, Conn. — A serial carjacking suspect was apprehended Friday, but not before he led police on a brief chase that left a path of destruction. Hartford Police have arrested 18-year-old Jadin Roberts of Hartford for his alleged role in several armed carjackings across Connecticut. It started on Hillside Ave in Hartford on Thursday. A resident Roberts rummaging through his BMW SUV.
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
Ponderosa Steakhouse Needs to Come Back to Danbury
UPDATE as of 1/3/23 4:30 PM: The source was unfortunately incorrect and FAT Brands says they will not be opening in the near future. Since 2017, FAT Brands has owned Ponderosa Steakhouse. While we are always looking to build upon our presence, there are no active plans to open in Chicopee and West Springfield, MA with the JK Polk Investment Group. To date, the global franchising company has had no affiliation with the JK Polk Investment Group.
Who is state Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams who died in Cromwell crash?
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut State Representative Quentin "Q" Williams died in a crash in Cromwell early Thursday morning, according to local officials. He was 39. Williams represented Middletown; he was sworn in Wednesday to serve his third term representing the 100th district. Williams, a Democrat, was the first African...
New Britain Herald
Joseph Richard 'Richie' Opozda
We are heartbroken to announce the death of our father, grandfather, and uncle, Joseph Richard “Richie” Opozda. He passed away peacefully at the age of 79, after a brief illness. He most enjoyed spending time with his daughter, driving 90 minutes each way to do anything with his grandsons, being a friend to any dog he met, collecting baseball cards, listening to music, such as Buddy Holly or John Denver, and debating politics – even if you agreed with him. He was a proud union electrician with IBEW Local 90 and, above all, an avid sports fan. Mickey Mantle was his hero, and we will especially remember his deep love of the New York Yankees.
West Hartford gym sees business boom after New Year's ball drops
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — When the crystal ball dropped to usher in 2023 in Times Square, membership inquiries went up about 25% at the BodyRoc FitLab in West Hartford. BodyRoc owner Shaun Chambers is accustomed to seeing a bump in business each January, and never tires of it. "Once...
Connecticut State Rep. Quentin Williams killed in crash involving wrong-way driver in Cromwell
Connecticut State Rep. Quentin "Q" Williams was killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Rt. 9 South in Cromwell early Thursday morning.
New Britain Herald
Jackie Hall
Jackie Hall, of New Britain, beloved Father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, was born May 8, 1952. He departed this life on Dec. 26, 2022 at John Dempsey Hospital, Farmington, Conn. Jackie was predeceased by his parents, Arthur Hall Sr. and Mamie (Yopp) Hall, his brothers Arthur Hall Jr., Robert “Ray” Hall Sr.,
New Britain Herald
Louis Theodore 'Leonidas' Mantzaris
Louis Theodore “Leonidas” Mantzaris passed away on Dec. 28, 2022, peacefully, and surrounded by his family. Born in Meriden to Greek immigrant parents, Lou was the second youngest of five. He served in the United States Army, from 1958-1960, as a medic stationed at Fort Bragg. After the military, he graduated from Central Connecticut State University with a degree in education. He began his 30-year career as an educator with Head Start, and would go on to teach 4th-6th grades at Louis Toffolon Elementary School in Plainville.
Iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant to close doors after nearly 3 decades
The iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant USS Chowder Pot IV in Hartford said Tuesday that it will be closing its doors after nearly 30 years in business.
Comments / 0