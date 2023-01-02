ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, CT

New Britain Herald

New Britain takes down Berlin behind strong nights from Johnson and Bishop

NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Golden Hurricanes (3-3) got back to even on Thursday night when they took down the Berlin Redcoats (1-6) by a 53-44 final. Sophomore point guard Demari Johnson paced the Hurricanes with 19 points in the victory. Senior Dontay Bishop trailed Johnson with 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting. Jackson Forte also quietly added 12 point for the Canes.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Rodgers lead four in double-digit scoring as CCSU beat LIU 78-59

NEW BRITAIN – Jay Rodgers scored 15 points and Andre Snoody had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead four players in double digit scoring as Central Connecticut State beat Long Island University Thursday night 78-59 from Detrick Gymnasium. The victory officially made the Blue Devils be on a...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester's Tyson shows scoring punch

Tiara Tyson was too much for the RHAM High girls basketball team to handle Tuesday. The Manchester junior scored a career-high 43 points as the Red Hawks pulled away in the second half to defeat the Raptors 66-53 in CCC East action in Hebron. “Heck of a night for Tiara...
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Police chase in Hartford connected to UConn armed robbery

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A stolen car that engaged Hartford police on a chase Friday is connected to an armed robbery that occurred at the UConn campus on Thursday evening. Hartford police said they received a complaint of a BMW that was stolen at gunpoint in the Hillside Avenue area on Thursday. That stolen car […]
HARTFORD, CT
Florence Carmela

The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut

In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

New proposal would allow bars to stay open till 4 a.m.

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There’s a proposal in the state legislature that would be welcoming news to bar crawlers. That proposal would allow bars to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. Nothing is certain yet, but it would be a pilot program in the state. Only nine cities were chosen...
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Berlin looking to improve trail system in different areas

BERLIN – The town is looking to improve its trail system in several different areas with the help of state and federal funds. Berlin Economic Development Coordinator Jim Mahoney approached elected officials at the most recent Town Council meeting with a project proposal that would encompass Pistol Creek, Lamentation Mountain and Hungerford Park.
BERLIN, CT
historicbuildingsct.com

New Video: A Lost Section of Main Street, Hartford CT

What used to be on Main Street between Center Church and the Gold Building? In this video I talk about a 1771 schoolhouse, the original 1764 home of the Hartford Courant, the Kellogg Brothers lithographers who rivaled Currier and Ives, Augustus Washington, who was a successful African-American daguerreotypist, John Porter, who founded one of New England’s first lunchroom chains, and more!
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Arrest made in West Hartford police chase after stolen car plowed into multiple vehicles

HARTFORD, Conn. — A serial carjacking suspect was apprehended Friday, but not before he led police on a brief chase that left a path of destruction. Hartford Police have arrested 18-year-old Jadin Roberts of Hartford for his alleged role in several armed carjackings across Connecticut. It started on Hillside Ave in Hartford on Thursday. A resident Roberts rummaging through his BMW SUV.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Power 105.5 Boise

Ponderosa Steakhouse Needs to Come Back to Danbury

UPDATE as of 1/3/23 4:30 PM: The source was unfortunately incorrect and FAT Brands says they will not be opening in the near future. Since 2017, FAT Brands has owned Ponderosa Steakhouse. While we are always looking to build upon our presence, there are no active plans to open in Chicopee and West Springfield, MA with the JK Polk Investment Group. To date, the global franchising company has had no affiliation with the JK Polk Investment Group.
DANBURY, CT
FOX 61

Who is state Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams who died in Cromwell crash?

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut State Representative Quentin "Q" Williams died in a crash in Cromwell early Thursday morning, according to local officials. He was 39. Williams represented Middletown; he was sworn in Wednesday to serve his third term representing the 100th district. Williams, a Democrat, was the first African...
CROMWELL, CT
New Britain Herald

Joseph Richard 'Richie' Opozda

We are heartbroken to announce the death of our father, grandfather, and uncle, Joseph Richard “Richie” Opozda. He passed away peacefully at the age of 79, after a brief illness. He most enjoyed spending time with his daughter, driving 90 minutes each way to do anything with his grandsons, being a friend to any dog he met, collecting baseball cards, listening to music, such as Buddy Holly or John Denver, and debating politics – even if you agreed with him. He was a proud union electrician with IBEW Local 90 and, above all, an avid sports fan. Mickey Mantle was his hero, and we will especially remember his deep love of the New York Yankees.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Jackie Hall

Jackie Hall, of New Britain, beloved Father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, was born May 8, 1952. He departed this life on Dec. 26, 2022 at John Dempsey Hospital, Farmington, Conn. Jackie was predeceased by his parents, Arthur Hall Sr. and Mamie (Yopp) Hall, his brothers Arthur Hall Jr., Robert “Ray” Hall Sr.,
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Louis Theodore 'Leonidas' Mantzaris

Louis Theodore “Leonidas” Mantzaris passed away on Dec. 28, 2022, peacefully, and surrounded by his family. Born in Meriden to Greek immigrant parents, Lou was the second youngest of five. He served in the United States Army, from 1958-1960, as a medic stationed at Fort Bragg. After the military, he graduated from Central Connecticut State University with a degree in education. He began his 30-year career as an educator with Head Start, and would go on to teach 4th-6th grades at Louis Toffolon Elementary School in Plainville.
MERIDEN, CT

