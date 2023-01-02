We are heartbroken to announce the death of our father, grandfather, and uncle, Joseph Richard “Richie” Opozda. He passed away peacefully at the age of 79, after a brief illness. He most enjoyed spending time with his daughter, driving 90 minutes each way to do anything with his grandsons, being a friend to any dog he met, collecting baseball cards, listening to music, such as Buddy Holly or John Denver, and debating politics – even if you agreed with him. He was a proud union electrician with IBEW Local 90 and, above all, an avid sports fan. Mickey Mantle was his hero, and we will especially remember his deep love of the New York Yankees.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO