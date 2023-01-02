Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Related
New Britain Herald
Rodgers lead four in double-digit scoring as CCSU beat LIU 78-59
NEW BRITAIN – Jay Rodgers scored 15 points and Andre Snoody had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead four players in double digit scoring as Central Connecticut State beat Long Island University Thursday night 78-59 from Detrick Gymnasium. The victory officially made the Blue Devils be on a...
New Britain Herald
Late rally falls short as New Britain loses to Bristol Eastern in girls basketball
BRISTOL - The Bristol Eastern Lancers held off a late fourth quarter surge by the New Britain Hurricanes Wednesday night. The Lancers, who had held the Hurricanes to nine total points in the first half, slowly lost the grip of the game but was able to hold on as they defeated the Hurricanes 40-31. New Britain coach Michael Jones said his players didn’t quit.
New Britain Herald
Southington bounces back with 64-54 win over Hall
SOUTHINGTON - The Southington Blue Knights (4-1) got back on track on Tuesday night when they hosted the Hall Titans (3-2) in a game which took almost three quarters for the Knights to finally pull away. Southington saw key contributions from a handful of players en route to the 64-54 win.
New Britain Herald
New Britain takes down Berlin behind strong nights from Johnson and Bishop
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Golden Hurricanes (3-3) got back to even on Thursday night when they took down the Berlin Redcoats (1-6) by a 53-44 final. Sophomore point guard Demari Johnson paced the Hurricanes with 19 points in the victory. Senior Dontay Bishop trailed Johnson with 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting. Jackson Forte also quietly added 12 point for the Canes.
New Britain Herald
New Britain native, Rev. Ed Nadolny, receives humanitarian spirit award
BRISTOL - Rev. Ed Nadolny, a local priest who has been active in area churches and on radio, television and social media for 63 years, has been presented this year's Betty Kroher Humanitarian Spirit Award. Nadolny, who was born in New Britain and will turn 90 this February, was given...
New Britain Herald
Louis Theodore 'Leonidas' Mantzaris
Louis Theodore “Leonidas” Mantzaris passed away on Dec. 28, 2022, peacefully, and surrounded by his family. Born in Meriden to Greek immigrant parents, Lou was the second youngest of five. He served in the United States Army, from 1958-1960, as a medic stationed at Fort Bragg. After the military, he graduated from Central Connecticut State University with a degree in education. He began his 30-year career as an educator with Head Start, and would go on to teach 4th-6th grades at Louis Toffolon Elementary School in Plainville.
New Britain Herald
Jackie Hall
Jackie Hall, of New Britain, beloved Father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, was born May 8, 1952. He departed this life on Dec. 26, 2022 at John Dempsey Hospital, Farmington, Conn. Jackie was predeceased by his parents, Arthur Hall Sr. and Mamie (Yopp) Hall, his brothers Arthur Hall Jr., Robert “Ray” Hall Sr.,
New Britain Herald
Gail F. Vigra
Gail F. Vigra, 85, of Kensington, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 in South Carolina with family. Born in Kenvil, NJ, she was the daughter of the late George and Florence Bergenback. In high school Gail loved cheerleading, was a member of the National Honor Society, was in theater groups, and the church choir.
New Britain Herald
Berlin looking to improve trail system in different areas
BERLIN – The town is looking to improve its trail system in several different areas with the help of state and federal funds. Berlin Economic Development Coordinator Jim Mahoney approached elected officials at the most recent Town Council meeting with a project proposal that would encompass Pistol Creek, Lamentation Mountain and Hungerford Park.
New Britain Herald
New Britain teen set to face sentencing next month in connection with fatal crash
NEW BRITAIN -- A young city man is expected to face sentencing early next month in connection with a fatal crash in New Britain. Luis Pagan-Gonzalez, 18, remains held on $600,000 bond while he awaits sentencing. He is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on Feb. 2, following an appearance on Thursday.
New Britain Herald
New Britain seeking submission for third annual Prominent Black Residents exhibit
NEW BRITAIN – With Black History Month approaching in February, Mayor Erin Stewart and the Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities have a call for submissions for the third annual Prominent Black Residents exhibit. “The City of New Britain is committed to promoting diversity and inclusivity, and we are...
New Britain Herald
Greater New Britain Chamber of Commerce names Amodio interim president
NEW BRITAIN – The Greater New Britain Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has named Gerry Amodio its interim president. Amodio, who most recently served 12 years as the executive director of the New Britain Downtown District, will temporarily fill in for Bill Moore, who retired in December. He will work with the Board over the next several months to help continue their work with New Britain and Berlin businesses and help in their search for a new permanent president.
New Britain Herald
New Britain chooses three individuals with local ties to open cannabis businesses in city
NEW BRITAIN – As cannabis products become legal to sell in Connecticut to all adults 21 and over starting Tuesday, New Britain has officially chosen three individuals who will be opening cannabis businesses in the city. “We’re excited to welcome new business owners to town,” Mayor Erin Stewart said....
New Britain Herald
Berlin officials say people are letting dogs roam free in other areas besides Pistol Creek
BERLIN – People are still letting their dogs run free in public places other than the one location they are permitted to, town officials are learning. The town fenced-in 50,000 sq. ft. of open space in Pistol Creek over the summer, designating it as Berlin’s Leash-Free Dog Park. Dog owners were asked to restrain their pets elsewhere in the recreational area and in other parks and public areas, including the meadow at Bicentennial Park, where pets ran free for many years.
Comments / 0