Rodgers lead four in double-digit scoring as CCSU beat LIU 78-59

NEW BRITAIN – Jay Rodgers scored 15 points and Andre Snoody had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead four players in double digit scoring as Central Connecticut State beat Long Island University Thursday night 78-59 from Detrick Gymnasium. The victory officially made the Blue Devils be on a...
Late rally falls short as New Britain loses to Bristol Eastern in girls basketball

BRISTOL - The Bristol Eastern Lancers held off a late fourth quarter surge by the New Britain Hurricanes Wednesday night. The Lancers, who had held the Hurricanes to nine total points in the first half, slowly lost the grip of the game but was able to hold on as they defeated the Hurricanes 40-31. New Britain coach Michael Jones said his players didn’t quit.
Southington bounces back with 64-54 win over Hall

SOUTHINGTON - The Southington Blue Knights (4-1) got back on track on Tuesday night when they hosted the Hall Titans (3-2) in a game which took almost three quarters for the Knights to finally pull away. Southington saw key contributions from a handful of players en route to the 64-54 win.
New Britain takes down Berlin behind strong nights from Johnson and Bishop

NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Golden Hurricanes (3-3) got back to even on Thursday night when they took down the Berlin Redcoats (1-6) by a 53-44 final. Sophomore point guard Demari Johnson paced the Hurricanes with 19 points in the victory. Senior Dontay Bishop trailed Johnson with 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting. Jackson Forte also quietly added 12 point for the Canes.
Louis Theodore 'Leonidas' Mantzaris

Louis Theodore “Leonidas” Mantzaris passed away on Dec. 28, 2022, peacefully, and surrounded by his family. Born in Meriden to Greek immigrant parents, Lou was the second youngest of five. He served in the United States Army, from 1958-1960, as a medic stationed at Fort Bragg. After the military, he graduated from Central Connecticut State University with a degree in education. He began his 30-year career as an educator with Head Start, and would go on to teach 4th-6th grades at Louis Toffolon Elementary School in Plainville.
Jackie Hall

Jackie Hall, of New Britain, beloved Father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, was born May 8, 1952. He departed this life on Dec. 26, 2022 at John Dempsey Hospital, Farmington, Conn. Jackie was predeceased by his parents, Arthur Hall Sr. and Mamie (Yopp) Hall, his brothers Arthur Hall Jr., Robert “Ray” Hall Sr.,
Gail F. Vigra

Gail F. Vigra, 85, of Kensington, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 in South Carolina with family. Born in Kenvil, NJ, she was the daughter of the late George and Florence Bergenback. In high school Gail loved cheerleading, was a member of the National Honor Society, was in theater groups, and the church choir.
Berlin looking to improve trail system in different areas

BERLIN – The town is looking to improve its trail system in several different areas with the help of state and federal funds. Berlin Economic Development Coordinator Jim Mahoney approached elected officials at the most recent Town Council meeting with a project proposal that would encompass Pistol Creek, Lamentation Mountain and Hungerford Park.
Greater New Britain Chamber of Commerce names Amodio interim president

NEW BRITAIN – The Greater New Britain Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has named Gerry Amodio its interim president. Amodio, who most recently served 12 years as the executive director of the New Britain Downtown District, will temporarily fill in for Bill Moore, who retired in December. He will work with the Board over the next several months to help continue their work with New Britain and Berlin businesses and help in their search for a new permanent president.
Berlin officials say people are letting dogs roam free in other areas besides Pistol Creek

BERLIN – People are still letting their dogs run free in public places other than the one location they are permitted to, town officials are learning. The town fenced-in 50,000 sq. ft. of open space in Pistol Creek over the summer, designating it as Berlin’s Leash-Free Dog Park. Dog owners were asked to restrain their pets elsewhere in the recreational area and in other parks and public areas, including the meadow at Bicentennial Park, where pets ran free for many years.
