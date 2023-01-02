NEW BRITAIN – The Greater New Britain Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has named Gerry Amodio its interim president. Amodio, who most recently served 12 years as the executive director of the New Britain Downtown District, will temporarily fill in for Bill Moore, who retired in December. He will work with the Board over the next several months to help continue their work with New Britain and Berlin businesses and help in their search for a new permanent president.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 8 HOURS AGO