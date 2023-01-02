ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hiawathaworldonline.com

Horton Commission approves MOU with USD 430

The Horton City Commission met on Dec. 19, and after a lengthy discussion, approved an amended Memorandum of Understanding with USD 430 to hire a Recreation Director. There was some talk about a supposed stipulation that the district would pay $25,000 to $30,000 per year for the use of the ballfields if they did not approve the MOU, but Commissioner Tina Nigh said the group never agreed to any amount, but simply came to a consensus that the school would need to enter an agreement similar to NEK-CAP’s for their use of the armory. After that issue was settled, the Commission voted unanimously, with the agreement of City Attorney Kevin Hill, to the school’s revised MOU.
hiawathaworldonline.com

Linda Lock to retire after 38 years with BCDS

Linda Lock is a little emotional about her retirement from Brown County Developmental Services after 38 years. “It’s time, but I might cry for awhile,” said the director of the local organization that services nearly 40 clients with intellectual disabilities.
hiawathaworldonline.com

2022 a year of recovery and growth

The year 2022 was one of recovery from the COVID pandemic and growth in the Hiawatha community. Looking back, we saw the Hiawatha Community Foundation — which had kicked off its funraising with the 2021 Match Days — flourish and grow beyond anyone’s wildest dreams. A half million dollars has been raised over 2 years to support nearly 3 dozen local organizations and projects.
HIAWATHA, KS
WIBW

Water main break closes portion of Topeka street

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of a Topeka street is closed as water is restored to the area following a water main break. The City of Topeka says on Thursday, Jan. 5, that a water main break has closed southbound Adams St. between 37th and 38th. Officials noted that...
TOPEKA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Stolen truck recovered in Craig, Mo.

FALLS CITY – Arrest warrants have been issued for men suspected of stealing a truck and tools from a Richardson County residence Dec. 7 or 8. Court records say Chase Engel, 25, and David Sprague Jr., 43, of St. Joseph, Mo. are suspected of theft from a 652 Avenue residence.
CRAIG, MO
KSNT News

Person arrested in Brown County shooting

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with a correction. The original article incorrectly identified the alleged shooter. 27 News apologizes for its mistake. BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent shooting. On Monday, deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the area of U.S. 36 near […]
BROWN COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Work continues on site for new Ta Co restaurant in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews continued working Wednesday on the site for a new Mexican restaurant in downtown Topeka. The new Ta Co restaurant is scheduled to be built at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The location is on the northwest corner of 8th and S. Kansas Avenue. Demolition of the...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Walmart, Gov. Kelly respond to over-tax in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple customers claimed they were overtaxed earlier this week after visiting their local Walmart. On Wednesday, Walmart and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly responded. Walmart issued this statement: “On January 1, after the reduced state sales tax rate on food items went into effect in Kansas, some customers were mistakenly charged the higher, […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Sabetha couple dies after failure to yield right of way on highway

SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Sabetha couple is dead after failing to yield the right of way to a Texas driver on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 75 and 260th Rd. near Sabetha with reports of a fatality crash.
SABETHA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas couple killed after SUV, pickup crash

BROWN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Ford F150 driven by Efrain Perez-Ordonez, 58, Hood, Texas, was stopped at the stop sign on Eastbound 260th Road at U.S. 75 one half mile east of Sabetha.
BROWN COUNTY, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Prison ordered after meth found in search for Linda Dillard

PAWNEE CITY - A Pawnee County judge sentenced James Money, 63, of Table Rock to two years in prison and a year of post-release supervision for possession in July of 2021. Court records say Nebraska State Patrol units served a search warrant for a 715 Road residence near Table Rock while investigating the disappearance of Linda Dillard. The Jefferson County woman was last seen near Table Rock in June of 2021.
TABLE ROCK, NE
WIBW

KGS crews respond to line struck in Southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service crews are addressing a struck gas line in Southwest Topeka. KGS trucks are in the area of 34th Pl. and Belle Ave. Crews on the scene confirmed to 13 NEWS that the area is safe. KGS confirmed a third party struck a line in that area. They say repairs have been completed with no disruptions to service.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Emergency crews respond to crash early Friday in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash early Friday in south Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported around 2:45 a.m. in the 4500 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard. Initial reports indicated a vehicle left the roadway and entered a ditch. There were no immediate reports...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Florida woman caught transporting meth in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. Just after 3p.m. Monday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Hyundai Accent for a traffic infraction near 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A Jackson County Sheriff’s K-9 alerted to...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Driver in fatal crash turns himself in to KHP investigators

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash have made an arrest. Just after 2a.m Monday, an officer on patrol observed a 2002 Mini Cooper driven recklessly by 22-year-old Brandon Mann of Atchison at 6th and U.S.59 Highway, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The officer attempted to...
ATCHISON, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Family members mourn Lawrence man dead from suspected fentanyl overdose

‘It broke so many hearts to watch him go down this path,’ his mother says. When emergency responders confirmed the death of Anthony (Tony) Cipollaro, residents of the North Lawrence campsite who called Tony a friend cried, cursed, and consoled each other. Some screamed. Tony died of a suspected...
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy