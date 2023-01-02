The Horton City Commission met on Dec. 19, and after a lengthy discussion, approved an amended Memorandum of Understanding with USD 430 to hire a Recreation Director. There was some talk about a supposed stipulation that the district would pay $25,000 to $30,000 per year for the use of the ballfields if they did not approve the MOU, but Commissioner Tina Nigh said the group never agreed to any amount, but simply came to a consensus that the school would need to enter an agreement similar to NEK-CAP’s for their use of the armory. After that issue was settled, the Commission voted unanimously, with the agreement of City Attorney Kevin Hill, to the school’s revised MOU.

