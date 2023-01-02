Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Tennessee Jackpot’ game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll didn’t shed light on whether the New York Giants will rest any starters Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles to stay healthy for the playoffs the following week. Instead, the rookie head coach said Friday that a decision probably will be finalized Saturday after he meets with general manager Joe Schoen to discuss the regular-season finale. The Giants (9-6-1) are locked into the No. 6 seed in the NFC and will play a wild-card game next weekend at either Minnesota or San Francisco. The Eagles (13-3) need to win or tie against New York to clinch the top seed in the conference and a first-round bye; they could also get the top seed if Dallas (12-4) loses at Washington (7-8-1). The Giants were a surprise playoff team after having five straight losing seasons and failing to win more than six games in any of those seasons. Their roster didn’t have a lot of depth at the start of this season, and injuries have led to a revamped roster several times over. Any more injuries would severely hurt their chances in the postseason.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO