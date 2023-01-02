ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Tennessee Jackpot’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Daily Tennessee Jackpot” game were:

12-16-21-27-32

(twelve, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $530,000

