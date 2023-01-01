Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pancake House In Tennessee
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
nashvillelifestyles.com
Restaurants and Bars Opening in 2023 That We Are Excited About
A new year means new restaurant openings... and we couldn't be more excited! Check out our list of eight new digs opening up this year in Music City, below. The Iberian Pig opened in Atlanta in 2009 followed by a second location in Buckhead. The restaurant is now opening a location at 607 Overton Street in The Gulch. Similar in spirit to the original locations, The Iberian Pig Nashville will boast tastes of Spain with an eclectic, social atmosphere, and a menu of traditional charcuterie, queso, and tapas. Favorites like the bacon-wrapped dates and pork cheek tacos will be on the menu alongside a creative expression of dishes that will be new to Music City. Designed by award-winning Smith Hanes Studio, the 4,500-square-foot Nashville outpost will feature a large rooftop patio with its own private bar. The space will pay homage to the Atlanta locations in use of color and lighting with accents of gold and maroon. The restaurant is targeting an early 2023 opening.
addictedtovacation.com
The 10 Best Restaurants In Hendersonville, Tennessee
Located just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, Hendersonville is a popular spot for travelers and locals alike. While in Hendersonville, where is the best place to eat?. Let’s review the best places to grab a bite in Hendersonville, Tennessee. We’ll be going by ratings and local reviews to know what locals and travelers like.
Three unrelated people can live in a house in Nashville. That could change.
As the affordable housing crisis continues in Nashville, a new ordinance could help some people save money.
Iconic Nashville Restaurant Closing After More Than 40 Years
The restaurant has been a Music City staple since 1982.
WSMV
Women say man in car follows them around
Marius Payton takes a look at the local headlines from around Middle Tennessee. The transmitter for the National Weather Service weather radio alert system is down for maintenance in Nashville. Metro Council to discuss entertainment bills. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Metro Council will discuss a bill that will create...
Nashville's 'Big Bash' makes a big difference for the hungry following NYE
The note has dropped and the numbers are in - Nashville's Big Bash on New Year's Eve broke records. The impacts of the event are still being felt by the neediest in our community.
WKRN
Big turnout for Nashville's New Year's Bash
More than 200,000 people attended the celebration, exceeding 2019's record-breaking attendance. More than 200,000 people attended the celebration, exceeding 2019's record-breaking attendance. Floods in Philippines leave 51 dead, over a dozen …. Most of the deaths were from drowning and landslides, and among the missing were fishermen whose boats capsized.
Historic 'House of Mayors' scheduled for demolition in Murfreesboro
Even after more than 170 years of history and a designation on the National Register of Historic Places, the House of Mayors is about to come down.
nashvilleguru.com
Nashville Vintage Clothing & Jewelry Show
The Nashville Vintage Clothing & Jewelry Show is Friday and Saturday, February 17-18, 2023, at The Fairgrounds. Expect 75 vintage vendors from all over the country. Admission prices vary from $10 to $35. The early bird buyer ticket option costs $35 and includes pre-shopping from 3:00pm to 5:00pm on Friday and admission for the entire weekend. General admission tickets are $10 per day and $15 for the weekend. All ages are welcome.
Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets
During the late 1950s and early 1960s — in an era marked by desegregation and white flight — a pair of real estate development firms built a residential enclave in the Nashville suburb of Forest Hills and drew inspiration from the Civil War to name its streets. The developers named one of the entrances to […] The post Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
wpln.org
Revisiting some of the pins we dropped around Middle Tennessee in 2022
It’s a new year, and we’ve got big plans for 2023. But before we get the ball rolling on our first full year on the air, we want to take you … back in time. When we were gearing up to launch WPLN’s first daily show, one of the challenges we got: help set and keep a record for our city. We’ve been working to do this in many ways. One of them is by dropping a pin at various locations across our city and region — to stop and really dig into the history there.
clarksvillenow.com
Italian restaurant Casa D’Italia opens in Clarksville, with lasagna, chicken parm and more
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – If you’re looking for authentic, traditional Italian cuisine but don’t have time for a trip to Italy, Casa D’Italia in Clarksville has got you covered. The new restaurant is now open at 1345 Fort Campbell Blvd., offering fresh Italian dishes. They...
Plan pitched to redevelop Belle Meade Kroger site
A new vision for property surrounding the Belle Meade Kroger would replace a decades-old strip mall with residential towers, retail locations and an extension of the Richland Creek Greenway.Development firm AJ Capital Partners is behind the proposal for the Belle Meade Plaza site, which was recently submitted to the Nashville Planning Department.Why it matters: The project would transform a section of Harding Pike near White Bridge Road.Details: Several new structures would be built on the 10.5-acre site, including five one-to-two-story retail buildings along Harding Pike.A series of towers ranging from 11-15 stories would house up to 120 condos and 380...
tnvacation.com
Make the Upper Cumberland Your New Happy Place
Escape to Tennessee's Upper Cumberland region to find yourself again. If you long to slow down a bit, escape to Tennessee's Upper Cumberland region for some rest and relaxation. Tucked along Interstate 40 between Nashville and Knoxville, the Upper Cumberland encompasses 18 small cities that are big on Southern hospitality.
6 Live Shows this Week- January 2, 2023
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: January 2 -January 8, 2023. 1Wyatt Moran and Well Kept. Tuesday, January 3,...
WKRN
Fireworks set La Vergne family's property on fire
Fireworks set La Vergne family’s property on fire. Lawmaker says he discussed dissolving DCS and starting …. Roberts the chair of the Government Operations Committee, which oversees the Tennessee Department of Children's Services. He says the problems plaguing DCS were so bad at one point last year that he discussed using all the powers of his committee to reform it.
WSMV
Body found near Cumberland River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department confirmed a body has been found along the bank of the Cumberland River. According to NFD, crews were dispatched to 1318 Adams Street after receiving a call that a body was found. A boat was dispatched to retrieve the victim, and the body will be turned over to the Metro Nashville Police Department upon recovery.
everythingnash.com
Arnold’s Country Kitchen Owners Share Reason For Closure After 40 Years
It’s the disappointing end of an era for Nashville, with Arnold’s Country Kitchen, the city’s most-beloved meat-and-three, closing for good on Saturday, January 7. The restaurant, which has been open for 40 years, is not only a favorite for locals, but a popular destination for tourists as well.
