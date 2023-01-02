ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Oklahoma Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

03-05-14-21-25

(three, five, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-five)

