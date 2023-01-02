ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Idaho Lottery’s “Pick 3 Night” game were:

7-6-7

(seven, six, seven)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Daboll mum on whether Giants will rest starters vs Eagles

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll didn’t shed light on whether the New York Giants will rest any starters Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles to stay healthy for the playoffs the following week. Instead, the rookie head coach said Friday that a decision probably will be finalized Saturday after he meets with general manager Joe Schoen to discuss the regular-season finale. The Giants (9-6-1) are locked into the No. 6 seed in the NFC and will play a wild-card game next weekend at either Minnesota or San Francisco. The Eagles (13-3) need to win or tie against New York to clinch the top seed in the conference and a first-round bye; they could also get the top seed if Dallas (12-4) loses at Washington (7-8-1). The Giants were a surprise playoff team after having five straight losing seasons and failing to win more than six games in any of those seasons. Their roster didn’t have a lot of depth at the start of this season, and injuries have led to a revamped roster several times over. Any more injuries would severely hurt their chances in the postseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Bill would cap monthly insulin costs in Nebraska to $100

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill introduced in the Nebraska Legislature would take a page from some other states and the federal government by capping the monthly cost of insulin in the state. The bill introduced Friday by state Sen. Tom Briese, of Albion, would cap the insulin costs of those privately insured in Nebraska to $100 per month. Similar caps ranging from $100 a month to as low as $25 a month have been passed in a number of other states, including Connecticut, Colorado and Illinois. This month, Medicare recipients will see their insulin costs capped at $35 per month as part of the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law last year. The cap is estimated to lower costs for nearly 2 million people on Medicare who currently pay an average of $572 annually out-of-pocket for insulin, according to an analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Briese’s bill would take effect on the first day of 2024. The bill also states that nothing in the measure would prevent a policy, contract or plan from reducing that cap to an amount less than $100.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Nevada gov admin touts education investment, but few details

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The new Nevada governor’s chief of staff said on Friday that the administration plans an “unprecedented investment” in K-12 education — but did not provide details on what that would entail. In a 15-minute roundtable, Ben Kieckhefer, chief of staff for Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo, also vowed that the administration would pursue “school choice in all its forms” — a main campaign theme that Lombardo plans to elaborate on later this month. Kieckhefer also floated the prospect of pay raises for state employees and said Lombardo, elected in November, will still pursue his core campaign promises despite working with a Democratic-controlled legislature. He also announced an executive order repealing all remaining COVID-19 emergency executive orders, many of which have been gradually lifted over the past months after then-Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak ended his own emergency order. Kieckhefer described the order as “primarily clean-up” from having the orders on the books.
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

Xander Schauffele withdraws from Kapalua with back injury

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — A nagging back injury in the Bahamas has turned into something more mysterious for Xander Schauffele, who withdrew from the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Friday and plans to get an MRI to see what’s wrong. Schauffele, the No. 6 player in the world and a three-time winner last year on the PGA Tour, felt he couldn’t swing at full speed and stopped on the par-5 ninth hole. Schauffele had no issues after the Hero World Challenge, which ended Dec. 4, and through his practice until arriving at Kapalua. But he felt pain again Monday, withdrew from the pro-am Wednesday and struggled through the opening round. “It feels like a very similar deal to the Bahamas,” Schauffele said. “In the Bahamas, I started to feel better each day. ... This is not getting any better. It actually feels worse when I swing.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Ex-Sen. Burr: SEC probe into trading over with ‘no action’

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has concluded its investigation of former North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr related to investment sales early in the coronavirus pandemic without taking any action, Burr said on Friday. Burr, a Republican who didn’t seek reelection in November after three...
The Associated Press

Alex Jones lawyer suspended 6 months over records release

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been suspended from practicing law in Connecticut for six months for improperly giving Jones’ other attorneys in Texas confidential documents, including the medical records of relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. The ruling by Judge Barbara Bellis on Thursday afternoon came in the families’ lawsuit against Jones for repeatedly calling the shooting a hoax on his Infowars show, which resulted in Jones being ordered to pay more than $1.4 billion in damages after a jury trial in Connecticut last year. Bellis said New Haven-based lawyer Norm Pattis failed to safeguard the families’ sensitive records in violation of her order that limited access to the documents to attorneys in the Connecticut case. She called his actions an “abject failure” and “inexcusable.” “We cannot expect our system of justice or our attorneys to be perfect, but we can expect fundamental fairness and decency,” the judge wrote. “There was no fairness or decency in the treatment of the plaintiffs’ most sensitive and personal information, and no excuse for the respondent’s (Pattis’) misconduct.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

DeWine OKs photo ID requirement, other election restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a sweeping package of election law changes Friday that includes the state’s first photo ID requirement and shortened windows after Election Day for returning and curing ballots. In a statement, DeWine said the new law would protect election integrity. “I appreciate the General Assembly working with my administration on changes to House Bill 458 to ensure that more restrictive proposals were not included in the final bill,” he said. “Legislators included our suggestions to expand access to valid photo IDs and to maintain Ohioans’ ability to cast absentee ballots without the more restrictive identification requirements that were debated.” The second-term governor signaled he may veto any further legislative attempts to restrict the state’s voting laws, saying he does not “expect to see any further statutory changes to Ohio voting procedures while I am governor.”
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Agency proposes bear bait ban for Alaska national preserves

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Bear hunters in Alaska may no longer be able to use bait, including such things as pastries, dog food or bacon grease, as the National Park Service on Friday proposed a new rule that would prohibit bear baiting in national preserves in the state. It’s the latest in a dispute over what animal rights supporters call a cruel practice. The park service also says the new proposal would, in part, “lower the risk that bears will associate food at bait stations with humans and become conditioned to eating human-produced foods.” In September, U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason found problems with a 2020 Trump administration-era rule that lifted restrictions previously in place on sport hunting and trapping in national preserves in Alaska, including bear baiting. The case was brought by conservation and animal rights groups. But the judge did not set the rule aside, and noted the park service had indicated it was already in the process of reassessing the rule. She sent the matter back to the agency.
ALASKA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
610K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy