Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
Dell, UNN Partner to Accelerate Modernization of Brunei’s Telecommunications Network
Dell Technologies has been engaged to deploy solutions to modernize UNN’s data centers, which are now based on hyperconverged, active-active architecture for production and Disaster Recovery. Using these solutions, UNN can now move to the next level of their transformation journey and be future-proofed to deliver next-gen IoT, AI...
thefastmode.com
The Network App Store: Powering SDAN with Altiplano Application Marketplace Featured
Early last month, Nokia launched its Altiplano Application Marketplace, expanding its suite of software defined networking (SDN) offerings for fixed access networks. The Altiplano Application Marketplace is essentially a digital store that offers a plethora of applications that can be selected and deployed by fixed broadband operators to enrich their network capabilities. These applications can be bought off the store, built by the operator themselves or adapted from existing offerings, enabling them to customize their software defined access networks (SDAN) implementations to meet their network and market needs.
thefastmode.com
Swisscom Expands to Verimatrix's SaaS-based Content Security Solution
Verimatrix, the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, announced that Swisscom, a longstanding Verimatrix customer, has deepened its relationship with Verimatrix to include the full SaaS offering of the Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS™), migrating from on-premises security to cloud-based anti-piracy operations. Providing significant...
thefastmode.com
Geotab Combines its Telematics Solutions with AT&T’s IoT Platforms
AT&T and Geotab have joined forces to help drive emissions reductions in the transportation sector, combining Geotab’s telematics solutions with AT&T’s Internet of Thins (IoT) platforms. To support this goal of dramatic emissions reduction, Geotab is participating in AT&T’s Connected Climate Initiative (CCI), a collaborative that works on...
thefastmode.com
Ericsson Takes Steps to Accelerate Profitability in Cloud Services
Ericsson is continuing to execute on its revised strategy in segment Cloud Software and Services. As outlined at the recent Capital Markets Day, key priorities include limiting subscale software development, accelerating automation to lower deployment and maintenance efforts and changing focus from market share gains to profitable business. With the...
thefastmode.com
Versa Networks Achieves FIPS 140-2 Certification for its Versa Operating System (VOS)
Versa Networks announced it has achieved FIPS 140-2 certification for its Versa Operating System (VOS)™, which is the foundation for Versa SASE and Versa Secure SD-WAN and includes complete end-to-end security with FIPS validated cryptography for the entire solution. This is an important milestone that demonstrates Versa’s commitment to...
thefastmode.com
Kontron Continues to Strengthen itself as the Leading IoT & Industry 4.0 Specialist
Already a trusted and well-established brand in the European and North American markets, Kontron continues to strengthen itself as the leading IoT and Industry 4.0 specialist helping customers undertake their digital transformation. Kontron AG announces that it is fully focusing its corporate strategy on its IoT portfolio and has therefore...
thefastmode.com
CommScope / ARRIS Unveils New DOCSIS 3.1 Quad-band Wi-Fi 7 Cable Modem
CommScope, a global leader in home networks, announced its entry into the Wi-Fi 7 retail market with the launch of the SURFboard G54 DOCSIS 3.1 quad-band Wi-Fi 7 cable modem. The flagship SURFboard G54 provides significant performance enhancements, including the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology, and supports multi-gigabit Internet plans. The SURFboard G54 is designed to include other advanced features, including DOCSIS 3.1, quad-band Wi-Fi 7 (BE17880, or the total speed the system can support), a 10 Gbps Ethernet port, and four 1 Gbps LAN ports.
thefastmode.com
Foxconn Partners with NVIDIA to Develop Automated & Autonomous Vehicle Platforms
NVIDIA and Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), the world’s largest technology manufacturer, announced a strategic partnership to develop automated and autonomous vehicle platforms. As part of the agreement, Foxconn will be a tier-one manufacturer, producing electronic control units (ECUs) based on NVIDIA DRIVE Orin™ for the global automotive market....
thefastmode.com
Stepping Into Modern-Age Android Device Management Featured
The use of mobile devices and applications has skyrocketed in the last five years, along with mobile devices making their way into the enterprise setup.A recent survey suggests, in 2021, the number of mobile devices used worldwide stood at almost 15 billion and is expected to reach 18.22 billion by 2025. This goes to show how mobile devices have replaced bulky computers and legacy systems and have become the all-in-one gadget for personal as well as professional work.
thefastmode.com
Singapore's StarHub Partners with Infosys Compaz to Enable IT Transformation
Infosys Compaz, a joint venture between Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Temasek, announced a collaboration with Singapore-based communications, entertainment and digital services provider StarHub, to enable their IT transformation, while strengthening their technology operations, service management and cybersecurity. Through this engagement, Infosys Compaz will...
thefastmode.com
TiVo, Amlogic Intro TiVo OS Integration on Chipsets for Smart TVs
TiVo, the company that brings entertainment together and a subsidiary of Xperi and Amlogic, a leading fabless semiconductor company, announced that they have pre-integrated TiVo® OS on Amlogic T962D4 and T950D4 chipsets for the U.S. and European markets. Despite a billion smart TVs in use today and growing, TV...
Comments / 0