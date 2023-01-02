Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Portland football star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPortland, TX
Devastating fire destroys Corpus Christi home, leaves family homelessEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Alarming increase in tuberculosis cases in Corpus Christi, TX, urges actionEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
Related
New game room regulations now in effect as of Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — New game room regulations are now in effect for Nueces County, according to a press release from the county. The new regulations went into effect Monday, and go as listed:. Will only be able to operate 12:00 p.m. (noon) to 12:00 a.m. (midnight) Sunday through...
southtexascommunitynews.com
Eden Rose Alaniz, The First Baby of 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - CHRISTUS Spohn Corpus Christi welcomed the New Year with the birth of Eden Rose Alaniz, the first baby of 2023. Born January 1, at 12:43 AM and delivered by Dr. Lira, this little firecracker rang in the new year with her parents, Elyssa and Brandon.
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas
TEXAS - Whether you want a quick lunch or date night, several must-try burgers in Texas will satisfy any hunger. The east coast traveler has compiled a list of our favorite places to eat in the state to help you decide where to visit when you are in the area. See Original Post at: The East Coast Traveler.
CCPD vehicle involved in accident on Kostoryz Road and Sacky Drive
Kostoryz Road has been reopened, following the accident. All those involved suffered minor injuries.
Deadline for game room operators to submit required application is Jan. 2
Nueces County will also hire a Game Room Administrator to oversee the permitting process and make sure operators follow the new rules.
Man killed in New Year's Eve shooting identified by medical examiner
The Corpus Christi Medical Examiner has identified 38-year-old Adolfo Bernal III as the man who was shot on New Year's Eve at a nightclub off South Padre Island Drive.
Woman found dead in mobile home following fire
CALHOUN COUNTY, Texas – Investigators in Calhoun County are waiting on autopsy results to determine the cause of death on a woman found dead inside a mobile home. Fire destroyed the mobile home. The woman was in her early to mid-30s. A man inside the mobile home got out and went for help. He is in the hospital with severe...
Mathis standoff ends after suspect kills himself
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A standoff at S. Perez Street and County Road 704 in Mathis ended after the suspect killed himself Tuesday afternoon. The armed, 'wanted felon' barricaded himself in the house of an 80-year-old man in Mathis at 7:04 a.m. after being pursued by Mathis police for several hours, said Mathis Police Chief Scott Roush and San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera.
WANTED: Nueces County inmate Anthony A. Montez escapes jail on New Year's Eve
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff's Office app reports that Nueces County Jail Inmate Trustee Anthony A. Montez escaped custody on the night of Dec. 31, New Year's Eve. Officials say that Montez, 54, ran away from custody during a trash detail on the night of his...
Comments / 0