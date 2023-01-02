ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Eden Rose Alaniz, The First Baby of 2023

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - CHRISTUS Spohn Corpus Christi welcomed the New Year with the birth of Eden Rose Alaniz, the first baby of 2023. Born January 1, at 12:43 AM and delivered by Dr. Lira, this little firecracker rang in the new year with her parents, Elyssa and Brandon.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
East Coast Traveler

7 Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas

TEXAS - Whether you want a quick lunch or date night, several must-try burgers in Texas will satisfy any hunger. The east coast traveler has compiled a list of our favorite places to eat in the state to help you decide where to visit when you are in the area. See Original Post at: The East Coast Traveler.
TEXAS STATE
KIII 3News

Mathis standoff ends after suspect kills himself

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A standoff at S. Perez Street and County Road 704 in Mathis ended after the suspect killed himself Tuesday afternoon. The armed, 'wanted felon' barricaded himself in the house of an 80-year-old man in Mathis at 7:04 a.m. after being pursued by Mathis police for several hours, said Mathis Police Chief Scott Roush and San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera.
MATHIS, TX

