Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Unlimited nights of short-term renting coming to a neighborhood near you
The moratorium on short-term rental licenses in neighborhood overlay zones of unincorporated Summit County is nearing its end. While considering percentage caps on the number of licenses by basin, the Summit Board of County Commissioners is also considering, due to enforcement difficulty, lifting any nightly limits for licensees. That’s unlimited nights coming to a short-term rentals near you!
Colorado hit by tsunami of higher taxes, new fees and paycheck cuts
If one phrase defines the 2023 outlook in Colorado, it's sticker shock. What's happening: New surcharges on top of elevated inflation, rising property assessments and skyrocketing energy bills are creating an avalanche of new costs for consumers. "It is unfortunate that a lot of these things are hitting at the...
Summit Daily News
CDOT is used to building roads, but now it’s getting into housing — to help with mountain worker shortages
FRISCO — For years, trailer parks set up on state-owned land have offered the workers who plow Colorado’s highways and maintain many of its scenic byways one of the surest ways to gain a stable footing in wildly expensive mountain housing markets. “I was part of the one...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: The meteorologists are wrong again in their forecast for Summit County
Pity the poor weather forecaster who tries to predict the weather for these mountains in Summit County. If I had $100 for every time they have been wrong, I’d be a very wealthy man. I am now despondently looking out on a blue-bird day when I expected that it would be snowing … lots. At least that was the prediction for this lovely morning.
Summit Daily News
Chicken-suited demonstrator protesting Vail Resorts cited for trespassing in Vail
VAIL — A local demonstrator who has been using a bright yellow chicken suit to attract eyes to his protest signs has been issued a ticket for trespassing on Vail Resorts property. Vail Police Department spokesperson Ryan Kenney said protestor Tim McMahon, of Avon, is allowed to demonstrate on...
New year means new laws take effect in Colorado
A new year means new laws take effect in Colorado. One requires most grocery, retail, and convenience stores in Colorado to charge 10 cents for every plastic or paper bag shoppers use.
Colorado conservative activist warns of shift 'from ballots to bullets'
COLORADO, USA — A far-right conservative leader known for his gun shop’s reality TV show is warning that “it’s almost time to switch from ballots to bullets.”. Rich Wyatt, president of Jefferson County’s Mountain Republicans Club, made the suggestion of coming political violence on a Dec. 28 episode of the conservative podcast, The Chuck and Julie Show.
Colorado City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce spotted cities with the most single-person households.
Fort Morgan Times
Do you know your rights when your car is towed in Colorado? These DU law students are here to help.
Colorado lawmakers have spent the past few years beefing up protections for people who have their cars towed — an effort, they argued, needed to tilt the balance of power back toward vehicle owners. But with so many changes in recent bills, it can be a headache for residents...
Colorado leads nation in per capita personal income
Colorado was ranked as a top state in the nation for per capita personal income, according to a report released Wednesday by the Leeds Business Research Division at the University of Colorado Boulder. Colorado’s per capita personal income increased 7.9% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2022 and personal income...
Some Colorado cities want to charge more for plastic bags
Colorado is heading toward a future free of plastic bags and in the meantime, hoping the new 10-cent bag fee is enough to convince shoppers to bring their own bags. Some cities in Colorado believe charging more could make a bigger impact. "If you know you're going to be getting charged 25 cents for a plastic bag then you might start thinking twice," said Louisville Mayor Ashely Stolzmann. Stolzmann says she has seen people at the store go back to their car for bags because of the fee. And she says that's exactly the point of it."The idea is really...
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge Ski Resort plans to replace its 50-year-old, two-person lift — 5-Chair — with a high-speed quad
The White River National Forest is seeking public comment on a proposal from Breckenridge Ski Resort to replace its 50-year-old, two-person 5-Chair lift on Peak 8 with a modern, high-speed detachable quad lift. According to the White River National Forest, the majority of the newly proposed lift would be located...
Summit Daily News
‘A legend among us’: Freda Nieters, pioneering Keystone ski instructor, dies at 91
Freda Langell Nieters, a world-class skier whose kind and fearless personality made her an icon in Summit County and at Keystone Resort, where she taught the sport for decades, died Dec. 9. She was 91. Born Sept. 25, 1931, in Steinkjer, Norway, Nieters grew up in Oslo, where she would...
Summit Daily News
Colorado Avalanche Information Center releases final report on fatal Berthoud Pass avalanche
BERTHOUD PASS — The Colorado Avalanche Information Center released a final report on the Dec. 26 Berthoud Pass avalanche, which resulted in the death of 44-year-old Brian Bunnell from Lakewood, Colorado. The slide occurred around 1 p.m. near the summit of Berthoud Pass in the Nitro Chute, an east-facing...
One of Colorado's largest law firms has a new name
DENVER — One of Colorado's largest personal injury law firms has a new name. Denver-based The Sawaya Law Firm changed its name to The Wilhite Law Firm on Jan. 1. The firm, one of the biggest in the western United States, operates at least nine locations in Colorado with offices in Denver, Greeley, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Thornton, Grand Junction and Boulder.
9News
90 new luxury homes coming to historic working ranch in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo — Families will soon be calling a new development on a historic ranch south of Sedalia home. Remuda Ranch, located 13 miles south of Sedalia and about 15 miles southwest of Castle Rock in Douglas County, is a collection of 90 lots in various stages of completion.
Colorado city among most 'rat-infested' spots in US, says pest control company
According to pest control company Orkin's ranking of the top 50 'rattiest' places in the United States, rodents seem to love living life at a mile high. The only Colorado spot to be featured on the list of 50 places was Denver, ranking 10th nationwide. Based on the number of new rodent treatments (residential and commercial) performed from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022, this is one spot lower than the city's 9th-place rank of 2021.
Summit Daily News
Park City Mountain employee killed in lift accident
PARK CITY — A Park City Mountain employee died Monday morning, Jan. 2 following a fall from a chairlift after a tree fell on the lift line. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 4 identified him as 29-year-old Christian Helger, a resident of Millcreek. Around 10:45 a.m.,...
Summit Daily News
December saw a 13-year-high for potentially deadly natural avalanches — and an all-time record for human-caused ones — across Colorado. Here’s why.
Anne Gasper and her team traversed the mountainside of Vail Pass and headed into the heart of avalanche territory on a recent January afternoon. Gasper, the lead snow ranger for the Vail Pass Winter Recreation Area, was rushing to post as much signage as she could about avalanche conditions — and speaking with anyone recreating in the area.
Refinery shutdowns show what’s ahead without Suncor
No one event alone determines what will happen with gas prices, particularly at the local or statewide level. However, large events such as Suncor's shutdown that restrict gas supply are tied to notable price hikes in several U.S. states in the latter half of 2022.
