LogRhythm Expands Capabilities & Integrations for its Security Operations Solutions
LogRhythm announced a series of expanded capabilities and integrations for its security operations solutions. The updates propel LogRhythm’s ability to be a much-needed force multiplier for overwhelmed security teams who are expected to confidently, effectively, and efficiently defend against cyberattacks. Following the October launch of LogRhythm Axon, a groundbreaking,...
Versa Networks Achieves FIPS 140-2 Certification for its Versa Operating System (VOS)
Versa Networks announced it has achieved FIPS 140-2 certification for its Versa Operating System (VOS)™, which is the foundation for Versa SASE and Versa Secure SD-WAN and includes complete end-to-end security with FIPS validated cryptography for the entire solution. This is an important milestone that demonstrates Versa’s commitment to...
AI Technology Capabilities Are Growing, but Are They Growing Responsibly? Featured
Artificial intelligence, commonly known as AI, is a rapidly growing field with tremendous potential to transform many aspects of our lives. AI technology can learn, adapt, and perform a wide range of tasks, from driving cars to diagnosing diseases. In recent years, AI technology has made remarkable progress, with new capabilities and applications emerging all the time. However, with consistent advancements in AI technology capabilities, many people and governments are concerned about whether AI technology advancements are occurring responsibly and ethically. Before examining if AI advancements are happening responsibly, it is crucial to understand how the technology is growing.
The Network App Store: Powering SDAN with Altiplano Application Marketplace Featured
Early last month, Nokia launched its Altiplano Application Marketplace, expanding its suite of software defined networking (SDN) offerings for fixed access networks. The Altiplano Application Marketplace is essentially a digital store that offers a plethora of applications that can be selected and deployed by fixed broadband operators to enrich their network capabilities. These applications can be bought off the store, built by the operator themselves or adapted from existing offerings, enabling them to customize their software defined access networks (SDAN) implementations to meet their network and market needs.
CommScope Launches HomeVantage™ Home Networking Solutions
CommScope announced the launch of HomeVantage™ home networking solutions, a portfolio of high-performance gateways powered by advanced, open-source firmware stacks. The HomeVantage portfolio delivers leading-edge services and features to meet global market demands and enables service providers to simplify broadband deployment, effectively manage software applications, and accelerate their time to market.
Sinclair, SK Telecom Showcase Live, In-Vehicle NextGen Broadcast Automotive Services
Sinclair Broadcast Group announced that the company has completed a live, in-vehicle, demonstration of the practical application of NextGen Broadcast (ATSC 3.0) automotive services. The demonstration, a shared effort between Sinclair/ONE Media 3.0, Hyundai Mobis, one of the world’s largest automotive parts and services companies, and CAST.ERA, a joint venture...
TiVo, Amlogic Intro TiVo OS Integration on Chipsets for Smart TVs
TiVo, the company that brings entertainment together and a subsidiary of Xperi and Amlogic, a leading fabless semiconductor company, announced that they have pre-integrated TiVo® OS on Amlogic T962D4 and T950D4 chipsets for the U.S. and European markets. Despite a billion smart TVs in use today and growing, TV...
Kontron Continues to Strengthen itself as the Leading IoT & Industry 4.0 Specialist
Already a trusted and well-established brand in the European and North American markets, Kontron continues to strengthen itself as the leading IoT and Industry 4.0 specialist helping customers undertake their digital transformation. Kontron AG announces that it is fully focusing its corporate strategy on its IoT portfolio and has therefore...
Swisscom Expands to Verimatrix's SaaS-based Content Security Solution
Verimatrix, the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, announced that Swisscom, a longstanding Verimatrix customer, has deepened its relationship with Verimatrix to include the full SaaS offering of the Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS™), migrating from on-premises security to cloud-based anti-piracy operations. Providing significant...
Geotab Combines its Telematics Solutions with AT&T’s IoT Platforms
AT&T and Geotab have joined forces to help drive emissions reductions in the transportation sector, combining Geotab’s telematics solutions with AT&T’s Internet of Thins (IoT) platforms. To support this goal of dramatic emissions reduction, Geotab is participating in AT&T’s Connected Climate Initiative (CCI), a collaborative that works on...
Stepping Into Modern-Age Android Device Management Featured
The use of mobile devices and applications has skyrocketed in the last five years, along with mobile devices making their way into the enterprise setup.A recent survey suggests, in 2021, the number of mobile devices used worldwide stood at almost 15 billion and is expected to reach 18.22 billion by 2025. This goes to show how mobile devices have replaced bulky computers and legacy systems and have become the all-in-one gadget for personal as well as professional work.
Foxconn Partners with NVIDIA to Develop Automated & Autonomous Vehicle Platforms
NVIDIA and Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), the world’s largest technology manufacturer, announced a strategic partnership to develop automated and autonomous vehicle platforms. As part of the agreement, Foxconn will be a tier-one manufacturer, producing electronic control units (ECUs) based on NVIDIA DRIVE Orin™ for the global automotive market....
T-Mobile, Delta Air Lines Partner to Deliver Free In-flight Wi-Fi
T-Mobile and Delta Air Lines announced SkyMiles Members flying Delta, regardless of their wireless provider, can get fast, free Wi-Fi all flight long. Both T-Mobile and Delta share the importance of staying connected wherever life leads — even at 30,000 feet. This partnership fuels the vision for a more connected travel experience for all.
Hybrid Fiber and ngFWA Network Designs Will Expand and Accelerate Digital Divide Initiatives in 2023 Featured
In 2022, the U.S. government allocated an unprecedented $42.45 billion toward closing the country’s persistent digital divide through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program. Adding in the $20.4 billion in the Rural Development Opportunity Fund from 2021, and the prior $1.5 billion Connect America Fund (CAF) II, a little over $63 billion will be flowing into America’s broadband infrastructure.
Ericsson Takes Steps to Accelerate Profitability in Cloud Services
Ericsson is continuing to execute on its revised strategy in segment Cloud Software and Services. As outlined at the recent Capital Markets Day, key priorities include limiting subscale software development, accelerating automation to lower deployment and maintenance efforts and changing focus from market share gains to profitable business. With the...
Singapore's StarHub Partners with Infosys Compaz to Enable IT Transformation
Infosys Compaz, a joint venture between Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Temasek, announced a collaboration with Singapore-based communications, entertainment and digital services provider StarHub, to enable their IT transformation, while strengthening their technology operations, service management and cybersecurity. Through this engagement, Infosys Compaz will...
CommScope / ARRIS Unveils New DOCSIS 3.1 Quad-band Wi-Fi 7 Cable Modem
CommScope, a global leader in home networks, announced its entry into the Wi-Fi 7 retail market with the launch of the SURFboard G54 DOCSIS 3.1 quad-band Wi-Fi 7 cable modem. The flagship SURFboard G54 provides significant performance enhancements, including the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology, and supports multi-gigabit Internet plans. The SURFboard G54 is designed to include other advanced features, including DOCSIS 3.1, quad-band Wi-Fi 7 (BE17880, or the total speed the system can support), a 10 Gbps Ethernet port, and four 1 Gbps LAN ports.
Turkcell, VEON’s Jazz Collaborate on Expansion of BiP in Pakistan
Türkiye and Pakistan's leading digital operators, Turkcell and Jazz part of VEON, collaborated to spread the latter’s instant free communication and life platform BiP in Pakistan. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed by Aamer Ejaz, Chief Digital Officer, Jazz and Gökhan Yüksektepe, BiP CEO....
