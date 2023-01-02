Artificial intelligence, commonly known as AI, is a rapidly growing field with tremendous potential to transform many aspects of our lives. AI technology can learn, adapt, and perform a wide range of tasks, from driving cars to diagnosing diseases. In recent years, AI technology has made remarkable progress, with new capabilities and applications emerging all the time. However, with consistent advancements in AI technology capabilities, many people and governments are concerned about whether AI technology advancements are occurring responsibly and ethically. Before examining if AI advancements are happening responsibly, it is crucial to understand how the technology is growing.

