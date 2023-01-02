Read full article on original website
cbs17
Raleigh gym owner details business struggles during the pandemic
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – At the beginning of the new year, everyone wants to get fit and healthier. It’s a New Years resolution that doesn’t seem to go out of style. However, for some local gyms in the Raleigh area, they weren’t able to keep their doors open because of the pandemic.
The 12 most anticipated restaurant openings in Raleigh, Durham, Cary and Chapel Hill in 2023
The Triangle's restaurant scene is set for another year of expansion.Here are some of the openings we are most excited about in the coming months: Giorgio Pizza Bar, 141 Park at North Hills #112, RaleighThe first of several new projects from prolific Triangle restaurateur Giorgios Bakatsias (Vin Rouge, Rosewater and Kipos), Giorgio Pizza Bar has set an opening date of Jan. 10 in North Hills. Giorgio is focused on thin-crust pizzas and an expansive bar.Plus: It'll have an outdoor patio. Las Ramblas, 141 Park at North Hills St #100, Raleigh Las Ramblas is named after Barcelona's famous pedestrian street, La...
cbs17
Teen seriously injured in Raleigh shooting, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh shooting on Thursday evening left one teenager seriously injured, police said. Shortly after 11 p.m., police responded to the 3200 block of Harmony Court in Raleigh regarding a shooting. Police told a CBS 17 crew on scene that a 16-year-old was transported to...
North Carolina motorcyclist death now a homicide investigation, police say
A man who was thrown from a motorcycle in a wreck on New Year's Day has died and police say the investigation has now turned into a homicide.
Greensboro woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ set for parole hearing after Gov. Cooper commutes sentence
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman who killed four people in an apartment fire more than 20 years ago will take her first steps toward the possibility of freedom with a parole hearing after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commuted her sentence. Janet Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire […]
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
cbs17
Raleigh bus, 2 vehicles collided on Poole Road, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoRaleigh bus collided with two vehicles Thursday afternoon, Raleigh police said. Officers were called to the wreck around 3:37 p.m. on Poole Road at Samuel Street, police said. CBS 17 reported from the scene that the collision happened in front of the Breeze Thru...
WRAL
Sewer line collapse closes Guess Road in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Guess Road was closed in Durham on Friday after a sewer collapse near Interstate 85. Before 7:45 a.m., crews responded to the 2400 block of Guess Road, south of I-85, for a collapsed sewer line. The road was closed in the area, with no timetable on...
jocoreport.com
NCDOT Says All-Way Stop Coming Soon To NC 42 East Intersection
SELMA – The NC Department of Transportation says an all-way stop will be installed soon at the intersection of NC 42 East and Thanksgiving Fire Department Road. In August 2022, the NCDOT announced a contract had been awarded to install all-way stops at nine Johnston County intersections to improve safety. At the time, the NCDOT said the contractor could begin work as early as August to October 2022 with completion in seven months.
cbs17
PETA offers $5,000 for info on Edgecombe County dogs starved to death
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — PETA is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for starving three dogs that were found on New Year’s Day. Around 2:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day, a woman found three dead dogs outside of Tarboro...
cbs17
NCCU police work to keep students safe as spring semester approaches
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Safety is what North Carolina Central University Police Chief Damon Williams preaches to the students on campus. Building relationships is something he practices. “They’ll report things when they trust you. If they trust you and they know you, students will tell you everything you need...
cbs17
Racial slur, threat scribbled on table at Raleigh school under investigation
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “The investigation is underway and we do have leads,” the principal of a magnet high school in west Raleigh told parents in an announcement on Tuesday afternoon. The announcement came from Principal Steve Mares after a written threat, including a racial slur was...
carolinajournal.com
Big-city newspapers mount assault on North Carolina’s poultry industry
Last month, The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News and Observer launched a full-frontal assault on North Carolina’s booming poultry industry. The coordinated reporting from the papers charged that the industry is “cloaked in secrecy,” even as the Charlotte and Raleigh newspapers themselves decline to share much detail about the special interests that funded the hit pieces.
cbs17
Cumberland County has more than 1,000 without power, Duke Energy says
VANDER, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people are without power in the state Wednesday afternoon, with a majority of outages coming in Cumberland County. Duke Energy’s power outage map currently shows at least 1,000 customers without power pegged just east of Fayetteville in Vander. The area stretches south through Judson and Cedar Creek. Power is projected to be out until at least 7 p.m., but could change.
cbs17
Man killed in fight identified, becomes Rocky Mount’s first homicide victim of 2023, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a fight broke out in Rocky Mount on Thursday evening, according to police. Shortly after 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street regarding a fight in progress. After arriving, officers found Darnell Battle, 30, lying...
cbs17
Teen dies after Raleigh Thursday night shooting, juvenile arrested: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 16-year-old boy is now dead after being shot Thursday night in Raleigh. A juvenile is also in custody, the Raleigh Police Department said. On Thursday evening at 10:53 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Harmony Court. The teenager was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
cbs17
Goldsboro High forced into ‘soft lockdown’ after student receives threat, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Goldsboro High School student was “threatened by an unknown subject in the community” creating a lockdown situation Friday, police said. The Goldsboro Police Department said the high school was placed into a “soft lockdown” around 3:30 p.m. after a resource officer requested help after an unknown subject in the community threatened a currently unidentified student. A soft lockdown is when teachers lock classroom doors and continue teaching.
cbs17
2 adults, 2 kids impacted by Durham house fire
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two adults and two children will be staying somewhere else after a Durham house fire. Firefighters said the fire started around 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Carpenter Fletcher Road. When firefighters arrived, they said there was smoke and flames coming from the...
cbs17
Construction wraps up early on new Amazon facility in Fayetteville
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Construction on the giant Amazon Fulfillment center in Fayetteville, near Fort Bragg, has wrapped ahead of schedule. The Fayetteville facility will hire at least 500 employees with a starting pay of $15 an hour. Amazon told CBS 17 the center is on track to open...
My Fox 8
Leather goods and more made to last in North Carolina
SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — More than ever, people are trying to find products that are local and made to last. One company in Sanford does that every day. Brad Jones found out more about the husband and wife team behind Home State Made, who turn out leather bags and more that are Made in North Carolina.
