Akron, OH

cleveland19.com

Man wanted for robbing Cleveland Speedway at gunpoint, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of robbing a Speedway at gunpoint is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the aggravated robbery happened around 10:35 a.m. on Jan. 2 at the Speedway gas station at 15520 Munn Rd. He stole about...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Deadly home explosion caught on camera in Summit County (video)

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coventry Township Fire Department released a video of a home explosion that killed a man on Dec. 22, 2022. Firefighters say the blast did so much damage that they have been unable to locate anything confirming a cause. The Coventry Fire Department has listed...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police officer’s car ‘intentionally’ struck

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer was injured Wednesday afternoon when his undercover car was “intentionally” struck on the city’s East side. Cleveland police said the incident happened at E. 156th Street and Damon Avenue in the North Collinwood neighborhood. The officer is being treated...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

3 cars stolen during break in at Akron Mercedes-Benz

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Mercedes-Benz of Akron was the victim of breaking and entering as well as theft, according to Akron police. Police said Thursday morning around 7:15, officers responded to the dealership in the 1300 block of East Market Street for a reported break in. They said when they...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

2026 execution date set for man who killed Cleveland police officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Supreme Court has set an execution date for the man sentenced to death for killing a Cleveland police officer. Quisi Bryan, who was convicted in 2000 of killing Cleveland Police Officer Wayne Leon, was sentenced to die by the Ohio Supreme Court in 2017, with an original execution date of Oct. 26, 2022.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man who had snow stuffed in mouth during Akron arrest files suit

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who had snow stuffed into his mouth by a police officer during an arrest in Akron has filed an excessive force lawsuit against the city and several officers, claiming his civil rights were violated. Charles Hicks II seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Car theft suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who stole a car from the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said he is accused of stealing a white 2015 Ford Fusion from the 4600 block of Broadview Road. Take a...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

‘Whoo, whoo’ is this week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted? Owl neck tattoo may get domestic abuser off the streets

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In partnership with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, this week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted featured a man with a very noticeable owl neck tattoo. According to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department, William Graley has a warrant out for his arrest after pleading guilty in July of 2020 to multiple counts of domestic violence to the same victim.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Parma man injured after car catches fire on I-90

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Parma man was rushed to MetroHealth Medical Center after he was injured in a fiery crash on I-90 Thursday morning. Lakewood police said the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the median on I-90 Westbound near Bunts Road around 9 a.m.
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

BCI investigates officer involved shooting in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Agents with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating an officer involved shooting in Perkins Township. The shooting happened Tuesday evening at Foxborough Commons. Perkins Township Board of Trustees said Perkins police officers, Sandusky police officers and Erie County Sheriff’s deputies all responded to the...
ERIE COUNTY, OH

