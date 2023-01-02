Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Deadly home explosion caught on camera in Summit County (video)
COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coventry Township Fire Department released a video of a home explosion that killed a man on Dec. 22, 2022. Firefighters say the blast did so much damage that they have been unable to locate anything confirming a cause. The Coventry Fire Department has listed...
cleveland19.com
Man wanted in connection to Cleveland felonious assault, shooting, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is wanted in connection to a felonious assault and shooting on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The felonious assault and shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 at 7310 Lorain Ave., according to police.
Police investigating shooting at Youngstown bar
They were able to drive themselves to Saint Elizabeth's Hospital in Youngstown.
cleveland19.com
Car flips during chase; driver in custody, Newburgh Heights police say
CUYAHOGA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Newburgh Heights police said a chase that started Friday in Valley View ended with the suspect vehicle flipping during a crash. According to NHPD Chief John Majoy, Valley View officers began to chase the car after attempting to pull it over for expired registration. The...
whbc.com
Tuscarawas Sheriff: 14-Year-Old Mineral City Boy Dead in Accidental Shooting
MINERAL CITY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 14-year-old boy with a Mineral City address is dead from an accidental gunshot wound to the head. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says the teen was handling a .22 caliber revolver in his Tabor Ridge Road NE home Wednesday night when it fired.
2 in custody in Cleveland Heights drive-by shooting
“We want to assure the residents there that we are actively and aggressively investigating this shooting,” said police Chief Chris Britton.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights woman without roof after city grants permit, then stops project 1 day later
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 82-year-old woman is wondering when she’ll have a new roof over her head. This after the City of Cleveland Heights Building Department initially granted a permit for the project, but, just one day later ordered that the work be stopped. Kathy Teamor is the...
3 cars stolen from Ganley Mercedes-Benz of Akron Thursday
Three 2023 Mercedes-Benz model cars were stolen from the Ganley Mercedes-Benz on E. Market Street in Akron Thursday morning around 7:15 a.m., according to Akron Police.
cleveland19.com
Man wanted for robbing Cleveland Speedway at gunpoint, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of robbing a Speedway at gunpoint is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the aggravated robbery happened around 10:35 a.m. on Jan. 2 at the Speedway gas station at 15520 Munn Rd. He stole about...
Man allegedly hits woman in head with blunt object: University Heights Police Blotter
At 12:25 p.m. Jan. 1, police were dispatched to an Airbnb in the 13500 block of Cedar Road on a report of an assault in progress involving a man and woman. By the time officers arrived, the woman, 36, of Cleveland Heights, had fled the scene in the man’s car.
cleveland19.com
Unresponsive Solon man rescued from apartment fire
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Solon man was rescued by firefighters during an apartment fire Tuesday night, according to officials. Solon fire responded to a fire at the Park North Apartments around 9:46 p.m. Tuesday. According to firefighters, the kitchen fire was in a first floor apartment, and filled the...
Traffic cleared after crash on I-90E coming into downtown Cleveland
Drivers heading into downtown Cleveland experienced major delays after a crash on I-90 East just before the East 22nd Street overpass.
cleveland19.com
Burst pipe leads to a Collinwood apartment building collapse
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is left with nothing after a pipe burst at their Collinwood apartment complex and led to the building collapsing. The pipe burst on Christmas Eve and a week later the fire department was called to the building on Coit Road for the collapse. Crews...
cleveland19.com
Akron family pleads for driver involved in deadly hit skip accident to come forward
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of a 69-year-old man killed in a hit and run accident just days before Christmas is begging for the driver to turn themselves into police. Jerry Devers was struck on Dec. 22, 2022. Akron police said Devers was crossing E. Exchange Street at Spicer...
whbc.com
Canton Police Have Person of Interest in ‘Missing Motorcyclist Mystery’
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police say they have a person of interest in the ‘missing motorcyclist mystery’ from last week. Without saying whether that “person” might be the motorcycle operator or the driver of the suspected Chevy Impala that hit it, the Canton Regional Crash Team is making some investigative progress.
2 men wounded after exchanging gunfire outside Akron business, police say
AKRON, Ohio — Two men were wounded, one critically, after they reportedly were involved in a gun battle with each other Monday morning outside a business in the North Hill neighborhood. Police say officers were called to the 200 block of East Cuyahoga Falls Avenue at about 11:18 a.m....
whbc.com
Threat, White Powder Cause Issues in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Employees and others in a number of downtown Akron buildings were forced to evacuate for a time Wednesday morning because of a bomb threat. The Akron Fire Department says a letter was found around 11 a.m. Wednesday at the John F Seiberling...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police officer’s car ‘intentionally’ struck
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer was injured Wednesday afternoon when his undercover car was “intentionally” struck on the city’s East side. Cleveland police said the incident happened at E. 156th Street and Damon Avenue in the North Collinwood neighborhood. The officer is being treated...
cleveland19.com
6 fugitives arrested after hours-long standoff on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service said authorities arrested six fugitives and seized four weapons Wednesday after an hours-long standoff on Cleveland’s West Side. The standoff took place at a home in the 2700 block of Seymour Avenue in the city’s Tremont neighborhood, according to a...
