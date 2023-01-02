Read full article on original website
kut.org
Criminal complaints filed against Mayor Adler during his final days in office
Criminal complaints were filed against Mayor Steve Adler late Wednesday for his actions during the December runoff elections. Austin City Council Member Mackenzie Kelly and former District 9 candidate Linda Guerrero claim he used city resources — the ATXN video platform — when he held a press conference outside City Hall to announce his endorsements for candidates Zohaib "Zo" Qadri and Jose Velasquez for City Council. Guerrero lost the race to Qadri.
Williamson County Juvenile Services director named chair of Texas Juvenile Justice Board
Williamson County Juvenile Services Executive Director Scott Matthew was recently named chair of the Texas Juvenile Justice Board. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Scott Matthew, executive director and chief juvenile probation officer of Williamson County Juvenile Services, was named chair of the Texas Juvenile Justice Board by Gov. Greg Abbott Dec. 21.
Texas' Bell County sues over Killeen's cannabis decriminalization ballot measure
This appears to be the first lawsuit over Texas' recent ballot initiatives calling for marijuana decriminalization.
fox7austin.com
Hays County asked to test law enforcement for steroid use
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - Hays County Commissioners heard from friends and relatives of Joshua Wright, a Hays County inmate who was shot and killed December 2022 at a Kyle hospital by a corrections officer. Along with the video, details about the officer's drug test will eventually be released. That screening,...
fox7austin.com
Bastrop County dumping victim stuck with cleanup bill
CEDAR CREEK, Texas - A property owner in Bastrop County is stuck with the bill after two men were arrested earlier this week for illegally dumping tires on her private property. On Monday, Bastrop County deputies found nearly a ton of tires scattered around a Cedar Creek property. The landowner,...
TxDOT opens overpass for Williamson County drivers
According to a TxDOT announcement, the overpass starts at Briarwood Drive and lets drivers travel over Chisholm Trail and get to Interstate 35.
fox7austin.com
'Highly transmissible' COVID-19 subvariant detected in Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas - A steady rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has elevated Travis County’s Community Level to medium. At this level, Austin Public Health’s (APH) Risk-Based Guidelines advise masking in many circumstances. Additionally, a new omicron subvariant XBB.1 has been reported in variant surveillance samples from the...
fox7austin.com
Texas Rangers investigating inmate shot, killed by corrections officer in Kyle
KYLE, Texas - The Texas Rangers are investigating the December in-custody death of Hays County inmate Joshua Wright. Wright was shot and killed by a Hays County corrections officer who was guarding him while he received undisclosed medical treatment at Ascension Seton's Kyle hospital. The Hays County Sheriff's Office says...
fox7austin.com
What does the new state legislative session mean for Texas veterans?
AUSTIN, Texas - State lawmakers are returning to Austin for the legislative session, and with it, comes lots of questions. For example, what will that mean for veterans? What veteran-related legislation will lawmakers be looking at this year?. Mitch Fuller, the national and state legislative chairman with the Texas Veterans...
Owner of Crawford construction company addresses complaints of unfinished work
CRAWFORD, Texas — Numerous Clayton Construction clients have raised their concerns about unfinished work after signing contracts and paying hundreds of thousands of dollars for projects to be completed at their homes. One Clayton Construction client, Carol Shaw, says the company started building her family a house about a...
fox7austin.com
Austin attorney wants law enforcement officers to be tested for steroids
A formal request is being made to officials in Hays County. Officials are being pressed for answers about a deadly officer-involved shooting last month inside a Kyle hospital.
KVUE
New overpass along RM 620 in Williamson County opens Friday
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — An overpass on Ranch-to-Market 620 will be open to traffic in Williamson County this week. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said it will open the overpass in the eastbound direction at 5 a.m. on Jan. 6. The overpass is part of the RM 620 Roundabout project, which begins at Briarwood Drive to allow drivers to use Chisholm Trail to access Interstate 35.
CBS Austin
Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting federal magistrate judge, evading police
AUSTIN, Texas — Police arrested a woman on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a federal magistrate judge and fleeing from the scene, according to an arrest affidavit. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene around 2:06 p.m. Officers found the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Angela Esther Bryan, actively attacking a woman near the intersection of Congress Avenue and East 8th Street.
Travis County restaurant owner arrested on aggravated assault charges
In an affidavit filed in Travis County Thursday, Jonestown Police said a local restaurant owner was arrested Dec. 31 after attacking and striking a woman against her vehicle.
DPS investigating deadly crash in Bastrop County
According to DPS, the crash was reported on FM 2336 near State Highway 95. That is just north of Camp Swift or 7 miles north of the City of Bastrop.
Williamson County Animal Shelter offering $10 adoptions
All medium-to-large adult dogs - or all big dogs - are $10 to adopt this week.
fox7austin.com
ARCH experiences 'remarkable transformation' under new operators
AUSTIN, Texas - Last summer, the City of Austin approved a change and operators for the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH). The California-based nonprofit, Urban Alchemy, took over shelter operations in October, ending a near 20-year city partnership with Front Steps. In a recent article by the Austin...
Water main break creates temporary drop-off changes for Georgetown middle school
The district says it sent a letter to families about possible delays and changes but is going to tweet an additional message around 7 a.m. Thursday to make sure everyone was aware.
Marble Falls ISD superintendent named as lone finalist to serve school district near Waco
Midway ISD, which is near Waco, named Allen as its lone finalist for the next superintendent, which will likely lead to his resignation from Marble Falls ISD, according to a press release from Marble Falls.
More than 100 businesses, residences at risk of displacement under TxDOT I-35 proposal
Under the selected modified build alternative 3 design, 107 businesses, residences and properties are marked for potential displacements.
