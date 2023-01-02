ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

Related
kut.org

Criminal complaints filed against Mayor Adler during his final days in office

Criminal complaints were filed against Mayor Steve Adler late Wednesday for his actions during the December runoff elections. Austin City Council Member Mackenzie Kelly and former District 9 candidate Linda Guerrero claim he used city resources — the ATXN video platform — when he held a press conference outside City Hall to announce his endorsements for candidates Zohaib "Zo" Qadri and Jose Velasquez for City Council. Guerrero lost the race to Qadri.
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County Juvenile Services director named chair of Texas Juvenile Justice Board

Williamson County Juvenile Services Executive Director Scott Matthew was recently named chair of the Texas Juvenile Justice Board. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Scott Matthew, executive director and chief juvenile probation officer of Williamson County Juvenile Services, was named chair of the Texas Juvenile Justice Board by Gov. Greg Abbott Dec. 21.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Hays County asked to test law enforcement for steroid use

HAYS COUNTY, Texas - Hays County Commissioners heard from friends and relatives of Joshua Wright, a Hays County inmate who was shot and killed December 2022 at a Kyle hospital by a corrections officer. Along with the video, details about the officer's drug test will eventually be released. That screening,...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Bastrop County dumping victim stuck with cleanup bill

CEDAR CREEK, Texas - A property owner in Bastrop County is stuck with the bill after two men were arrested earlier this week for illegally dumping tires on her private property. On Monday, Bastrop County deputies found nearly a ton of tires scattered around a Cedar Creek property. The landowner,...
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

'Highly transmissible' COVID-19 subvariant detected in Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas - A steady rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has elevated Travis County’s Community Level to medium. At this level, Austin Public Health’s (APH) Risk-Based Guidelines advise masking in many circumstances. Additionally, a new omicron subvariant XBB.1 has been reported in variant surveillance samples from the...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas Rangers investigating inmate shot, killed by corrections officer in Kyle

KYLE, Texas - The Texas Rangers are investigating the December in-custody death of Hays County inmate Joshua Wright. Wright was shot and killed by a Hays County corrections officer who was guarding him while he received undisclosed medical treatment at Ascension Seton's Kyle hospital. The Hays County Sheriff's Office says...
KYLE, TX
fox7austin.com

What does the new state legislative session mean for Texas veterans?

AUSTIN, Texas - State lawmakers are returning to Austin for the legislative session, and with it, comes lots of questions. For example, what will that mean for veterans? What veteran-related legislation will lawmakers be looking at this year?. Mitch Fuller, the national and state legislative chairman with the Texas Veterans...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

New overpass along RM 620 in Williamson County opens Friday

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — An overpass on Ranch-to-Market 620 will be open to traffic in Williamson County this week. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said it will open the overpass in the eastbound direction at 5 a.m. on Jan. 6. The overpass is part of the RM 620 Roundabout project, which begins at Briarwood Drive to allow drivers to use Chisholm Trail to access Interstate 35.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting federal magistrate judge, evading police

AUSTIN, Texas — Police arrested a woman on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a federal magistrate judge and fleeing from the scene, according to an arrest affidavit. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene around 2:06 p.m. Officers found the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Angela Esther Bryan, actively attacking a woman near the intersection of Congress Avenue and East 8th Street.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

ARCH experiences 'remarkable transformation' under new operators

AUSTIN, Texas - Last summer, the City of Austin approved a change and operators for the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH). The California-based nonprofit, Urban Alchemy, took over shelter operations in October, ending a near 20-year city partnership with Front Steps. In a recent article by the Austin...
AUSTIN, TX

