Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on his problem with Draymond Green’s ejection vs. Pistons
Chances are that Draymond Green’s ejection didn’t cost the Golden State Warriors their sixth straight win on Wednesday. Just because his team came back from a five-point deficit from the time Green was tossed, though, hardly means that Steve Kerr was any less frustrated by the circumstances of his second technical.
Mark Cuban Revealed His Card Declined Trying To Buy A $140,000 Champagne Bottle In Miami After The Mavericks Won The NBA Finals
Mark Cuban's credit card got declined when he was trying to purchase a $140,000 champagne bottle after winning the 2011 NBA title.
NBC Sports
Six Warriors among All-Star voting leaders in first fan returns
The defending-champion Warriors are well-represented in the 2023 NBA All-Star voting so far, as evidenced in the first fan returns released Thursday. With 2,715,520 votes, Golden State star Steph Curry leads the league's guards and is fourth among all NBA vote-getters behind the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.
NBC Sports
Why Wiggins' return will be double delight for Kerr, Myers
SAN FRANCISCO – The absence of Andrew Wiggins is almost over. After a month away, he could return to the Warriors as soon as Saturday or, if not, Tuesday. And when he does, general manager Bob Myers and coach Steve Kerr will have two reasons to start breakdancing. The...
NBC Sports
Kerr, Klay staunchly defend JP after late turnover vs. Pistons
Warriors coach Steve Kerr isn't blaming Jordan Poole after the Golden State's 122-119 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at Chase Center that ended the team's five-game winning streak. Poole had the ball in his hands with 13.2 seconds left in the game as the Warriors were down 117-116...
LeBron James once caught Dwyane Wade looking at Miami Heat scores while teammates with the Cleveland Cavaliers
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade talked a lot about their Miami Heat days while in Cleveland.
‘He’s been trash’: Sixers star Joel Embiid gets brutally honest on Tyrese Maxey’s return from injury
Tyrese Maxey is finally back in the lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers following a lengthy injury absence. The 22-year-old ended up sitting out 18 games for the Sixers due to a left foot fracture. At this point, however, it is clear that Maxey is still dealing with a considerable amount of rust after being out for so long.
Michael Jordan Said He Was Proud Of Not Letting Charles Barkley, Karl Malone And Patrick Ewing Win A Championship
Michael Jordan beat incredible players on his way to becoming a six-time NBA champion and MJ always took pride in that.
"I was in the bathroom" — When Tyronn Lue got mad at Derrick Rose for taking a mid-game bathroom break
Derrick Rose discovered that hydrating well is key to avoiding severe injuries.
An Upset Kobe Bryant Cried In The Shower Because His Father Didn't Attend Any Of The NBA Finals Games In 2001
It wasn't a good time in the Bryant household leading up to the 2001 NBA Finals.
NBC Sports
Why Marcus Smart was ejected from Celtics' blowout loss to Thunder
Tuesday night wasn't a happy homecoming for Marcus Smart. The Celtics guard, who played his college basketball at nearby Oklahoma State, was ejected from Boston's game against the Thunder in Oklahoma City late in the third quarter. Smart appeared to disagree with a foul call, and as he walked to the bench to be subbed out for Derrick White, he directed some choice words at referee Lauren Holtkamp, who had already given Smart a technical foul earlier in the game.
NBC Sports
Draymond, Dubs frustrated with double techs in loss to Pistons
SAN FRANCISCO -- Draymond Green sat at his locker and began taking the tape off his ankles minutes after the Warriors had just lost to the Detroit Pistons, 122-119, on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Saddiq Bey. Emotions and frustrations still were running high. Especially for Green, who caught himself in...
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics trading Noah Vonleh, cash considerations to Spurs
The Boston Celtics have officially kicked off NBA trade season. The Celtics are trading Noah Vonleh and cash considerations to the San Antonio Spurs, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday. The Spurs will waive Gorgui Dieng to create roster space for Vonleh, per Charania. Vonleh played sparingly for Boston this...
NBC Sports
Tomase: Luka is proof that Larry Bird would dominate in today's NBA
Most fans watch Luka Doncic and see the future of the NBA. I find myself staring 35 years into the past. Doncic controls games with a combination of court vision, pinpoint passing, creative shot-making, and limitless range, all performed at a leisurely half speed. Not even 24, he is already a perennial MVP candidate.
NBC Sports
What we learned as tired Dubs lose on Pistons' buzzer-beater
SAN FRANCISCO -- Klay Thompson hunched over with his hands on his knees only a few minutes into the first quarter. Midway through the second, Kevon Looney looked gassed. The two main heroes of the Warriors' double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks spoke, with their body language, for the rest of their teammates.
NBC Sports
Pistons troll Warriors after Klay's heroics spoiled by Bey
The Pistons' Twitter account was in a good mood after Detroit's stunning 122-119 win over the Warriors on Wednesday night at Chase Center. A minute after Saddiq Bey hit a buzzer-beater to seal the Pistons' season-series sweep of the Warriors, this tweet dropped. Twenty minutes later, the Pistons struck again.
NBC Sports
Reports: Mavericks to waive Kemba Walker, who becomes free agent
Kemba Walker spent the last offseason working on getting his knees healthy and working to convince teams he still had plenty in the tank. The Mavericks were desperate for a little depth at the point guard spot so they took a chance on the former All-Star. Despite some big moments,...
NBC Sports
Could these Maine Celtics standouts earn spot on Boston roster?
The Maine Celtics' 2022-23 season is off to a strong start. Boston's G League affiliate has won its first four regular-season games, including a 132-102 victory over the Motor City Cruise (Detroit Pistons affiliate) on Thursday night. They went 11-7 before falling in the semifinals of the Showcase Cup. Maine's...
NBC Sports
Simmons: Steph injury forced Klay, JP out of 'security blanket'
Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson arguably are under the most scrutiny by NBA pundits and fans alike, and that’s before Warriors superstar Steph Curry suffered a shoulder injury. The Warriors' dramatic 122-119 loss to the Detroit Pistons on a buzzer-beater Wednesday was proof of that, especially for Poole, who...
