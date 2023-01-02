ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh's Announcement

Rumors over the last week have captivated both college and NFL fans. Jim Harbaugh, entrenched as the Michigan Wolverines' head coach since 2015, has been rumored to be open to NFL coaching vacancies. Reports even tied Harbaugh to the Carolina Panthers, who reportedly spoke with Harbaugh ...
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Make Significant Wide Receiver Decision

The Chicago Bears have signed wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown on a one-year contract extension worth $1.25 million, per multiple sources. St. Brown just finished his first year with the Bears after playing his first four NFL seasons in Green Bay. He's posted the best numbers since his rookie season in 2018, reeling in 20 catches for 320 yards and one touchdown through a career-high 15 games.
NBA Analysis Network

Celtics Land Pacers’ Myles Turner In Bold Trade Scenario

When you’re close enough to the goal, it’s time to make that final push. If you’re an NBA team, then, definitely listen up. Imagine you were a runner. You’ve reached the end of the biggest race of your life. You’ve got a narrow lead. Surely, you’re exhausted – but something is going to happen psychologically that allows you to run faster than you would have thought possible.
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Notre Dame Lands Top Transfer Quarterback

News that had been expected across the college football world for more than a week became official Thursday: Notre Dame has its new quarterback. Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman announced on his Twitter account that he will play for the Fighting Irish next season.  Hartman, who excelled at ...
Larry Brown Sports

Dolphins sign veteran QB amid injury issues

The Miami Dolphins are down to their third-string quarterback, and they have added a veteran late in the season to address their depth concerns. The Dolphins have signed Mike Glennon to their practice squad. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that it is unclear if Teddy Bridgewater will be cleared to play in... The post Dolphins sign veteran QB amid injury issues appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SB Nation

What’s at stake for Texans, Bears if they land No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

As the NFL enters the final week of the regular season, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is still up for grabs. The Houston Texans have poll position for the top pick, but they still have to lose their finale against the Indianapolis Colts to secure it. If the Texans beat the Colts, that would open the door for the Chicago Bears to lock down the No. 1 pick with a loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18.
Larry Brown Sports

NFL owners reach decision on proposed playoff changes

NFL owners on Friday voted to approve the one-time changes that will be implemented during the 2022 playoffs. The NFL announced on Thursday that the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was postponed due to Damar Hamlin’s injury will not be resumed. That led to a proposal from commissioner Roger Goodell that called for the AFC... The post NFL owners reach decision on proposed playoff changes appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Athlon Sports

Look: NFL Announces Finalized Week 18 Schedule

Since the NFL made the call to suspend Monday night's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals as a result of the hospitalization of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, there has been some uncertainty about how the rest of the schedule might be impacted. Looks like it'll pretty much be ...
SB Nation

We made AI NFL mascots for the few teams without one

And then there were four. With the Washington Commanders unveiling “Major Tuddy” last week, the commander pig of your dreams, there are now only four teams remaining without mascots in the NFL. The Packers, Chargers, Jets and Giants are the final holdouts from joining the rest of the...
