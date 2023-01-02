As the NFL enters the final week of the regular season, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is still up for grabs. The Houston Texans have poll position for the top pick, but they still have to lose their finale against the Indianapolis Colts to secure it. If the Texans beat the Colts, that would open the door for the Chicago Bears to lock down the No. 1 pick with a loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO