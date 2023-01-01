Theater Notebook: San Diego Theatre Critics Circle announces nominees for first Craig Noel Awards since 2020
The San Diego Theatre Critics Circle returned from a nearly three-year hiatus on Jan. 1 to announce its nominees for its 2022 Craig Noel Awards for Theatrical Excellence.
The Craig Noel Awards, named after the Old Globe's first artistic director who's widely recognized as the founding father of San Diego's professional theater community, were launched in 2002, with an annual awards ceremony that drew as many as 450 people in years past.
After presenting its 2019 awards in February 2020, the 10-member group — which I co-founded in 2001 with former U-T theater critic Anne Marie Welsh — the Critics Circle went dark during much of the pandemic.
Last winter, the members regrouped and began reviewing theatrical productions again, and in recent weeks voted for their favorite achievements in acting, direction, design and other categories. Because there were fewer productions to review in 2022 and because several members of the organization did not feel comfortable returning to theaters until mid-year due to concerns about COVID, the number of award categories being presented this year is smaller than in past years. The full complement of awards will return next year.
The winners will be announced at a public ceremony on Feb. 27 in Point Loma. Details can be found on the Critics Circle website at sdcriticscircle.org or on Eventbrite .
Here are the nominees.
Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical
George Abud – “Lempicka,” La Jolla Playhouse
Shaun T. Evans – “Memphis The Musical,” Moonlight Stage Productions
Nigel Huckle – “Light In The Piazza,” CCAE Theatricals
Amber Iman –“Lempicka,” La Jolla Playhouse
Madison Claire Parks – “Light In The Piazza,” CCAE Theatricals
Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play
Xavier Carnell Daniels – “Blue/Orange,” Fenix Theatre Collaborative
Mikaela Rae Macias – “Mother Of The Maid,” Moxie Theatre
Enrique Xavier Martinez – “Sapience,” Moxie Theatre and TuYo Theatre
Kate Rose Reynolds – “Iron,” The Roustabouts Theatre Co.
Nancy Ross – “Sapience,” Moxie Theatre and TuYo Theatre
Devin Wade – “Admissions,” OnStage Playhouse
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical
Ari Afsar – “Bhangin’ It: A Bangin’ New Musical,” La Jolla Playhouse
Charl Brown – “Ragtime,” Moonlight Stage Productions
Beau Brians – “Catch Me If You Can The Musical,” San Diego Musical Theatre
Megan Carmitchel – “Cabaret,” Cygnet Theatre
Nancy Snow Carr – “Light In The Piazza,” CCAE Theatricals
Berto Fernández – “Catch Me If You Can The Musical,” San Diego Musical Theatre
Eden Espinosa – “Lempicka,” La Jolla Playhouse
Janaya Mahealani Jones – “Memphis The Musical,” Moonlight Stage Productions
Sebastian Montenegro – “In The Heights,” San Diego Musical Theatre
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play
Bryan Banville – “The Mystery of Irma Vep,” Diversionary Theatre
Richard Baird – “The Homecoming,” North Coast Repertory Theatre
Tina Machele Brown – “The Other Place,” OnStage Playhouse
Vanessa Dinning – “The Children,” Moxie Theatre
Luke Harvey Jacobs – “The Mystery of Irma Vep,” Diversionary Theatre
Jessica John – “The October Night of Johnny Zero,” Backyard Renaissance
Steven Lone – “Water By The Spoonful,” Cygnet Theatre
Catalina Dolores Maynard – ‘Water By The Spoonful,” Cygnet Theatre
Lane Nishikawa “Desert Rock Garden” New Village Arts
Rosina Reynolds – “Iron,” The Roustabouts Theatre Co.
Outstanding Direction of a Musical
Kevin “Blax” Burroughs – “First Date,” OnStage Playhouse
Kari Hayter – “Light In The Piazza,” CCAE Theatricals
J. Scott Lapp – “Witnesses,” CCAE Theatricals
Carlos Mendoza – “In The Heights,” San Diego Musical Theatre
Kevin Newbury – “Eighty-Sixed,” Diversionary Theatre
Allison Spratt Pearce – “Catch Me If You Can The Musical,” San Diego Musical Theatre
Outstanding Direction of a Play
Yari Cervas – “Desert Rock Garden,” New Village Arts
James P. Darvas – “Admissions,” OnStage Playhouse
Jacole Kitchen – “Iron,” The Roustabouts Theatre Co.
Delicia Turner Sonnenberg – “Mud Row,” Cygnet Theatre
Kim Strassburger – “The Children,” Moxie Theatre
Matt M.Morrow and Allison Spratt Pearce – “The Mystery of Irma Vep,” Diversionary Theatre
Outstanding Solo Performance
Yadira Correa – “Mala,” The Old Globe
Nathan Nonhof – “Black Séance,” Blindspot Collective/ LJP Without Walls Festival
Kristina Wong – “Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord,” La Jolla Playhouse
Rachael VanWormer – “The Yellow Wallpaper” Write Out Loud
Outstanding Costume Design
Linda Cho – “Come Fall In Love - The DDLJ Musical,” The Old Globe
Jessica John Gercke – “Abigail’s Party,” Backyard Renaissance
Brooke Kessler & Peter Herman – “The Mystery of Irma Vep,” Diversionary Theatre
Janet Pitcher – “Light In The Piazza,” CCAE Theatricals
Nicole Jescinth Smith – “Trouble In Mind,” The Old Globe
Outstanding Scenic Design
Tony Cucuzzella – “Abigail’s Party,” Backyard Renaissance
Riccardo Hernández – “Lempicka,” La Jolla Playhouse
Joe Holbrook – “Light In The Piazza,” CCAE Theatricals
Reiko Huffman – “First Date,” OnStage Playhouse
Yi-Chien Lee – “The October Night of Johnny Zero,” Backyard Renaissance
Lawrence E. Moten III – “Trouble In Mind,” The Old Globe
Outstanding Lighting Design
Amith Chandrashaker – “Bhangin’ It: A Bangin’ New Musical,” La Jolla Playhouse
Nick Van Houten – “Light In The Piazza,” CCAE Theatricals
Bradley King – “Lempicka,” La Jolla Playhouse
Kate Rose Reynolds – “The October Night of Johnny Zero,” Backyard Renaissance
Annelise Raquel Salazar – “Desert Rock Garden,” New Village Arts
Outstanding New Production
“Come Fall In Love - The DDLJ Musical” – The Old Globe
“Eighty-Sixed” – Diversionary Theatre
“Desert Rock Garden” – New Village Arts
“What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank” – The Old Globe
“Witnesses” – CCAE Theatricals
Also being announced from the stage will be winners in the following categories: 2022 Actors of the Year, the Don Braunagel Award for Outstanding Work at a Small Theater and an award honoring an individual artist in a specialty category.
Pam Kragen writes about theater for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
