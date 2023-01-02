ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

District 55 partnering with PC, PTC to grow education workforce

There is a shortage of certified educators in South Carolina that needs to be addressed, and Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) is taking steps to address the need. According to The Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention, & Advancement (CERRA) 2022-23 South Carolina Annual Educator Supply and Demand Report, there is a 39% increase in vacancies from the 2021-22 year. The report states, “the 2022-23 school year began with 1,474 vacant positions compared to 1,063 the previous year.” Teacher departures have steadily increased since 2020-21, with the most recent jump at 20%. The full report is available at www.cerra.org.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Barbara Ann Sullivan - Clinton

Barbara Ann Sullivan, age 87 of Clinton, and wife of the late Jack L. Sullivan, passed away Saturday December 31, 2022 at White Oak Manor of Newberry. Born in Glenn Springs, she was the daughter of the late John F. Smith and Earline T. Smith. Barbara retired from Evergreen Skills...
CLINTON, SC
Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant closes

After being open for business for more than a decade, Luna Rosa Gelato Café made the decision to close its doors, according to a Facebook post on Tuesday. “We’ve been through it all with you,” the Facebook post started. “We’ve celebrated 15 years of birthdays, anniversaries, wine dinners, movie nights, and openings. And we’ve weathered just as many storms, illnesses, power outages and other uncertainties with you at our side. But it is with heavy hearts that we say our journey has come to an end.”
GREENVILLE, SC
Family bucket list for 2023

As a new year begins, it’s time to make plans to maximize your time with family, and experience new adventures. Bethany Winston from Kidding Around Greenville shared some bucket list ideas that will take you through every season. You can read more about this topic on Kidding Around Greenville’s...
GREENVILLE, SC
Man in South Carolina wins $300,000 with lottery ticket

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The saying “the early bird gets the worm” holds true for a South Carolina lottery player. Early one morning a Greenville man brought home a lottery ticket to scratch and won $300,000. He says he woke up his still sleeping wife with the exciting...
GREENVILLE, SC
Upstate farmer weighs in on nationwide increase in egg prices

GRAY COURT, S.C. — An outbreak of avian flu is being blamed for the rising cost of eggs across the country, but one Upstate farmer says his prices have remained fairly constant over the past year. "We haven't raised our prices for about a year now," said Steve Ellis,...
GRAY COURT, SC
COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was at a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt...
COLUMBIA, SC
Local's Take: Most loved Burgers in York County

Whether it's smothered, deconstructed, or impossible, there is a burger to be loved by all. Below is an independent review of local favorite burgers to add to your must-try list. Fort Mill, SC. Hobo's - The Sunrise Burger. Hobo's started on Main Street in Fort Mill, and quickly became a...
YORK COUNTY, SC

