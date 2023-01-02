Read full article on original website
golaurens.com
District 55 partnering with PC, PTC to grow education workforce
There is a shortage of certified educators in South Carolina that needs to be addressed, and Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) is taking steps to address the need. According to The Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention, & Advancement (CERRA) 2022-23 South Carolina Annual Educator Supply and Demand Report, there is a 39% increase in vacancies from the 2021-22 year. The report states, “the 2022-23 school year began with 1,474 vacant positions compared to 1,063 the previous year.” Teacher departures have steadily increased since 2020-21, with the most recent jump at 20%. The full report is available at www.cerra.org.
golaurens.com
Laurens County Museum hosting lecture on role of alcohol in the American Revolution
Alcohol proved to be an important aspect of the success or failure of many events in the American Revolutionary War. Join historian and battlefield preservationist Durant Ashmore at the Laurens County Museum on Thursday, January 19 to hear how alcohol affected the outcome of the war for independence from England.
FOX Carolina
Upstate high school students build tiny home that is now up for auction
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For a few high school students in Cherokee County more than 150 hours of work went into last semester’s project in George Duncan’s Level 3 and 4 building class. “I took six high school students and by providing them a little bit of...
Michelin to host job fair in Spartanburg
Michelin will host a job fair Friday in Spartanburg.
golaurens.com
Barbara Ann Sullivan - Clinton
Barbara Ann Sullivan, age 87 of Clinton, and wife of the late Jack L. Sullivan, passed away Saturday December 31, 2022 at White Oak Manor of Newberry. Born in Glenn Springs, she was the daughter of the late John F. Smith and Earline T. Smith. Barbara retired from Evergreen Skills...
gsabusiness.com
Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant closes
After being open for business for more than a decade, Luna Rosa Gelato Café made the decision to close its doors, according to a Facebook post on Tuesday. “We’ve been through it all with you,” the Facebook post started. “We’ve celebrated 15 years of birthdays, anniversaries, wine dinners, movie nights, and openings. And we’ve weathered just as many storms, illnesses, power outages and other uncertainties with you at our side. But it is with heavy hearts that we say our journey has come to an end.”
FOX Carolina
Family bucket list for 2023
As a new year begins, it’s time to make plans to maximize your time with family, and experience new adventures. Bethany Winston from Kidding Around Greenville shared some bucket list ideas that will take you through every season. You can read more about this topic on Kidding Around Greenville’s...
WYFF4.com
Man in South Carolina wins $300,000 with lottery ticket
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The saying “the early bird gets the worm” holds true for a South Carolina lottery player. Early one morning a Greenville man brought home a lottery ticket to scratch and won $300,000. He says he woke up his still sleeping wife with the exciting...
furman.edu
Former SC governor turns 90, looks back on life, reaching highest level of public service
Upon Richard W. Riley’s 90th birthday Jan. 2, news outlets paid tribute to the former South Carolina governor (1979–1987) and U.S. secretary of education (1993–2001) under Bill Clinton. The State’s Lyn Riddle covered the nonagenarian and namesake of The Riley Institute at Furman University. The retrospective...
Soldier flown back to the Upstate to be buried after tragic death
A young soldier from the Upstate, 21-year-old River Bowling, lost his life while serving in the National Guard.
WYFF4.com
Restaurant operator in South Carolina violated child labor laws, US Department of Labor says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — What began as a child labor investigation at one Arby’s restaurant location in Laurens, expanded to include other restaurants operated by the same business operator, according to theU.S. Department of Labor. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The department’s Wage and Hour Division...
WYFF4.com
Upstate farmer weighs in on nationwide increase in egg prices
GRAY COURT, S.C. — An outbreak of avian flu is being blamed for the rising cost of eggs across the country, but one Upstate farmer says his prices have remained fairly constant over the past year. "We haven't raised our prices for about a year now," said Steve Ellis,...
golaurens.com
Child labor investigation at Laurens' Arby's leads to $47k penalty for franchisee
COLUMBIA, SC – What began as a child labor investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor at one Arby’s restaurant location in Laurens, expanded to include other restaurants operated by the same business operator who was found to be allowing 65 minor-aged employees to work outside of federally allowed work hours.
Upstate hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
One Upstate hospital welcomed the first baby of 2023 early Sunday morning.
Let’s Eat at The Fountain at Smith’s Drugs in Forest City
Let's Eat at The Fountain at Smith's Drugs in Forest City, N.C.
COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was at a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt...
Soldier from the Upstate dies during deployment
A soldier from the Upstate who died during deployment is being brought back to the area to be laid to rest. Specialist River Lee Bowling of Six Mile, died December 18th while deployed in Washington, DC.
19-story tower planned for downtown Greenville
A new development planned for downtown Greenville would add hundreds of residential units as part of a 19-story tower.
visityorkcounty.com
Local's Take: Most loved Burgers in York County
Whether it's smothered, deconstructed, or impossible, there is a burger to be loved by all. Below is an independent review of local favorite burgers to add to your must-try list. Fort Mill, SC. Hobo's - The Sunrise Burger. Hobo's started on Main Street in Fort Mill, and quickly became a...
South Carolina emergency SNAP funding in place since March 2020 will end on Jan. 31
The Department of Social Services announced their emergency funding for existing SNAP households will end on January 31, 2023.
