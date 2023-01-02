ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Beanie Oakley
4d ago

I'm far from a Steelers fan... But they were cheated on that poor call.. It appeared one of the officials who made three or four questionable calls including this particular call... was in the bag for Baltimore... Numerous holding calls not being enforced against Baltimore... Fortunately the Steelers pulled it out... That being said I am sick of poor officiating affecting the outcome of games..Especially crucial ones!!

Keeping it Real
4d ago

Cam was pushed into the pile. That reallyvwasn't enough for unnecessary roughness call. Cam was frustrated because he got called out but he really didnt do nothing. The refs had it out for Pittsburgh. I saw several pass interference calls that the refs wouldnt call. But Cam and the defensive stepped it up. TJ shut the QB down.Even the commentators thought Baltimore would win. I like that. Steelers kept pushing.

Steve Johnston
4d ago

Bad calls are part of the game. Always have been. Good teams overcome them...like the Steelers did, tonight.

