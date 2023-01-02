ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno’s new year starts with gun violence and first homicide after man is shot several times

By Anthony Galaviz
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

On the first day of the new year, Fresno already experienced its first homicide of 2023.

A man was shot several times Sunday evening at an apartment complex in central Fresno.

Fresno Police said the victim and shooter got into a personal dispute that led to gunfire around 5 p.m. at an apartment near Saginaw and Ashlan avenues.

Police said there were witnesses to the shooting but a suspect had yet to be confirmed and identified.

The victim was in his 30s, police said, and was struck by several gunshots to both his upper and lower body.

He was transported to a local hospital, where the victim died.

