As residents in the city of Madison continue to clean up from this week’s winter storm, the city’s Public Works department has some reminders. When clearing off driveways and sidewalks, also make sure to clean out fire hydrants if you have one on your property. It should be cleared out three feet in all directions. City crews will be going around to check hydrants as time allows. Also, city crews are responsible for opening the roads and alleys, but residents are responsible for clearing the snow from their driveway entrances. The city reminds residents also not to push or pull snow into roads or neighboring yards as this is illegal and offenders could be fined.

MADISON, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO