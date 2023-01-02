LAIC is proposing building a daycare center on this property at the intersection of Highland Avenue and West Center Street in Madison. Lake Area Improvement Corporation Executive Director Brooke Rollag has said that the group’s primary initiatives are housing and daycare. On Thursday, she pitched an idea to Madison City Commissioners regarding a potential location for a new daycare center in the city. Rollag said they are interested in utilizing the city’s property along North Highland Avenue where there is currently a small baseball diamond located. She said that after exhausting a number of other options, this park area rose to the top of the list.

MADISON, SD ・ 9 HOURS AGO