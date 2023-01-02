ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KETK / FOX51 News

Sunday Night Forecast: Severe weather expected tomorrow

By Carson Vickroy
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48dSjV_0k0e3zTX00

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and breezy with some drizzle closer to daybreak. Low: 66. Winds: S 101-5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Severe storms are expected started late in the morning and continue through the evening. All modes of severe weather are possible with damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Otherwise, cloudy, and breezy. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 75. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 53. High: 67. Winds: W 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 44. High: 59. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 36. High: 55. Winds: N 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 34. High: 58. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 47. High: 64. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 49. High: 63. Winds: S 10 MPH.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Monday Forecast: Scattered severe storms expected today and tonight

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain and storms. Scattered to numerous severe storms are expected after 11 AM. Highs in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: S 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms. Scattered to numerous severe storms expected before 2 AM. […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Tuesday Midday Forecast: Dry for the rest of the work week

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: W 10-15 mph. TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy early, with skies becoming mostly clear overnight. Lows in the low-to-mid-40s. Wind: W 5-10 mph. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. THURSDAY: Mainly sunny and cooler. Low: […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Friday Morning Forecast: Rain moving out of East Texas

Rain will end from west to east across East Texas this morning. FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 64. Light NE wind. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 47. Wind calm. SATURDAY (NEW YEAR’S EVE): Sunny. High 68. Wind SW 5-10 gusts 20. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 55. Wind SW 5-10 gusts 20. SUNDAY (NEW YEAR’S DAY): […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Friday Midday Forecast: Warm Friday, rain returns Saturday

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-70s. Wind: S 10-15 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper-50s to low-60s. Wind: S 10-15 mph. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain north, increasing to a 60% chance in Deep East Texas. Highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: W 10 […]
The Weather Channel

Another Severe Weather Outbreak Is Possible In The Tornado-Weary South

Severe thunderstorms are possible in parts of the South Monday and Tuesday. Tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and flash flooding are all threats. This would be the fourth outbreak to hit the South in the past two months. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Tracking the winter storm as it moves east

Blizzard warnings are posted in parts of the West and Midwest, the Southern Plains is bracing for violent thunderstorms and hail, and the South is on the lookout for a possible tornado outbreak. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas woman accused of writing checks for herself with company funds, second woman wanted for felony theft

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas police are trying to locate two women accused of stealing money from their employers, according to authorities. Kendra Dowdy was an office manager at a Texarkana business and wrote checks to herself using company funds, said law enforcement. She allegedly took about $15,000, and officials said the company later […]
TEXARKANA, TX
The Hill

Powerful winter storm to hit Midwest

Another powerful winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow to the Plains and Upper Midwest this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) said “intense” snow rates and fast wind gusts were likely for Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota through Tuesday. “A major winter storm is bearing down on the Plains into the…
MINNESOTA STATE
The Weather Channel

January's Tornado Outbreak Threat Is Typically Highest In The South

January's reputation for bone-chilling cold usually doesn't make you think of damaging tornadoes, but they happen most years, and sometimes there can be large outbreaks. The South is the region most likely to experience tornadoes in January, but occasionally, tornadoes can spin up farther north. It's also the same general...
GEORGIA STATE
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm

Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Mail

Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain

A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

VIDEO: Smith County inmate arrested after escaping from law enforcement vehicle, breaking into 2 houses, officials say

UPDATE – An inmate who escaped from a law enforcement van on Tuesday was charged with three new offenses. Timothy Chappelle, 41, was charged with escape while arrested/confined felony and two counts of burglary of habitation. The man was initially booked into jail for a criminal mischief charge. His bond total is now $1.38 million. […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy