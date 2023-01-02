Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Indiana weather turning up the heat next week
INDIANAPOLIS – Mixed precipitation and seasonal temperatures across Indiana this weekend. Periods of rain showers will enter to the south heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible through the weekend. In sections where it gets cool enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system. Periods of rain will continue into Sunday.
cbs4indy.com
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd.
cbs4indy.com
Westfield sports academy building field for people with disabilities
WESTFIELD, Ind. – A Westfield sporting facility is taking steps to build an all-inclusive field that will reduce barriers for people who have physical or mental disabilities. RoundTripper Sports Academy is partnering up with the Miracle League of Westfield to celebrate its 30th anniversary and raise money to build...
cbs4indy.com
Big warm up after major freeze
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up after major freeze - CBS4 News at 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up after major freeze - CBS4 News at 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. Fundraising for all-inclusive baseball field. A baseball facility...
cbs4indy.com
Flurries ahead as Indiana weather turns colder
INDIANAPOLIS – The milder weather is going away, as we get ready for a colder weather pattern change. Flurries will start the day on Thursday, with pockets of light snow showers filling into the afternoon. Cloudy skies and windy conditions will also be present Thursday. Once we cool of Wednesday evening, high temperatures don’t warm back up much throughout the day. Highs will stay in the upper 30s Thursday.
cbs4indy.com
1 dead after shooting on Indy’s near northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after one person was found dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 1800 block of Ingram Street around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found a person inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.
cbs4indy.com
Gov. Holcomb proposes starting pay increase for state police
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb wants a 30% increase in starting pay for state troopers. “For any thriving, prosperous community, they need to be safe,” Holcomb said at a news conference Wednesday as he announced his 2023 agenda. Holcomb said Indiana has the money to spend more on...
cbs4indy.com
10-year-old girl shot on the near west side; police say likely an accidental shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is responding after a child was shot on the near west side of Indianapolis. Police responded to the 200 block of Berwick Avenue at the Ponderosa Manufactured Home Community (southwest of the W. Michigan/N. Tibbs intersection) around 8:15 a.m. Friday. Officers located...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD again seeks help finding missing person
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help finding 41-year-old Georgette Collins. Collins is described as 5’7″ tall and 112 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Police ask that anyone with information on Collins’ whereabouts call 911 immediately. This is the second...
cbs4indy.com
Next round of rain and snow
INDIANAPOLIS – Another chance to see rain and snow showers coming up this weekend!. Periods of rain showers will enter to the south heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible through the weekend. In sections where it gets cool enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system. Periods of rain will continue into Sunday.
cbs4indy.com
Noblesville man struck and killed while changing tire on I-65
JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man from Noblesville is dead after he was struck while attempting to change a tire on Interstate 65 in Jasper County Wednesday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. on I-65 southbound near the 230 mile marker in Jasper County, just north of the Demotte/Roselawn exit.
cbs4indy.com
FBI disputes report that agency directed Indiana police to pull over Idaho murder suspect
INDIANAPOLIS – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is pushing back against reports that it directed law enforcement agencies in Indiana to pull over Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger. Police stopped Kohberger on I-70 eastbound in Hancock County on two occasions about ten minutes apart on Dec. 15. The Hancock...
cbs4indy.com
Juvenile male killed in shooting outside Castleton Square Mall, man injured
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot, including a juvenile who has since died, in the parking lot of an Indianapolis mall on Tuesday night. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that a juvenile male was killed and an adult male was injured in a shooting Tuesday night outside the Castleton Square Mall and that a third “person of interest” has been detained.
cbs4indy.com
3 teens killed in first few days of 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — All three of the homicide victims killed in 2023 have been teenagers. It’s a tragic trend that’s grown over the last several years. The latest victim, 17-year-old Brandon Banks, was killed on Ingram Street yesterday. On January 2, 15-year-old James Martin died and on January 3, 16-year-old Michael Mason Jr. was killed at the Castleton Square Mall.
cbs4indy.com
Carmel HS student taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into building
CARMEL, Ind. – A Carmel High School student was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing a car into a building Friday morning. According to the Carmel Police Department, officers responded around 5:20 a.m. after a vehicle crashed into the Olivia on Main building at the southwest corner of Main Street and Old Meridian.
cbs4indy.com
21st Amendment liquor stores changing ownership
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis-based liquor store chain is changing hands. 21st Amendment Inc. is selling all 20 of its locations to US Liquor Group LLC, a recently formed Indianapolis company, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal. On Tuesday, the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Marion County approved the transfer of...
cbs4indy.com
Layoffs coming to IndyStar as Gannett shutters printing presses
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 50 people will be laid off at the Indianapolis Star as Gannett Publishing Services announces the shuttering of two printing presses. Gannett notified the Indiana Department of Workforce Development on Wednesday of its intentions to permanently close two of the four printing presses at its facility located in the 8200 block of Georgetown Road.
cbs4indy.com
‘Do me a favor and don’t follow too close’: New video shows traffic stop in Indiana involving Idaho murder suspect
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Police released new video Wednesday of a traffic stop involving a man charged in connection with a quadruple murder in Idaho. A Hancock County sheriff’s deputy stopped Bryan Kohberger and his father for tailgating on I-70 eastbound, saying their white Hyundai Elantra was following a van too closely.
cbs4indy.com
6 detained after shots fired at Beech Grove apartments
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Police in Beech Grove detained six people while responding to a report of shots fired Wednesday morning. Police were sent to the Willow Glen apartments around 4 a.m. (near Shelbyville Road and S. 9th Avenue). Responding officers heard the shots when they arrived on scene...
cbs4indy.com
Teens arrested for string of Lafayette fires
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two 16-year-olds have been arrested for arson in a string of fires throughout Lafayette. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the string of arsons began on Sept. 17, 2020, and involved five separate fires with the most recent occurring on Jan. 2 on Olympia Drive. Police...
