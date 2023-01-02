Read full article on original website
LAIC proposes location for new daycare center in city
LAIC is proposing building a daycare center on this property at the intersection of Highland Avenue and West Center Street in Madison. Lake Area Improvement Corporation Executive Director Brooke Rollag has said that the group’s primary initiatives are housing and daycare. On Thursday, she pitched an idea to Madison City Commissioners regarding a potential location for a new daycare center in the city. Rollag said they are interested in utilizing the city’s property along North Highland Avenue where there is currently a small baseball diamond located. She said that after exhausting a number of other options, this park area rose to the top of the list.
Registration Open for Madison Youth Baseball Tournament
For those thinking about signing up for this year’s Madison Area Youth Baseball Tournament, registration is now open for both 10U and 12U. The tournament will be held on June 3rd, 2023 and the deadline to register is May 24, 2023. There is a limit of eight teams per...
Winter Storms Continue to Impact Local Sports
Mother Nature struck again yesterday, impacting many of the sports in our area. Some of the events that were originally for yesterday have new dates for when they will be played. Both games that KJAM was scheduled to broadcast yesterday were postponed with new dates. Dell Rapids @ McCook Central/Montrose...
Madison Mayor reminds residents to clear snow from sidewalks
This week’s snow storm brought a lot of snow and a lot of work for both those who have been working on clearing streets and roads, and those who have had to clear their driveways and other areas of their property. Madison Mayor Roy Lindsay provided a reminder during Thursday’s re-scheduled city commission meeting about the importance of city residents making sure that sidewalks on their property are clear as well.
Lake County Commission approves plan for new Tax Increment District in city
The Lake County Commission has approved a resolution that approves a plan for a new Tax Increment District. The resolution approves Tax Incremental District Plan Number Six, for the county’s TID within the City of Madison. Commissioners met with Toby Morris of Colliers Securities LLC via Zoom and Commission Administrative Officer Shelli Gust during their meeting on Tuesday to discuss the TID and project plan.
Lake County elected officials sworn in; Wollmann re-elected Commission Chair
The Lake County Commission held its first meeting of 2023 on Tuesday. Before the meeting, four county elected officials took their oaths of office. Commissioners Kelli Wollmann and Corey Johnke, along with Register of Deeds Shirley Ebsen and Sheriff Tim Walburg were all sworn in by Circuit Judge Pat Pardy. Commissioners re-elected Kelli Wollmann to serve as Chair of the Commission and elected Dennis Slaughter as Vice-Chair for this year.
Both Colman-Egan Teams Win in Double-Header
In their double-header last night, both boys and girls teams for Colman-Egan were able to secure home victories. The evening started off with the boys team for Colman-Egan getting out to the early lead against Arlington, leading 23-11 after the first quarter and going into the half up 34-23. The Hawks continued to build on their lead in the second half, defeating the Cardinals 70-44.
Winter storm clean-up begins; Madison remains under Snow Alert
Clean-up from the latest winter storm to hit our area continues today. The City of Madison remains under a Snow Alert. City crews are working to clear snow from Emergency Snow routes and started work on secondary streets at 2:00 this morning. All vehicles and trailers must be removed from city streets until they are cleaned from curb to curb.
Residents reminded to keep natural gas meters clear of snow and ice
The latest winter storm brings with it a safety reminder for those with natural gas service. As we told you yesterday, residents are reminded to keep the area around meters clear. Northwestern Energy Customer Service Manager Tom Glanzer explains what needs to be done. Amazing Madison · Meters – Glanzer...
