NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams marked his first year in office with a drop in gun violence across the city. Shootings are down 17% from last year across New York City, and the number of homicides has dropped to the lowest in three years. Yet, the NYPD’s effort to taper overall crime in 2022 show mixed results, according to year-end NYPD statistics released on Thursday.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO