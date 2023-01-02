ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelmsford, MA

whdh.com

Worcester PD looking to ID man wanted for questioning after 7-Eleven robbery

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man, following a robbery at a convenience store. On the department’s Facebook page, Worcester police shared several photos of a male they say officers want to question after a robbery happened at a 7-Eleven on Park Avenue. Further details on the robbery were not released.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Crews battle large fire in Peabody

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire at a triple decker on Sanborn Street in Peabody early Friday morning. Heavy flames were seen coming out of the third floor. One resident says he and his family was sleeping when the person who lives on the first floor started banging on their door to get out.
PEABODY, MA
whdh.com

Westboro police investigating a string of break-ins

WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Westborough Police are investigating five commercial and residential breaks within a 48-hour period beginning on Monday, January 2. The first break-in occurred at Sachi Japanese Steakhouse on Union Street. Police said the restaurant was ransacked and money was stolen. The next day, a spa, nail salon,...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Law officials in Cambridge say a man was shot by a police officer and later died of his injuries after police were called to the city’s Cambridgeport neighborhood. Police closed several streets in the area of Chestnut and Sidney streets Wednesday afternoon as part of...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Large fire in Peabody leaves 12 people displaced

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire at a triple decker on Sanborn Street in Peabody early Friday morning that has left 12 people without a home. Crews battled heavy flames that could be seen coming out of the third floor. Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution. One resident says...
PEABODY, MA
whdh.com

Worcester police warning residents of a spike in car break-ins

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are warning residents of a spike in car break-ins in the area. Officials say the break-ins have been happening in the areas of Chatham, Pleasant, and Chandler Streets. Most of the cars were broken into were unlocked and broken into during the overnight hours.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Authorities ID man killed in officer-involved shooting in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 20-year-old man who was fatally shot during a confrontation with Cambridge police on Wednesday. Officers responding to a 1:15 p.m. 911 call from a Cambridgesport resident who said they had witnessed a man jump out of the window of a neighboring apartment with a kukri knife and begin cutting himself with the weapon and broken glass, according to a joint statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Just trying to get home’: Man charged with OUI after driving car on 3 wheels in Whitman, per police

WHITMAN, Mass. — Authorities are reminding drivers that the cost of an Uber, Lyft, or taxi is much less than that of a drunk driving arrest. Whitman Police say they responded to a call for an erratic driver on Route 18 northbound last weekend. Responding officers found a car that was missing its front right passenger wheel, with sparks shooting out of the rim as it was driving down the road, according to police.
WHITMAN, MA
whdh.com

Winchendon police announce passing of town’s first K9, ‘Clyde’

WINCHENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - Winchendon police are mourning the loss of the department’s first canine member, Clyde, who previously served with the department while battling lymphoma and recently retired. A seven-year member of the force, Clyde worked with Officer James Wironen and had been a regular part of drug...
WINCHENDON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Body recovered following Lake Quinsigamond search

SHREWSBURY – Officials have recovered a body following a search of Lake Quinsigamond. According to a press release from the Worcester Fire Department, the body was recovered by department divers at 2:21 p.m. Jan. 3. The dive began after authorities received a call regarding a missing person at 10:11...
WORCESTER, MA
newbedfordguide.com

3 Law Enforcement Officers from South Shore, Massachusetts communities, pass away suddenly

“This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community. Three active-duty Law Enforcement Officers, all from South Shore communities, passed away suddenly within the last seven days. One of whom, 25-year-old Officer John F. Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. He would have undoubtedly served a long and distinguished career with this department.
BROCKTON, MA

