Authorities ID 30-Year-Old Billerica Man Killed In New Year's Chelmsford Crash
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal New Year's Day crash in Chelmsford as 30-year-old Nicholas Kiesinger of Billerica, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reports. Police responded to the single-vehicle crash near 143 Littleton Road around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1,…
whdh.com
Police: Suspect arrested, charged with 38 counts of vandalism in East Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with 38 counts of vandalism in East Boston, according to police. Officials say 47-year-old Santos Moscoso was taken into custody at 74 Sumer Street on Thursday. Moscoso was wanted for several warrants issued out of East Boston District Court for...
whdh.com
Worcester PD looking to ID man wanted for questioning after 7-Eleven robbery
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man, following a robbery at a convenience store. On the department’s Facebook page, Worcester police shared several photos of a male they say officers want to question after a robbery happened at a 7-Eleven on Park Avenue. Further details on the robbery were not released.
whdh.com
Crews battle large fire in Peabody
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire at a triple decker on Sanborn Street in Peabody early Friday morning. Heavy flames were seen coming out of the third floor. One resident says he and his family was sleeping when the person who lives on the first floor started banging on their door to get out.
whdh.com
Westboro police investigating a string of break-ins
WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Westborough Police are investigating five commercial and residential breaks within a 48-hour period beginning on Monday, January 2. The first break-in occurred at Sachi Japanese Steakhouse on Union Street. Police said the restaurant was ransacked and money was stolen. The next day, a spa, nail salon,...
whdh.com
Police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Law officials in Cambridge say a man was shot by a police officer and later died of his injuries after police were called to the city’s Cambridgeport neighborhood. Police closed several streets in the area of Chestnut and Sidney streets Wednesday afternoon as part of...
whdh.com
Large fire in Peabody leaves 12 people displaced
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire at a triple decker on Sanborn Street in Peabody early Friday morning that has left 12 people without a home. Crews battled heavy flames that could be seen coming out of the third floor. Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution. One resident says...
whdh.com
Worcester police warning residents of a spike in car break-ins
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are warning residents of a spike in car break-ins in the area. Officials say the break-ins have been happening in the areas of Chatham, Pleasant, and Chandler Streets. Most of the cars were broken into were unlocked and broken into during the overnight hours.
Clothes Found Near Salem Beach Advance Search For Missing Maine Man: Police
The search for a missing man from Maine who was last seen in Massachusetts took a turn this week after authorities discovered a new piece of evidence on the North Shore. Local and state dive teams searched the waters of Juniper Beach in Salem in connection with the disappearance of Michael Gray on Wednesday, Jan. 4, Salem Police said on Facebook.
whdh.com
WATCH: New surveillance video shows moments before fatal Cambridge officer-involved shooting
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - New surveillance video shows the moments leading up to when a 20-year-old man was fatally shot during a confrontation with Cambridge police on Wednesday. Officers responding to a 1:15 p.m. 911 call from a Cambridgesport resident who said they had witnessed a man jump out of...
whdh.com
Authorities ID man killed in officer-involved shooting in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 20-year-old man who was fatally shot during a confrontation with Cambridge police on Wednesday. Officers responding to a 1:15 p.m. 911 call from a Cambridgesport resident who said they had witnessed a man jump out of the window of a neighboring apartment with a kukri knife and begin cutting himself with the weapon and broken glass, according to a joint statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow.
whdh.com
‘A very strange coincidence’: Crews respond to fire at home once owned by missing Cohasset woman
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews in Cohasset extinguished a fire that broke out on Friday in the attic of a home once owned by a missing woman last seen on New Year’s Day, officials said. Police Chief William Quigley called the fire on Jerusalem Road “a very strange coincidence”...
whdh.com
Man hospitalized after Cambridge police respond to report of male ‘armed with a machete in apparent distress’
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Cambridge have closed several streets in the city’s Cambridgeport neighborhood as part of a response to a man allegedly “armed with a machete in apparent distress.”. In a Twitter post, officials said several units were called to the area of Chestnut and...
‘Just trying to get home’: Man charged with OUI after driving car on 3 wheels in Whitman, per police
WHITMAN, Mass. — Authorities are reminding drivers that the cost of an Uber, Lyft, or taxi is much less than that of a drunk driving arrest. Whitman Police say they responded to a call for an erratic driver on Route 18 northbound last weekend. Responding officers found a car that was missing its front right passenger wheel, with sparks shooting out of the rim as it was driving down the road, according to police.
whdh.com
Winchendon police announce passing of town’s first K9, ‘Clyde’
WINCHENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - Winchendon police are mourning the loss of the department’s first canine member, Clyde, who previously served with the department while battling lymphoma and recently retired. A seven-year member of the force, Clyde worked with Officer James Wironen and had been a regular part of drug...
communityadvocate.com
Body recovered following Lake Quinsigamond search
SHREWSBURY – Officials have recovered a body following a search of Lake Quinsigamond. According to a press release from the Worcester Fire Department, the body was recovered by department divers at 2:21 p.m. Jan. 3. The dive began after authorities received a call regarding a missing person at 10:11...
Ana Walshe, 39-year-old Cohasset resident, is missing, police say
Walshe was last seen at her Cohasset home just as 2023 began. Police in Cohasset are asking for the public’s help in locating 39-year-old Ana Walshe. Walshe, a resident of the town, was last seen at her home in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, just after midnight, according to police.
whdh.com
Car gets hit by Commuter Rail train after getting stuck on tracks in Ashland
ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A car got hit by an Commuter Rail train Thursday night after getting stuck on the tracks, said MBTA Transit Police. The incident happened at 7 p.m. when the driver took a wrong turn in the area of Front Street and ended up on the tracks.
Monson Police arrest suspect for allegedly selling drugs to undercover officers
Monson Police arrested a suspect on January 2 after he allegedly sold cocaine to two undercover police officers.
newbedfordguide.com
3 Law Enforcement Officers from South Shore, Massachusetts communities, pass away suddenly
“This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community. Three active-duty Law Enforcement Officers, all from South Shore communities, passed away suddenly within the last seven days. One of whom, 25-year-old Officer John F. Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. He would have undoubtedly served a long and distinguished career with this department.
