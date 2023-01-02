ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, WI

Taylor scores 24 as Butler takes down Georgetown 80-51

By By The Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jayden Taylor's 24 points off of the bench led Butler to an 80-51 victory against Georgetown on Sunday night that snapped a three-game losing streak and handed the Hoyas their 24th consecutive loss in Big East play.

Georgetown hasn't won a conference game since beating Xavier 72-66 on March 2, 2021.

Taylor was 9-of-11 shooting (6 for 8 from distance) for the Bulldogs (9-6, 1-3). Manny Bates scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Eric Hunter Jr. shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Akok Akok led the Hoyas (5-10, 0-4) in scoring, finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Brandon Murray added 11 points and four assists for Georgetown. Bryson Mozone also put up 10 points.

Butler took the lead with 7:00 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 38-30 at halftime, with Taylor racking up 11 points. Butler extended its lead to 45-30 during the second half, fueled by a 14-3 scoring run. Taylor scored a team-high 13 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Butler hosts DePaul and Georgetown hosts Villanova.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Leader Telegram

Bruns scores 15, South Dakota downs North Dakota 62-60

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Paul Bruns scored 15 points to help South Dakota defeat North Dakota 62-60 on Thursday night. Bruns added nine rebounds for the Coyotes (8-8). Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 14 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Tasos Kamateros recorded 12 points and shot 5 for 14, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. The Fightin' Hawks (6-10) were led by Treysen Eaglestaff, who posted 18 points and two steals. B.J. Omot added 15 points for North Dakota. In addition, Jalun Trent finished with 10 points. The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
FARGO, ND
Leader Telegram

McRae scores 27, Sacramento St. knocks off Idaho 85-83 in OT

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Callum McRae scored 27 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead Sacramento State to an 85-83 overtime victory over Idaho on Thursday night. Zach Chappell's layup with 48 seconds left in OT gave the Hornet's an 84-83 lead and McRae added a free throw to seal it. Dominique Ford scored four points for the Vandals in the final three seconds to force overtime tied 77-all. ...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Leader Telegram

Bjorklund's 26 lead St. Thomas over Denver 81-71

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Parker Bjorklund's 26 points helped St. Thomas defeat Denver 81-71 on Thursday night. Bjorklund was 8-of-12 shooting and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Tommies (12-6). Andrew Rohde scored 16 points. Riley Miller was 4 of 8 from 3-point range and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 16 points. The Pioneers (10-7) were led by Tyree Corbett, who posted 19 points and 13 rebounds. Tommy Bruner added 18 points and six assists for Denver. In addition, Lukas Kisunas had 10 points and six rebounds. The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Leader Telegram

Milwaukee defeats Cleveland State 68-64 in OT

CLEVELAND (AP) — BJ Freeman had 24 points and Milwaukee beat Cleveland State 68-64 in overtime on Thursday night. Freeman had six rebounds for the Panthers (10-5). Justin Thomas scored nine points while going 2 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from distance, and 4 for 6 from the line. Kentrell Pullian shot 3 for 13, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points, while adding seven rebounds. Tristan Enaruna led the Vikings (8-8) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Tujautae Williams added 13 points, 13 rebounds and two steals for Cleveland State. Jayson Woodrich also put up nine points and 10 rebounds. The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
CLEVELAND, OH
Sun Prairie Star

New day, same result as Wolves beat Cardinals again

It's difficult to beat the same team twice in one season. It's even harder when that team is your cross-town rival, comprised of former teammates that likely know your game better than anyone else. That's what makes Sun Prairie West's boys basketball dominance over Sun Prairie East this season so impressive. The Wolves left no doubt once again in the second edition of their rivalry with the Cardinals, this time at Sun Prairie West High School. The first matchup back on Dec. 13, 2022 was...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
The Associated Press

No. 5 UConn-DePaul game postponed due to lack of players

STORRS, Conn (AP) — The Big East game between No. 5 UConn and DePaul on Sunday has been postponed because the Huskies don’t have enough healthy players available to suit up, the conference said Friday. UConn (12-2) does not have the required seven healthy scholarship players to put a team on the court. The Huskies are also expected to be without head coach Geno Auriemma, who is taking time off with an undisclosed illness, the school said. Junior Aaliyah Edwards and freshman Ayanna Patterson were injured in UConn’s win at Xavier on Thursday. They join sophomore Caroline Ducharme, sophomore Azzi Fudd, junior Paige Bueckers and freshman Ice Brady on the inactive list. “At UConn, the health and wellbeing of our student-athletes will always be our top priority,” David Benedict, the school’s athletic director, said. “Our women’s basketball program has unfortunately been affected by an unprecedented number of injuries this season. While it’s unfortunate that we need to postpone Sunday’s game, it’s the right call to protect the safety of our student-athletes. We will work with the Big East and DePaul on options to reschedule the game.”
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Gary Patterson has honest admission about TCU’s run

A year and a half ago, Gary Patterson was still the head coach at TCU, a role he had held since 2000. Now, he is watching his former team make an unlikely run to the national championship under his replacement. TCU parted ways with Patterson after the Horned Frogs got off to a 3-6 start... The post Gary Patterson has honest admission about TCU’s run appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FORT WORTH, TX
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy