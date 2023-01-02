Tampa Police Investigate Shooting at Curtis Hixon Park

Tampa Police are investigating a shooting that took place at Curtis Hixon Park on Sunday. Just before 9PM, officers were dispatched to the report of someone who had been shot. Officers arrived to find a 16-year-old male, with a gunshot wound, being provided first aid by Good Samaritans.

The male was transported to a nearby hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition.

Early reports describe an altercation between two groups that escalated to a shot being fired by a person from one group. The victim, who was with the other group, was struck.

While it is early in the investigation, detectives do not believe this to be a random act. Officers will continue to develop leads in the case and are asking anyone with information to contact Tampa Police at 83.231.6130 or send a tip through the TampaPD app.