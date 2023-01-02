Read full article on original website
Related
NewsChannel 36
Tioga County Sheriff Seeks Re-Election in November
OWEGO, N.Y. (WENY) - Tioga County Sheriff Gary Howard announced Friday that he is seeking re-election in November. Howard, who has served as county sheriff for 20 years, said in a statement that it is a "privilege and an honor serving citizens of Tioga County." He says the last several years have been the most challenging of his career with bail reform and the COVID pandemic.
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca Mayor Laura Lewis Will Not Seek Re-Election
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Mayor Laura Lewis has announced that she will not be seeking re-election. According to the Ithaca Voice, the announcement was made at the State of the City of Ithaca address yesterday. Lewis became mayor at the start of 2022, when former Mayor Svante Myrick left...
NewsChannel 36
Catholic Charities to host hiring event
ELMIRA N.Y. (WENY) -- Catholic Charities of Chemung and Schuyler County is holding a hiring event next week in the hopes of filling both full-time and part-time positions. On Wednesday, January 11th at side entrance of 160 High Street in Elmira, people are invited to visit the non-profit to see if their experience matches any of the needs it currently has.
NewsChannel 36
Amy's Sunshine Center prepares to expand to Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Amy's Sunshine Center is one step closer to opening its doors in Horseheads, where Chemung Valley Early Learning Center recently closed. Amy Cehr, the owner of Amy's Sunshine Center in Painted Post, is gearing up to expand her business. “We are ready to go,” she said....
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Wanted in PA Arrested in Tioga County
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says a Binghamton man who had an active warrant out of Pennsylvania was charged in Tioga County. The office says Anthony S. Kosick had an active warrant out of Wayne County, Pennsylvania and he was arrested on December 22, 2022 in Tioga County and charged with Fugitive from Justice.
NewsChannel 36
Joshua Horein denied parole for a 6th time for Schuyler Co. murder
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- A Schuyler County man who was a teenager when he killed a classmate more than 20 years ago was denied parole for the sixth time shortly before the new year. On December 30, 2022, the New York State Parole Board, again, denied the parole application of Joshua Horein, who was convicted for the 2000 murder of 15-year-old Amber Brockway.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Mary Miner
Mary Miner is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Miner has violated her probation. Miner was convicted of falsifying business records. Miner is 42 years old. Miner has brown hair and blue eyes. Miner is 5’3″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The last known address for...
NewsChannel 36
Captain Matthew Stevens of Chemung County Sheriff's Office Retires
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Chemung County Sheriff's Office said farewell to Captain Matthew Stevens who is retiring from the sheriff's office after 23 years. A ceremony honoring Stevens was held this afternoon in front of the justice building on William Street in Elmira. Stevens began his career with the...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Heights Police Department Welcomes First Female Officer
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY (WENY) -- Margaret Smith made history in 2010 , becoming the first elected female mayor of Elmira Heights. On Tuesday night, she stood beside 20-year-old Hailey Fierro, as she took oath to become the first female officer of Elmira Heights. A resident of Elmira Heights, Hailey Fierro...
Broome County Sheriff’s Looking for Endicott Man Wanted on Robbery
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance from Broome County residents in their search for an Endicott man who is wanted on an outstanding warrant for robbery. According to Broome County Sheriff's Office, Phelan J. Nguyen was last known to frequent the Oak Hill Avenue area of the...
Chemung County Sheriff Road Patrol Captain retires after 23 years
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said goodbye to a longtime deputy who has been with the department for more than 20 years. Captain Matthew R. Stevens retired from the Sheriff’s Office on January 3, 2023 after serving for 23 years. Members from the department joined together in front of the Justice […]
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Dec. 21, 2022, property located at 14 Church St., Village of Candor, from Allen Memorial Baptist Church to Stacie Mann for $130,000. On Dec. 21, 2022, property located at 65 Talcott St., Village of Owego, from Karen Kipp to Martin Hazard for $63,000. On Dec. 21, 2022, property located...
whcuradio.com
Alderperson McGonigal calls Ithaca crime, violence ‘no joke’
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — One Ithaca city official is concerned with crime. 1st Ward Alderperson George McGonigal says the situation is “no joke.”. He says the Ithaca Police Department is about 15 officers understaffed, and it’ll take time to reach full force. McGonigal applauds the Tompkins County...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland mayor discusses transition to new garbage & recycling service (Information Included)
Cortland mayor Scott Steve discussed the new garbage & recycling service with Blue Moose Sanitation, Inc. in the city at Tuesday’s meeting, as residents adjust to the transition from the blue-bag system to the tote system that began this week. Steve, along with all of the Common Council members,...
NewsChannel 36
Officer Injured at Elmira Correctional Facility
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - An officer was treated at a hospital for injuries and blood exposure after an incident at the Elmira Correctional Facility last month. According to NYSCOPBA, the incident occurred on December 29th. Officials say an officer was spit on by an inmate from his cell. The officer then opened the cell door to bring the inmate to a special housing unit.
NewsChannel 36
Towanda Man Sentenced on Assault and Cruelty to Animals Charges
TOWANDA, P.A. (WENY) - A Towanda man was sentenced Friday on multiple charges stemming from a February 2022 arrest involving assault and cruelty to animals. According to the Bradford County District Attorney, 27 year old Kevin Jara Sanchez pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, aggravated cruelty to animals, and person not to possess firearm.
Owego man charged with murder of his mother
A 33-year-old Owego man is being charged with murder of his mother.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Police Department Issues Statement on State Street Arrest
The Binghamton Police Department has released information as they continue to investigate a personnel complaint made earlier this week. According to the Binghamton Police Department, on Sunday, January 1st, a 24-year-old male was arrested after a fight involving multiple people on State Street and two others were also arrested. The...
Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — More unrest inside local correctional facilities has been reported by the New York State Correctional Officers & Benevolent Association on Wednesday. According to NYSCOPBA, two correctional officers had to be treated at outside facilities after incidents inside Elmira and Five Points Correctional Facilities last week. On December 29, 2022, an officer […]
CMC welcomes New Year’s Day baby for first birth of 2023
ITHACA, N.Y.—Just under seven hours into the New Year, Cayuga Medical Center saw its first birth in Ithaca of 2023. Gemma Elizabeth Anderson was born at 6:44 a.m. on Jan. 1, to Julie Smith and Joshua Anderson, both of Ithaca. Gemma is their first baby, born 7 lbs. and 2 ounces.
Comments / 0