Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
KGO
Davante Adams hopes to be kept in loop on Raiders' QB decision
HENDERSON, Nev. -- Pro Bowl receiverDavante Adams said Wednesday he wants to return to the Las Vegas Raiders next season -- despite the apparent impending departure of his good friend Derek Carr and an underwhelming season by a team expected to return to the playoffs -- and also hopes to be kept in the loop by coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler when it comes to choosing next season's quarterback.
KGO
Bills-Bengals game won't be resumed in wake of Hamlin injury; playoff scenarios revealed: NFL
CINCINNATI -- The NFL said Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. The league said some of the factors in coming to its decision included that "not playing the Buffalo-Cincinnati...
KGO
Chiefs would be top seed in AFC with win over Raiders
LAS VEGAS -- - The Kansas City Chiefs now know they control their destiny. With the NFL's decision to cancel the suspended Monday night game between Buffalo and Cincinnati, a Chiefs victory at Las Vegas on Saturday makes them the AFC's No. 1 seed. There's a catch, however: NFL Commissioner...
KGO
Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis, Dwight Freeney among Hall of Fame finalists
Three first-time eligible players and a player who has waited 25 years highlight the list of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2023. Tackle Joe Thomas, a 10-time Pro Bowl selection as well as a six-time first-team All Pro, cornerback Darrelle Revis and defensive end Dwight Freeney are all finalists in their first year of eligibility. Cornerback Albert Lewis, who played his last game in the 1998 season, has waited through the customary five-year period after retirement to go with 20 years of eligibility to be named a finalist for the first time.
KGO
Kingsbury: Murray 'probably' won't be back to open next season
TEMPE, Ariz. -- A day after Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had surgery to repair his torn right ACL, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday the quarterback "probably" won't be back for the start of the 2023 season. Kingsbury brought up Murray's status for next season when discussing why Arizona shut...
KGO
2022 NFL Week 18 playoff picture: Clinching scenarios, standings
With just one weekend left in the 2022 NFL regular season, the playoff picture is almost set. Six teams have claimed their spots in the NFC, while five are locked in for the AFC field. The race to the playoffs is still on as several teams are looking to lock in their seedings and have a chance to do so in Week 18.
KGO
Houston Roughnecks return to XFL in 2023 season
HOUSTON, Texas -- The XFL is back - and so are the Houston Roughnecks!. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his ex-wife Dany Garcia are bringing back the Spring League that was shut down by COVID. As co-owners of the XFL, their idea is simple - give hundreds of players the opportunity to chase their dreams. Johnson says his first dream coming out of the University of Miami was to play pro-football.
KGO
Golden State plays Orlando in non-conference play
Orlando Magic (14-25, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (20-19, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic visit Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors in non-conference play. The Warriors are 17-3 in home games. Golden State averages 16.1 turnovers per...
KGO
His return looming, Warriors' Curry to be re-evaluated Saturday
SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is scheduled to be re-evaluated for his left shoulder subluxation on Saturday, and the organization is hopeful he will be able to return next Friday as the team starts a six-game road trip in San Antonio. "He's working out on the...
Comments / 0