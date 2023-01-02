ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Showers, wintry mix overnight — How much to expect

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Showers with a bit of a wintry mix tonight. Little to no accumulation as the rain changes over to snow flurries by early tomorrow morning. Colder air moving in with it as temperatures fall into the low 30s and upper 20s. Scattered like showers into a...
CLEVELAND, OH
newsnet5

FORECAST: Cold & snow hanging around Ohio through the weekend

CLEVELAND — A few snow showers linger through the day adding up to a couple inches. The evening drive could be slick as well. The first weekend of the year, will feel seasonable with temperatures in the mid 30s. Lingering snow showers are expected on Saturday - mainly early. I think the sun could come out for a bit this weekend before another disturbance brings isolated mixed showers to the area Sunday PM.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Scattered showers into wintry mix as cooler air moves in

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Quiet with breaks of sunshine through the early evening. Clouds will continue to build in pretty quickly tonight ahead of some rain and even some snow. Temperatures are cooler than what we saw earlier this week as we fall into the low 40s and 30s. Scattered...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Big cool down is coming to Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures are expected to fall into the 40s through the afternoon. Temperatures ranging about 10-20° ABOVE AVERAGE. These big swings in temperature are NOT a “Cleveland or Ohio” phenomenon. In fact, the biggest swings occur with much higher frequency in the middle of the US.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

When rain ends and cold returns

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures are rising into the 60s. Heavy rain moves out after the morning commute. You’ll want the rain gear and a jacket for most of the day though. A more winter feel is back at the end of the week with temperatures flirting with freezing during the day and 20s overnight. Then temps back up slightly above normal.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

I-90 West reopens after crash in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — I-90 West has reopened after a crash temporarily closed the roadway at West 117th Street in Cleveland on Thursday morning. The Ohio Department of Transportation had asked drivers to avoid the area after confirming the road closure on Twitter at 9:37 a.m. ODOT later tweeted that I-90...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

House looking drab after the holidays? Freshen it up with houseplants

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Many of us are feeling like our homes are looking a little drab after the holidays, but AJ Petitti has a great idea that can freshen up your home instantly! AJ is the President of Petitti Garden Centers and says houseplants are a simple and easy-to-care for option that brings a fresh feel to any space. AJ shares some of his favorite houseplant ideas with the Fox 8 Morning Show team.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Fox 8 Jukebox: Travis ‘Moonchild’ Haddix

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — He’s a familiar face on Fox 8 News in the Morning, Travis ‘Moonchild’ Haddix and his band of talented musicians filled the studio with award-winning blues music. Travis picked up the guitar when he was eight years old and has been playing ever since. He has released over ten CD’s and regularly tours Europe with his signature blues music. To learn more about Travis ‘Moonchild’ Haddix click here.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

RV Supershow gives Kenny a taste of the good life

The 2023 Ohio RV Supershow has over 400 RV's waiting for you to explore at the newly remodeled Cleveland I-X Center. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton takes a showroom tour and gets a taste of the good life in some of the amazing recreational vehicles. https://www.ohiorvshow.com/
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Nautical Home Decor

Nautical home décor and more! Beagle Bay Knot Works is located on Main Street in Huron.
HURON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny works up a sweat at Glow Fitness

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visits Glow Fitness in North Ridgeville. The concept for this unique experience originated in Spain and Northeast Ohio has one of only a few studios here in the United States that offer this innovative form of fitness training. Glow Fitness uses interactive floors and walls, along with motivational music and lighting to motivate clients.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Winter Blitz Brewfest

Winter Blitz Brewfest! Enjoy the “Touchdown Tubing Hill” and more at the Hall of Fame Village in Canton.
CANTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy