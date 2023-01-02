Read full article on original website
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Showers, wintry mix overnight — How much to expect
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Showers with a bit of a wintry mix tonight. Little to no accumulation as the rain changes over to snow flurries by early tomorrow morning. Colder air moving in with it as temperatures fall into the low 30s and upper 20s. Scattered like showers into a...
newsnet5
FORECAST: Cold & snow hanging around Ohio through the weekend
CLEVELAND — A few snow showers linger through the day adding up to a couple inches. The evening drive could be slick as well. The first weekend of the year, will feel seasonable with temperatures in the mid 30s. Lingering snow showers are expected on Saturday - mainly early. I think the sun could come out for a bit this weekend before another disturbance brings isolated mixed showers to the area Sunday PM.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Scattered showers into wintry mix as cooler air moves in
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Quiet with breaks of sunshine through the early evening. Clouds will continue to build in pretty quickly tonight ahead of some rain and even some snow. Temperatures are cooler than what we saw earlier this week as we fall into the low 40s and 30s. Scattered...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Big cool down is coming to Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures are expected to fall into the 40s through the afternoon. Temperatures ranging about 10-20° ABOVE AVERAGE. These big swings in temperature are NOT a “Cleveland or Ohio” phenomenon. In fact, the biggest swings occur with much higher frequency in the middle of the US.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
When rain ends and cold returns
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures are rising into the 60s. Heavy rain moves out after the morning commute. You’ll want the rain gear and a jacket for most of the day though. A more winter feel is back at the end of the week with temperatures flirting with freezing during the day and 20s overnight. Then temps back up slightly above normal.
A thunderstorm in January? We could see one tonight, National Weather Service says
CLEVELAND, Ohio – From freezing temperatures to record-breaking warmth, what’s next? Well, Cleveland might have thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Brian Mitchell, the agency’s observing program leader, said there is a small chance of thunderstorms in Northeast Ohio moving through. Mitchell said...
Traffic cleared after crash on I-90E coming into downtown Cleveland
Drivers heading into downtown Cleveland experienced major delays after a crash on I-90 East just before the East 22nd Street overpass.
I-90 West reopens after crash in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — I-90 West has reopened after a crash temporarily closed the roadway at West 117th Street in Cleveland on Thursday morning. The Ohio Department of Transportation had asked drivers to avoid the area after confirming the road closure on Twitter at 9:37 a.m. ODOT later tweeted that I-90...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
House looking drab after the holidays? Freshen it up with houseplants
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Many of us are feeling like our homes are looking a little drab after the holidays, but AJ Petitti has a great idea that can freshen up your home instantly! AJ is the President of Petitti Garden Centers and says houseplants are a simple and easy-to-care for option that brings a fresh feel to any space. AJ shares some of his favorite houseplant ideas with the Fox 8 Morning Show team.
What’s making Shoreway traffic even more dangerous: I-Team
An I-Team photographer dodged a wall of water on the side of I-90 at the Cleveland-Bratenahl border.
Power restored to thousands in Summit County
Power is restored to thousands of FirstEnergy customers in Summit County Tuesday morning.
Leaking water pipe, sinkhole leaves neighbors concerned, frustrated
It started as a trickle, but an ongoing leaking water pipe underneath the road appears to have caused a small sinkhole in the neighboring tree lawn along West 39th Street south of Denison.
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Fox 8 Jukebox: Travis ‘Moonchild’ Haddix
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — He’s a familiar face on Fox 8 News in the Morning, Travis ‘Moonchild’ Haddix and his band of talented musicians filled the studio with award-winning blues music. Travis picked up the guitar when he was eight years old and has been playing ever since. He has released over ten CD’s and regularly tours Europe with his signature blues music. To learn more about Travis ‘Moonchild’ Haddix click here.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
RV Supershow gives Kenny a taste of the good life
The 2023 Ohio RV Supershow has over 400 RV's waiting for you to explore at the newly remodeled Cleveland I-X Center. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton takes a showroom tour and gets a taste of the good life in some of the amazing recreational vehicles. https://www.ohiorvshow.com/
Pins & Needles, Other Spaces at Mahall's Temporarily Closed Due to Water Damage
The Christmas freeze caused extensive flooding throughout the 100-year-old building
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Nautical Home Decor
Nautical home décor and more! Beagle Bay Knot Works is located on Main Street in Huron.
ideastream.org
New COVID-19 variant likely to become dominant in Northeast Ohio in coming weeks, infectious disease doctors say
A new COVID-19 variant is getting a lot of attention after it became dominant in the Northeastern United States. But XBB.1.5, as it’s known, is not yet the dominant strain in Northeast Ohio or the Midwest. Local physicians agree, however, the new variant is likely to become the dominant...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny works up a sweat at Glow Fitness
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visits Glow Fitness in North Ridgeville. The concept for this unique experience originated in Spain and Northeast Ohio has one of only a few studios here in the United States that offer this innovative form of fitness training. Glow Fitness uses interactive floors and walls, along with motivational music and lighting to motivate clients.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Winter Blitz Brewfest
Winter Blitz Brewfest! Enjoy the “Touchdown Tubing Hill” and more at the Hall of Fame Village in Canton.
