The Associated Press

49ers set to welcome back Samuel, Mitchell for finale

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers could have their full complement of playmakers for the regular season finale with receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Elijah Mitchell set to return from injuries. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Samuel will have no injury designation and is cleared to play Sunday against Arizona for the first time since being carted off with injuries to his knee and ankle in a Week 14 win over Tampa Bay. Shanahan said Mitchell will be officially activated off injured reserve on Saturday and return from a sprained left knee that sidelined him on Nov. 27. Running back Christian McCaffrey also has no injury designation after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday with ankle and knee injuries.
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.

