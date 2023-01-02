SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers could have their full complement of playmakers for the regular season finale with receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Elijah Mitchell set to return from injuries. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Samuel will have no injury designation and is cleared to play Sunday against Arizona for the first time since being carted off with injuries to his knee and ankle in a Week 14 win over Tampa Bay. Shanahan said Mitchell will be officially activated off injured reserve on Saturday and return from a sprained left knee that sidelined him on Nov. 27. Running back Christian McCaffrey also has no injury designation after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday with ankle and knee injuries.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO