How the 49ers can Become the No. 1 Seed in the NFC Playoffs

The No. 1 seed for a first-round bye and home field advantage in the NFC playoffs is still alive and well for the 49ers. What looked like a long shot just a few weeks ago now looks like a scenario that can become reality.

As things stand right now, the 49ers are the No. 2 seed after their win against the Raiders and Vikings losing to the Packers. So long as the 49ers win their season finale against the Cardinals, they will maintain their No. 2 seed regardless of what the Vikings do. However, the 49ers will be hoping to attain the top seed to earn that highly coveted first-round bye in the playoffs and home field advantage.

The 49ers can become the No. 1 seed if they defeat the Cardinals AND the Eagles suffer a loss to the Giants.

Defeating the Cardinals is likely for the 49ers. Arizona has been checked out for a while and has a revolving door at quarterback. San Francisco should win that game, especially after the wake up call they received today against the Raiders. Falling asleep versus the Cardinals won't happen.

Given the state of the Eagles with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew starting for the injured Jalen Hurts, a loss to the Giants is definitely on the table. Philadelphia looks out of sorts with Hurts out and is severely lacking on offense. They're currently on a two game losing streak with Minshew starting. The Giants have a solid defense that can make Minshew's day a dreadful one.

It just depends on how much effort and locked into the game the Giants will be. They have already clinched a playoff berth, so they aren't playing for anything with their seeding locked. Fingers will be crossed by the 49ers with the hope that the Giants don't take the week off.

Either way, it all starts with the 49ers who have to handle their business first by defeating the Cardinals. Otherwise, everything is moot. Should the 49ers end up remaining as the No. 2 seed, then their opponents will be either the Packers, Lions, or Seahawks. If the 49ers lose to Arizona and fall back down to the No. 3 seed, then they will play host to the Giants.