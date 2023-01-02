ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor scores 24 as Butler takes down Georgetown 80-51

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jayden Taylor’s 24 points off of the bench led Butler to an 80-51 victory against Georgetown on Sunday night that snapped a three-game losing streak and handed the Hoyas their 24th consecutive loss in Big East play.

Taylor was 9-of-11 shooting (6 for 8 from distance) for the Bulldogs (9-6, 1-3). Manny Bates scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Eric Hunter Jr. shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Akok Akok led the Hoyas (5-10, 0-4) in scoring, finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Brandon Murray added 11 points and four assists for Georgetown. Bryson Mozone also put up 10 points.

Butler took the lead with 7:00 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 38-30 at halftime, with Taylor racking up 11 points. Butler extended its lead to 45-30 during the second half, fueled by a 14-3 scoring run. Taylor scored a team-high 13 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Butler hosts DePaul and Georgetown hosts Villanova.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

