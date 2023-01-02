Steelers LB Myles Jack Leaves Ravens Game With Groin Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense loses their inside linebacker.

BALTIMORE -- Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Myles Jack has been ruled out of Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens with a groin injury.

Jack came into the game listed as questionable because of the groin issue. He was limited in practice throughout the week but was cleared to play come game time. Early in the second half, though, the Steelers pulled him with the same injury.

Jack didn't record any tackles before his departure.

Without Jack, the Steelers are leaning on Robert Spillane, Devin Bush and Mark Robinson at inside linebacker. This is Robinson's third active game this season.

So far, the team has also lost cornerback James Pierre with a head injury during the game.

