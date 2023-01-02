Oklahoma Cornerback Announces Return to Sooners For Next Season

Woodi Washington announced on social media he will be coming back to Oklahoma for the 2023 campaign.

For the second time on Sunday, a key piece of Oklahoma’s defense has announced they will be returning to the team for next year.

Sooners’ No. 1 cornerback Woodi Washington is returning to the program in 2023, he posted on Twitter on Sunday evening.

A redshirt junior in 2022, Washington started all 13 games for the Sooners this season as the team’s top cornerback.

On the year, the Tennessee native accumulated 67 total tackles with six pass breakups and one interception.

With C.J. Coldon likely off to the next level and D.J. Graham switching to offense, Washington returning certainly serves as a big win for Brent Venables and company

He now headlines the 2023 position room alongside a bevy of other corner options including Jaden Davis , Kani Walker and JUCO transfer Kendel Dolby .

Under new position coach Jay Valai , the OU cornerbacks were arguably the most improved position over the course of the season.

With Washington’s return, the Sooners now have even more time to develop some of the younger options while still keeping elite play at a key position.

He becomes the second important defensive player to announce their return on the day, with defensive tackle Isaiah Coe doing the same earlier .