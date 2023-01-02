Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick Returns Despite Injury Against Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers secondary took another blow against the Ravens.

BALTIMORE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense took another blow against the Baltimore Ravens as safety Minkah Fitzpatrick went down on the opening drive of the second half with an injury.

Fitzpatrick tackled Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and remained on the ground afterward. Trainers began attending to him while teammates kneeled around him. While the injury is unknown, the situation appeared serious.

Fitzpatrick went into the blue medical tent afterward to continue being evaluated.

The Steelers have already lost cornerback James Pierre in this game and came into the week without Tre Norwood. They're now down to Terrell Edmunds, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew and Elijah Riley at safety.

UPDATE: Fitzpatrick has returned to the field after evaluation. He made the tackle on quarterback Tyler Huntley in his first play back.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Najee Harris Has Proven Everyone Wrong

Steelers Playoff Hopes Increase as Dolphins Turn to Teddy Bridgewater

Steelers Set to Fire Matt Canada

Another OC Candidate Becomes Available for Steelers

Steve Smith Blasts Steelers OC Matt Canada