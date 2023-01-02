ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick Returns Despite Injury Against Ravens

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zG0HV_0k0e1YuS00

The Pittsburgh Steelers secondary took another blow against the Ravens.

BALTIMORE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense took another blow against the Baltimore Ravens as safety Minkah Fitzpatrick went down on the opening drive of the second half with an injury.

Fitzpatrick tackled Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and remained on the ground afterward. Trainers began attending to him while teammates kneeled around him. While the injury is unknown, the situation appeared serious.

Fitzpatrick went into the blue medical tent afterward to continue being evaluated.

The Steelers have already lost cornerback James Pierre in this game and came into the week without Tre Norwood. They're now down to Terrell Edmunds, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew and Elijah Riley at safety.

UPDATE: Fitzpatrick has returned to the field after evaluation. He made the tackle on quarterback Tyler Huntley in his first play back.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Najee Harris Has Proven Everyone Wrong

Steelers Playoff Hopes Increase as Dolphins Turn to Teddy Bridgewater

Steelers Set to Fire Matt Canada

Another OC Candidate Becomes Available for Steelers

Steve Smith Blasts Steelers OC Matt Canada

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger Suggests Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin ‘Made Everyone Mad’ Friday Before Week 17

Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers have been lucky enough to still have former two-time winning Super Bowl Champion, Ben Roethlisberger remain involved with the team in 2022. It has been a different role than one may expect, but his podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger has been an awesome one to listen to and watch throughout the organization’s tumultuous, yet exhilarating first season without him on the roster for the first time in nearly two decades. The future Hall of Fame quarterback and co-host, Spencer Te’o have done a phenomenal job throughout the year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger apologizes to Kenny Pickett: 'Severely underestimated' Steelers rookie QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the only quarterback selected in the first round of the draft, and other than being called the most NFL-ready quarterback in a questionable draft class for signal-callers, he did not earn raving reviews from draft experts. He was considered to be comparable to Mac Jones from the New England Patriots: a high-floor, low-ceiling player.
PITTSBURGH, PA
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Yardbarker

NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement

The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers' Hines Ward snubbed from HOF once again

For those who believe Ward should already be cemented in Canton, Ohio, there is a good argument to make. Ward played for the Steelers, who were a predominantly run-first team, for his entire career, and he still finished with impressive numbers. Ward finished his career with 12,083 receiving yards, which ranks 27th all time, ahead of Hall of Famers Michael Irvin (11,904) and Calvin Johnson (11,619). He had 1,000 receptions, ranking 14th all time, ahead of Hall of Famers Randy Moss (982) and Andre Reed (951) and Ward's 85 receiving touchdowns rank 17th all time, ahead of Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson (83).
PITTSBURGH, PA
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy