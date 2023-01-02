ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden

Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
NEW YORK STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

First on CNN: Biden to honor 12 people with Presidential Citizens Medal on two-year anniversary of January 6 insurrection

President Joe Biden on Friday plans to mark the two-year anniversary of the January 6, 2021, insurrection by awarding for the first time in his presidency the Presidential Citizens Medal to 12 people. The individuals include law enforcement officers who were injured defending the Capitol, a Capitol Police officer who...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Michigan attorney general re-opens criminal probe into fake electors for Trump

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has re-opened her criminal investigation into fake electors who signed a certificate claiming former President Donald Trump won the state in the 2020 election when he did not, she said on Friday. Nessel, a Democrat who previously referred the matter to federal prosecutors, told reporters...
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

House Dems to Buttigieg: 'Much more needs to be done' following Southwest meltdown

House Democrats overseeing airlines are telling Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to come down harder on Southwest Airlines for stranding millions of passengers over the holidays. "We believe much more needs to be done," more than two dozen Democrat members of what will be the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

DNC officials recommend giving New Hampshire and Georgia extra time to meet requirements under proposed 2024 calendar

The co-chairs of the Democratic Party's rule-making arm are recommending that New Hampshire and Georgia be given extra time to take steps toward changing their presidential primary dates. Last month, the Rules and Bylaws Committee of the Democratic National Committee approved a proposed calendar that would make South Carolina the...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US to send Bradley vehicles to Ukraine as part of new aid package

The United States will supply Ukraine with Bradley fighting vehicles as part of a new security assistance package to the country as it nears the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion. The nearly $3 billion package is among the largest packages of military equipment sent from the Pentagon to Ukraine since...

Comments / 0

Community Policy