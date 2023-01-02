Read full article on original website
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden
Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats would 'all be unconscious' if they took shots every time Kevin McCarthy lost a Republican vote for speaker
The New York progressive was responding to GOP Rep. Kat Cammack's comment that Democrats brought popcorn and alcohol to the chamber.
First on CNN: Biden to honor 12 people with Presidential Citizens Medal on two-year anniversary of January 6 insurrection
President Joe Biden on Friday plans to mark the two-year anniversary of the January 6, 2021, insurrection by awarding for the first time in his presidency the Presidential Citizens Medal to 12 people. The individuals include law enforcement officers who were injured defending the Capitol, a Capitol Police officer who...
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Shapiro taps Republican targeted by Trump for top state elections job
Democrat Josh Shapiro, the incoming Pennsylvania governor, announced Thursday that he has selected Republican Al Schmidt, a leading opponent of former President Donald Trump's efforts to disrupt the counting of votes in 2020, to become secretary of the commonwealth, the state's top elections official. Schmidt was the lone Republican on...
Michigan attorney general re-opens criminal probe into fake electors for Trump
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has re-opened her criminal investigation into fake electors who signed a certificate claiming former President Donald Trump won the state in the 2020 election when he did not, she said on Friday. Nessel, a Democrat who previously referred the matter to federal prosecutors, told reporters...
Biden announces new migration programs as he prepares to visit the border on Sunday
President Joe Biden on Thursday announced he is expanding a program to accept up to 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela -- along with a plan to expel as many migrants from those countries who circumvent US laws -- as his administration confronts a surge of migrants at the southern border.
House Dems to Buttigieg: 'Much more needs to be done' following Southwest meltdown
House Democrats overseeing airlines are telling Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to come down harder on Southwest Airlines for stranding millions of passengers over the holidays. "We believe much more needs to be done," more than two dozen Democrat members of what will be the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure...
Capitol Police ramp up security ahead of protests planned on two-year anniversary of January 6 insurrection
The US Capitol Police is ramping up its security posture and monitoring online chatter about planned protests set to occur on Friday's two-year anniversary of the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. Multiple sources tell CNN that USCP will have civil disturbance units on standby for several protests...
Trump accused in lawsuit of causing wrongful death of Officer Brian Sicknick in US Capitol attack
The estate of Brian Sicknick, a Capitol Police officer who died after responding to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, is suing two rioters involved in the attack and former President Donald Trump for his alleged role in egging it on. The civil lawsuit, filed Thursday in...
DNC officials recommend giving New Hampshire and Georgia extra time to meet requirements under proposed 2024 calendar
The co-chairs of the Democratic Party's rule-making arm are recommending that New Hampshire and Georgia be given extra time to take steps toward changing their presidential primary dates. Last month, the Rules and Bylaws Committee of the Democratic National Committee approved a proposed calendar that would make South Carolina the...
US to send Bradley vehicles to Ukraine as part of new aid package
The United States will supply Ukraine with Bradley fighting vehicles as part of a new security assistance package to the country as it nears the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion. The nearly $3 billion package is among the largest packages of military equipment sent from the Pentagon to Ukraine since...
