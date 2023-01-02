NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 3-20, White Balls: 11-14
(Red Balls: three, twenty; White Balls: eleven, fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lucky For Life
01-04-07-14-36, Lucky Ball: 11
(one, four, seven, fourteen, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: eleven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000
MyDaY
Month: 8, Day: 7, Year: 81
(Month: eight; Day: seven; Year: eighty-one)
Pick 3
4-6-1
(four, six, one)
Pick 5
03-08-18-32-33
(three, eight, eighteen, thirty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $148,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 265,000,000
