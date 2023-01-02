ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Boil water advisory lifted for Sunnock Avenue in Kzoo

By Madalyn Buursma
 4 days ago

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A boil water advisory in Kalamazoo has been lifted.

The advisory was issued on Sunday due to repair work to water infrastructure. Residents can now safely drink the water without boiling it.

The advisory was in effect on Sunnock Avenue from Lovers Lane to the dead end of the street.

The advisory is in effect on Sunnock Avenue from Lovers Lane to the dead end of the street. (Courtesy city of Kalamazoo)

Everyone in the affected area was advised to boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It was safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

The work caused a drop in pressure, which could allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory was precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Sunday.

Authorities said bacteriological tests confirmed the water’s safety.

