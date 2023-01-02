Read full article on original website
Wrestling World Reacts To Debut of Mercedes Mone At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Bayley Backstage At Event
As previously noted, the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. She attacked KAIRI and challenged her to a match at Battle in the Valley on February 18. The wrestling world reacted to the moment, including Mone’s former tag team partner Bayley. Bayley was backstage to support her friend, as evidenced by a photo from Dax Harwood. Banks, Bayley and FTR recreated a photo they took while they were all in WWE together.
WWE News: Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged, Bronson Reed Comments On Zack Sabre Jr Joining TMDK, WWE Main Event Lineup
– In a post on Instagram, Dominik Mysterio revealed that he is now engaged to girlfriend Marie Juliette. – As previously reported that Zack Sabre Jr joined TMDK at Wrestle Kingdom 17, shortly after winning the TV title. In a post on Twitter, former TMDK member and current WWE wrestler Bronson Reed commented on the news.
Mercedes Mone, Former Sasha Banks, Makes NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom 17
The worst-kept secret in wrestling finally happened, as the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Using the name Mercedes Mone, she confronted KAIRI after her IWGP women’s title defense against Tam Nakano. At first, she appeared to be respectful, but then quickly laid out the champion. A title match between the two is set for NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18 in San Jose. The show will be available on FITE.
Should Sami Zayn Dethrone Roman Reigns At WrestleMania?
For over 850 days, Roman Reigns has pushed aside all challengers to his WWE Universal Championship. Debate about Roman’s real value aside, whoever finally takes the belts from him will be a made man. That, then, is the crux of the issue. WWE has one shot. One opportunity to use the end of Reigns’ historic title reign to give one of the biggest rubs in the entire industry to another wrestler and, in the process, cement a new top babyface. This is changing of the guard type stuff.
Mercedes Mone Wants the IWGP Women’s Championship, Shares More Photos From Wrestle Kingdom
– Mercedes Mone, aka the former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, shared more photos from yesterday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. One photo shows her posing with the IWGP Women’s Championship. She wrote in the caption of the photo, “This is what I want! #wk17 #njpw #STARDOM” Another photo showed her walking down the ramp in the empty Tokyo Dome, writing, “Dream come true #wk17 @njpw1972”
Vince McMahon Planning Comeback to WWE to Sell Company, Plans to Elect Himself to Board of Directors
– As previously reported, former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon planned on making a comeback to WWE and return to the company. The Wall Street Journal published a new article today on how McMahon is plotting a WWE return, and his comeback also involves him pursuing a sale of the company. As has been previously noted, McMahon is still the majority owner of WWE.
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
Eric Bischoff Reacts To Vince McMahon’s Electing Himself Back To WWE Board, Believes It’s His ‘Exit Strategy’
Vince McMahon announced he was electing himself back to WWE’s Board of Directors, and Eric Bischoff weighed in on the big news. As noted yesterday, McMahon announced that he had “taken necessary actions” and elected himself to the board along with former WWE Co-Presidents and Board members Michelle Wilson and George Barrios in order to “capitalize on a unique opportunity to maximize long-term value for all WWE shareholders,” namely negotiating media rights and a possible sale. Bischoff reacted to the situation on the latest episode of After 83 Weeks on Thursday, and you can see some highlights below:
Bianca Belair Shares New Pic Of Face Following Raw Injury
Bianca Belair got busted open on Raw, and she shared a new photo of her face on Wednesday morning. As noted, Belair got three stitches following her match on Raw where Alexa Bliss DDT’d her multiple times into the ring steps, and she shared a new photo showing some swelling to her jaw on her Twitter account.
MLW Reportedly Signs AKIRA
MLW has reportedly signed a big name from the independent scene in AKIRA. Fightful Select reports that the company signed the indie star, who has worked matches for GCW, Beyond Wrestling, ICW and more, and that he will be starting with the company soon. The report notes that the deal...
WWE Holding Important Employee Meeting Later This Afternoon
As previously reported, Vince McMahon has officially returned to the WWE board of directors, adding George Barrios and Michelle Wilson as well. He announced that he was coming back to oversee media rights negotiations and any potential sale of the company. PWInsider reports that there will be an employee meeting...
MLW News: Underground Show Revival in the Works, Note on Dragon Gate Talents, Update on Cesar Duran
– Fightful Select reports that MLW is currently developing a revival for the MLW Underground series. The show first premiered 20 years ago in the spring. This is not to be confused with MLW Azteca Underground. The original version of Underground aired on regional sports networks and had Joey Styles...
NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH Announce Joint Show This Month
New Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH have announced a joint event for January 21, called Wrestle Kingdom 17 Part Two. The show will happen at the Yokohama Arena. As previously reported, NOAH faction KONGO confronted Los Ingobernables de Japon backstage at Wrestle Kingdom. Matches haven’t been announced but...
List of Producers For Last Night’s AEW Dynamite and More Notes
Fightful Select has a list of the producers and coaches for last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This was AEW’s debut in Seattle. Dean Malenko produced Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks. Christopher Daniels produced the Hangman Page & Jon Moxley segment. Pat Buck produced The Acclaimed vs. Jay...
Note on Future Plans For Konosuke Takeshita In AEW
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on AEW’s future plans for Konosuke Takeshita, who officially signed with the company back in November. Takeshita has mostly been on AEW Dark since then, only appearing on Dynamite or Rampage to lose to top stars. According to the WON, however, there...
Updated Lineup For Impact Hard To Kill
Impact has an updated lineup for January’s Hard To Kill PPV following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on January 13th and airs live on PPV:. * Impact Championship Full Metal Mayhem Match: Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray.
Updated Lineup For AEW Battle of the Belts V
AEW has an updated card for this weekend’s Battle of the Belts V following Dynamite. You can check out the updated card below for the show, which airs Friday on TBS following Rampage. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian. * AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade...
Jim Ross On If Mr. McMahon Character Was a WCW Copy, If Owen Hart Was In the Mix For Royal Rumble Title Match
On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the 1998 Royal Rumble pay per view. Ross talked about if Owen Hart was ever considered for the WWF World Championship match at the event and if the Mr. McMahon character was ever seen as copying WCW and the Eric Bischoff character. Some highlights are below.
Date & Location Set For AEW Battle of the Belts VI
AEW has announced the date and venue for their Battle of the Belts VI event. AEW is listing the show on its official website for April 7th in Kingston, Rhode Island. Has has been the norm as of late, the show will be part of a live taping with AEW Rampage.
Antonio Inoki Film Announced At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Fightful reports that during NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, it was announced that a film based on the life of Antonio Inoki is currently in development. There were no other details provided at the event on what the film might include. Inoki passed away back in September at the age of...
