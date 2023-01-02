Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Patrick Ewing's seat grows hotter as Georgetown sets Big East record with 25th consecutive conference loss
Georgetown's woes under sixth-year coach Patrick Ewing hit a bleak new milestone Wednesday when the Hoyas suffered a record 25th consecutive Big East loss, surpassing DePaul's previous record during the 2010-11 season. The 73-57 home defeat against Villanova drops the Hoyas to 5-11 (0-5 Big East), adding to a historically brutal stretch that traces all the way back to March 2, 2021 against Xavier -- the team's last regular-season league win.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas State surges into Top 25 And 1 after upsetting Texas, extending win streak
After winning just 14 games last season and making a change in leadership, Kansas State was picked to finish last in the Big 12 this year in a poll of the league's 10 head head coaches. And KSU might still finish last. The Big 12 is ridiculous and capable of...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Providence joins Top 25 And 1 after beating UConn for eighth consecutive victory
Providence's men's basketball program has over the years been led by some incredibly accomplished coaches — among them Rick Pitino, Rick Barnes and Pete Gillen. None of them ever won a conference title at the school -- but Ed Cooley did it last season largely with a starting lineup of Al Durham, AJ Reeves, Justin Minaya, Noah Horchler and Nate Watson.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Indiana plummets in latest Top 25 And 1 following loss to Iowa
I've remained higher than most on Indiana over the first two months of this season largely thanks to a combination of preseason expectations and a résumé that, as of Thursday morning, featured zero losses to teams ranked outside the top 15 at KenPom.com. But IU now has a...
CBS Sports
Texas coaching candidates: John Calipari, Rodney Terry among leading options to replace Chris Beard
Texas made it official Thursday and fired coach Chris Beard nearly a month after he was arrested on a third-degree felony assault charge for allegedly strangling, biting and assaulting his fiancée inside their home. Rodney Terry is the Longhorns' interim coach. He'll finish the season. If you were handicapping...
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team in scoring
Lillard produced 27 points (7-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 11-15 FT), four rebounds and six assists over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to the Timberwolves. After a slow start in the first half, Lillard came on in the second and ended up leading the team in scoring. It wasn't a great shooting night though, as he went a rough 2-for-9 from beyond the arc and matched a season-high with four missed free throws. In 25 contests so far, the veteran guard is averaging 27.4 points and 7.2 assists. He's also averaging a career-high 3.4 turnovers per game.
CBS Sports
Savrasov scores 18 as Georgia Southern beats Marshall 81-76
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) Andrei Savrasov scored 18 points as Georgia Southern beat Marshall 81-76 on Thursday night. Savrasov also had three steals for the Eagles (10-6). Jalen Finch added 17 points while going 7 of 12 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had eight assists. Tai Strickland shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.
Texas high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live streams 1/6/22
Get the latest Texas boys high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
CBS Sports
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Puts together complete performance
Lopez amassed 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 123-113 victory over Washington. Lopez reached the 20-point threshold for the first time since Dec. 23 in Tuesday's win. He did so by shooting with efficiency from the field, as he knocked down 76.9 percent of his attempts from the field. Lopez has also been a big factor at the rim of late by recording four or more blocks in three of his last four appearances.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Misses practice Thursday
Beal (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports. Beal aggravated his hamstring in Tuesday's game after missing the previous three. He did mobility work while the rest of the team practiced. While Beal hasn't officially been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Thunder, it seems unlikely he will play.
CBS Sports
Hawaii secures 62-49 victory over UCSD
SAN DIEGO (AP) Bernardo da Silva scored 20 points as Hawaii beat UC San Diego 62-49 on Thursday. Da Silva added seven rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Rainbow Warriors (12-3). Kamaka Hepa scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds. JoVon McClanahan was 5 of 10 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with 11 points, while adding six assists. The Rainbow Warriors picked up their seventh straight win.
Bobby Petrino Officially Announced as Texas A&M Offensive Coordinator
“I am very happy to add Bobby as our offensive coordinator,” Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said in a statement.
Miami Transfer Safety Gilbert Frierson Commits to Louisville
The safety/linebacker spent the first five years of his collegiate career with the Canes.
CBS Sports
Saints' Juwan Johnson: DNP due to quad injury
Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury. Since the Saints' Week 14 bye, Johnson has sandwiched 60-plus yard efforts around a nine-yard Week 16, totaling 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. Now with a quad injury in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hopeful to return against Spurs
Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Wednesday that Curry (shoulder) will be re-evaluated this weekend and is hoping to be back for next Friday's game versus San Antonio, 95.7 The Game reports. Curry hasn't played since Dec. 14 due to a left shoulder subluxation. Myers said the superstar point guard...
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Available, no restrictions Thursday
Head coach Stephen Silas relayed Thursday that Gordon will be available sans restrictions for the evening's contest versus the Jazz, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports. Gordon hasn't appeared in both legs of a back-to-back set yet this season, but that will change Thursday. Per Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle, Gordon's health is reportedly improving, and the hope is that he will be able to appear regularly in back-to-backs moving forward.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Remains sidelined
Rubio (knee) will not suit up for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports. Rubio has yet to make his season debut after undergoing off-season surgery on his left knee. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Suns.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Struggles in return to bench
Love totaled six points (1-7 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 90-88 win over the Suns. Love moved from the starting lineup to the bench in Wednesday's win, struggling from the field while finishing with less than 10 points for the first time in four games. Love has tallied at least five points and five rebounds in seven straight contests.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Eagles add two on offense while three quarterbacks are taken inside the top 5
There is one week remaining in the regular season. Roughly half of the draft order becomes cast in stone this time next week. The 2023 NFL Draft order will be important due to the presence of strong quarterback talent. Teams will be jockeying to get into position for the right to select one and that will benefit teams that already have a quarterback in place.
CBS Sports
Bobby Petrino to join Texas A&M as offensive coordinator: Jimbo Fisher adding ex-Arkansas coach, per report
Texas A&M is finalizing a deal to hire Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator, according to ESPN. Petrino, who's expected to take over play-calling duties, most recently served as head coach at FCS Missouri State and had recently been hired to serve as offensive coordinator at UNLV. Petrino would come to...
