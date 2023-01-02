In redesigning the Accord—easily the best midsize sedan you can buy—for the 2023 model year, Honda chose a bold path: It's hoping hybrids account for half of all sales. To juice the numbers, the hybrid powertrain is now simply part of the regular lineup rather than a separate variant, meaning the 2023 Honda Accord's two least-expensive trims use a carryover turbo I-4 gas engine and CVT automatic while the rest (Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, and Touring) are hybrid-only, using an updated gas-electric combo good for 204 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque. The price for all this newness? Not much—at least, not much more than last year's equivalent Accords, while fuel economy rises across the board.

2 DAYS AGO