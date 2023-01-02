Read full article on original website
3 Reasons to Consider the Cheapest SUV for 2023
When choosing your next vehicle budgets matter. Here are 3 reasons to consider the cheapest SUV for 2023 as your next vehicle. The post 3 Reasons to Consider the Cheapest SUV for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reasons to Buy a Used 2017 Toyota Prius Prime
Why does good styling, better gas mileage, and top tier technology, make the 2017 Toyota Prius Prime the best used plug-in hybrid on the market? The post 3 Reasons to Buy a Used 2017 Toyota Prius Prime appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reasons to Pick the 2017 Nissan Maxima (And 2 to Skip the Midsize Sedan)
When searching for a used car, the 2017 Nissan Maxima is sure to pop up on your radar. The post 3 Reasons to Pick the 2017 Nissan Maxima (And 2 to Skip the Midsize Sedan) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Kia Forte GT vs. 2023 Honda Civic Si: Can the affordable Kia outperform the mighty Civic Si?
The Forte GT is a slightly better driver's car. It has a few more interior bits and is a substantial value for the price. As for the Civic Si, it brings decades of pedigree, is a safer vehicle to drive, and retains a feeling of owning a top-trim level vehicle. While it may be a toss-up for some, considering the value it provides, the 2023 Kia Forte GT is the top choice. The post 2023 Kia Forte GT vs. 2023 Honda Civic Si: Can the affordable Kia outperform the mighty Civic Si? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023
The year 2022 was interesting for the auto industry. New car sticker prices were sent soaring due to chip and supply shortages for critical materials needed to build vehicles. In fact, prices were up...
How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 2 Charging?
Here's a look at how much it'll cost to charge an electric vehicle (EV) model when using Level 2 charging. The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 2 Charging? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Tesla's $30,000 Car Will Instead Be $20,000
We have a video showing how Tesla's compact vehicle will not be $30,000 or even $25,000. It will be $20,000. There is a Tesla compact vehicle that Elon Musk has talked about many times. Many Tesla analysts like Ross Gerber and Gary Black are saying that this compact car is essential for Tesla.
There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars
Find out why HotCars says there's 1 recent Ford F-150 model year you should avoid buying used. The post There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
topgear.com
10 cars expected to rise in value in 2023
“There are various factors that make a car collectable, and the Quattro Sport has plenty of them,” says Hagerty. Said factors include: the fact the QS is a limited edition model, it’s from a ‘prestige manufacturer’, is a sports car and is “instantly recognisable and was aspirational when new”. Don’t expect a huge price rise, but do expect the value to ‘creep up’.
The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover
The Jeep Compass was rated the worst. What did Jeep do improve this compact SUV for 2023? The post The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
All-New 2023 Honda Accord: Prices Barely Budge, Hybrid Fuel Economy Goes Up
In redesigning the Accord—easily the best midsize sedan you can buy—for the 2023 model year, Honda chose a bold path: It's hoping hybrids account for half of all sales. To juice the numbers, the hybrid powertrain is now simply part of the regular lineup rather than a separate variant, meaning the 2023 Honda Accord's two least-expensive trims use a carryover turbo I-4 gas engine and CVT automatic while the rest (Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, and Touring) are hybrid-only, using an updated gas-electric combo good for 204 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque. The price for all this newness? Not much—at least, not much more than last year's equivalent Accords, while fuel economy rises across the board.
Chevrolets, Nissans, Teslas, and More Qualify for the New 2023 Tax Credit
The New Year is here, and you know what that means, friends. Tax season is right around the corner. Sorry, we didn’t mean to be rude. But it’s not all bad news, especially if you purchased an electric vehicle in 2022. As part of President Biden’s $430 billion...
Is Waiting for the 2024 Ford Ranger Really Worth it?
The 2024 Ford Ranger has a long wait time. It could take months to arrive. But is the new Ford Ranger worth waiting for? The post Is Waiting for the 2024 Ford Ranger Really Worth it? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Digital Trends
The wildest electric motorcycle got wilder at CES 2023
Tron-style hubless electric motorcycles have made the rounds as concepts and Instagram clickbait for years, but like flying cars, they always seemed just out of reach. That changed last year when Verge (formerly RMK) began shipping its outrageous TS and TS Pro, and since then, the Finnish manufacturer hasn’t rested on its laurels. At CES 2023, Verge showed up with the TS Ultra, an upgraded version of the TS that pushes it to ever more unimaginable levels of power.
The Verge
Why Tesla’s Model Y might not be eligible for the new EV tax credit
If you were waiting until after New Year to pick up a Tesla Model Y in hopes it’d qualify you for the new federal tax credit, you might be in for a disappointment. The IRS released a 2023 list of vehicles that qualify for the new $7,500 incentive, and while Tesla’s popular SUV is on it, the most common five-seater versions won’t be eligible.
Video Shows Unreal Barn Find, Collection of Muscle Cars Worth Millions
Two guys stumble on secret warehouse full of rare muscle cars The post Video Shows Unreal Barn Find, Collection of Muscle Cars Worth Millions appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell
Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
You Should Consider a 2WD Pickup Truck
We don't talk about 2-Wheel-Drive pickup trucks often, but maybe we should. The post You Should Consider a 2WD Pickup Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1 Automaker Had 3 of the Top 10 Best-Selling Models of 2022
Find out which three models from one automaker finished in the top 10 best sellers of 2022. The post 1 Automaker Had 3 of the Top 10 Best-Selling Models of 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New American Pickup Trucks Coming in 2023: Worth the Wait
These new American pickup trucks coming in 2023 include the Ford Ranger, Chevrolet Colorado, and GMC Canyon, plus the Chevrolet Silverado EV and the GMC Sierra EV. The post New American Pickup Trucks Coming in 2023: Worth the Wait appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
